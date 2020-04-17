50 Positive Letter Board Quotes For Life In Quarantine

A positive life = a happy life (even in quarantine).

Gratitude. A simple, yet powerful word that goes largely unnoticed in the dictionary. A word most of us are unfamiliar with because we allow negativity and suffering into our lives.

Once one domino falls, it seems as though hundreds fall follow and it causes us to crumble at their very plummet. But what is life without the obstacles we face? Or the roadblocks we encounter when the route we thought was right, was wrong all along?

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic and being quarantined at home, it is a time where many of us are scrambling for answers as to why a global pandemic has struck our communities, families, and friends.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has caused hundreds of thousands of people to remain locked inside of their homes to combat the spread. It's hard to stay inspired with all this uncertainty looming around us, but creating positive letter board quotes in your home can help remind you to look at the bright side of things.

RELATED: 40 Positive Quotes To Live By During Coronavirus Quarantine

With government officials extending stay-at-home orders by another 30+ days, the growing stress is causing mass panic and outrage. There is a lot of chaos and fear in our world right now, but there is no reason to abandon ship and lose hope.

Once we begin to lose touch with the positive aspects of life and ourselves, that is when everything around us seems to be crumbling. Now is the time to reconnect with yourself despite all that is happening.

A lot of people have been posting videos on social media of them starting new creative journeys such as painting, bullet-journaling, learning to produce music, and so much more. Another thing to do to pass the time and bring some cheer into your life is reading inspirational books or looking for positive quotes to bring your mood up.

Luckily for you, I have compiled a list of the best positive letter board quotes to live by to help you get through this slum in one piece (at least mentally). Life may have been paused for the moment, but it does not mean we have to stop living.

1. Just do it.

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”— Walt Disney

2. Find every reason to take the leap of faith!

“The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.”— Winston Churchill

3. Keep your eyes fixed ahead.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”— Will Rogers

4. Failure builds character.

“You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.”

5. Rise up.

“It’s not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up.”— Vince Lombardi

6. You're doing amazing!

“If you are working on something that you really care about, you don't have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.”— Steve Jobs

7. You have the power to change the world.

“People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”— Rob Siltanen

8. You are strong.

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.”— Og Mandino

9. Stand your ground.

“We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.”— Maya Angelou

10. We must do.

“Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do.”— Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

11. Choose wisely.

“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.”― Roy T. Bennett

12. Let your dreams lead the way.

“Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.”― Roy T. Bennett

13. Choose love.

“I love and care for everyone because I know the pain of being unloved and uncared.”― Luffina Lourduraj

14. The best is yet to come.

“Thank God for allowing you to see another day. No matter what, keep trusting, keep believing, be strong, have hope. The best is yet to come.”― Germany Kent

15. Embrace your imperfections.

“Becoming a great leader doesn’t mean being perfect. it means living with your imperfections.”― Lolly Daskal

16. The reward will be sweet.

“Your heart will challenge you, but also reward you beyond your wildest dreams.”― Stefan Emunds

17. Be thankful.

“Don’t settle for living mediocre. Focus on all the positive and embrace it. Ignore the negative and be thankful for every single day.”― Germany Kent

18. Negativity is a distraction!

“Negativity is but a distraction. Positivity was, is, and must always be you; a positive number and an addition to this world when you were born."― Lamine Pearlheart

19. Reminder!

“Always pay taxes. But never pay attention to negativity.”― Mac Duke The Strategist

20. Find inspiration in everything around you.

“Love is energy and everything is inspiration”― Marco Rathmann

21. You have the keys to life.

“If life has closed all the doors for you, believe God has reserved the key for you to heaven”― Dr.P.S. Jagadeesh Kumar

22. Speak positive words to yourself.

“Take time to feed your soul, compliment yourself, pamper yourself, smile at yourself, think positive thoughts and speak life. Watch how you talk to yourself – because you are listening.”― Germany Kent

23. Be true to yourself.

“Your heart doesn’t like shady strategies.”― Stefan Emunds

24. And after, conquer the world.

“Conquer yourself.”― Lailah Gifty Akita

25. Good vibes only.

“It's Friday morning mankind! Good vibe, Don't Frown and let the monster see you smile!”― Napz Cherub Pellazo

26. Do it for you.

“Don’t set your own goals by what other people make important.”― Lolly Daskal

27. Healing is your right.

“Healing is your right, your responsibility and the risk you can't afford not to take.”― Thaiia Senquetta

28. Never give up on yourself.

“Those who win never give up; those who give up never win.”― Roy T. Bennett

29. Evolve your mind.

“For every spirit who is learning: you heal yourself.”― Thaiia Senquetta

30. Break the chains.

“Don't be handcuffed by bad habits when you hold the key to unlock the greatness inside of you.”― Rob Liano

31. Good vibes for everyone!

“The achievement of a happy life is not only positively good for us, but it is also constructively good for those around us.”― Lisa Cypers Kamen

32. Take creative actions.

“In order to create a positive life, you have to have a positive vision and take creative actions.”― Debasish Mridha

33. Sustainable happiness is important.

“Sustainable happiness is important because it not only elevates our own wellbeing locally but also contributes to collective global flourishing.”― Lisa Cypers Kamen

34. Call on your divine power!

“You start to live when you commit your life to cause higher than yourself. You must learn to depend on divine power for the fulfillment of a higher calling.”― Lailah GiftyAkita

35. The choice is yours.

“You can make heaven out of hell, or hell out of heaven. The choice is yours.”― Shannon L. Alder

36. Think positive thoughts.

“You WILL eventually become what you think. Whether you succeed or fail is determined in your mind long before we see it play out in real-time.”― Mandy Hale

37. Do not compromise your future.

“If you compromise your core values, you go nowhere.”― Roy T. Bennett

38. Practice gratitude.

“Gratitude is the gateway to a positive life.”― A.D. Posey

39. A beautiful attitude leads to a beautiful life.

“Attitude is the most beautiful expression of a positive life.”― Debasish Mridha

40. Choose to be positive every day.

“The life that you choose to live will produce either positive or negative outcomes, and the conclusion will be based on the choices that you choose to make.”― Calvin W. Allison

41. Keep the faith.

“Faith like hope, if you keep on, the results are a positive lifestyle and dreams achieved.”― Unarine Ramaru

42. Life is good.

“Life is great with a positive outlook on life.”― Lailah Gifty Akita

43. Redirect yourself!

"If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one."— Dolly Parton

44. Feel the wonders of the world.

"The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart."— Hellen Keller

45. Baby steps to victory.

"Life is a series of baby steps."— Hoda Kotb

46. Love yourself!

"Love yourself first and everything else falls into line."— Lucille Ball

47. Advice fit for a princess.

"Lead from the heart, not the head."— Princess Diana

48. Bloom with grace.

"Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace."

49. Put in your all.

"Don't give it five minutes if you're not going to give it five years."— Meghan Markle

50. It won't be easy, but the results will be worth it!

"What comes easy won’t last long, and what lasts long won’t come easy."

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, relationships, and music.