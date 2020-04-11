50 Funny Quarantine Letter Board Quote Ideas

Wash your hands, ya filthy animal!

If you haven't been on social media lately, you probably haven't heard of the latest trend everyone has been reeling into. The newest Instagram aesthetic that's being shared all over is called a "letterboard" — and it's super cute. It is basically a felt letter board that you can stick plastic letters onto to create a short, cute or funny message in your own home to cheer you up.

A lot of people use these boards to give themselves daily inspiration, or to get their days started on a positive beat at the office. The possibilities of what you can do with your felt letter board are endless! You can customize and design your letter board to your likes and interests, and you can make it as funny, as motivational or as dirty as you like.

In the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been ordered to work from home and stay indoors as much as possible, many of us being forced to quarantine or isolate ourselves for weeks on end in an attempt to slow the spread of this deadly virus. It's a scary time to be alive, but even though we are home 24 hours a day with no certainty that life is going to return to normal soon, it's no reason to worry or feel like our life is over just yet.

If you're feeling overwhelmed or stressed out about coronavirus, you can find a way to bring positivity into your home with these funny quarantine letter board quote ideas that are sure to make you crack a smile.

First things first, order yourself a felt letter board! You can find some cute ones on Etsy or Amazon (remember to stay home and order online so it can be delivered and you can do your social distancing). Or (you've got time now, remember?) you can make your own. There are plenty of DIY videos on YouTube and Pinterest to help you make one from materials you can find around the house or order from your local fabric store.

Next, think of how visually pleasing you'd like for your felt letter board to look! Once you get all of your accessories, it's time for you to decide just what you would like to write on your board.

If you are stuck at home because of the social distancing regulations, use that as inspiration! There are a lot of people online looking for a glimmer of hope during these unsettling moments in time. That is why letter boards are not only cute to look at, but they can be used as inspiration to those in need of some laughter and support — so share your finished product on social media for all your followers to see (and totally relate to!)

If you're stuck on what to write on your board, we've got you covered! We've made a list of the best funny quarantine letter board quote ideas to try out at home.

1. Six-feet away, please.

"Biggest game of cooties ever."

2. Give thanks to Mother Earth.

"While we are panicking about COVID-19, mother earth is healing."

3. Never let go.

"When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go."

4. Who needs friends when you've got emergency chocolate?

"Quarantine day 13: This is why we have emergency chocolate."

5. A question for the experts to answer.

"Is sustainability sanitary?"

6. A repetitive yet necessary quote for all.

"Wash your hands and stay at home."

7. Hooray for not wearing regular clothes!

"It's better to be happy in leggings than sad in jeans."

8. Remember when we had no responsibilities?

"My favorite childhood memory is not paying bills."

9. Use this time to catch up on sleep.

"Today I will be as useless as the "g" in lasagna."

10. A classic quote with a quarantine twist!

"Wash your hands ya filthy animal."

11. DO NOT forget the plants.

"Alexa, remind me to water the plants."

12. Bake a cake just for the fun of it.

"Eat cake, it's somebody's birthday somewhere."

13. Caffeine intake up 30%.

"Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's caffeine."

14. A harsh new reality for extroverts.

"I want to be where the people aren't."

15. Who else's fridge has been looking pretty low lately?

"I snack so my kitchen doesn't get lonely in between meals."

16. When sweatpants are life.

"Dressing for work can be stressful. Black sweats, blue sweats or grey sweats today?"

17. We can all learn from Chick-fil-A.

“Treat other people like Chick-fil-A treats you.”

18. Saying funny words makes us less angry.

"There's no angry ways to say bubbles.”

19. Inspirational quotes with humor are the best.

“‘Be strong,’ I whispered to my wifi signal.”

20. Appreciate what you have now.

"Things could always be better, but things could always be worse."— Marla Gibbs

21. Honesty is the best way to go.

“I’m pretty cool but I cry a lot.”

22. Distance learning is NOT easy when you're working from home too.

"Jesus, forget the wheel. Come get your kids."

23. Don't put so much pressure on yourself to be productive during quarantine.

"Eat like no one's watching. Or dance. Whatever."

24. Stay sane with a quarantini.

"The quarantini: 1 1/2 oz vodka, 2/3 oz Kahlua, 2/3 oz espresso cooled, shake with ice and stir."

25. Be grateful for the world around you.

"When the world is running down, you make the best of what's still around."— Sting

26. Is it allergies or is it corona?

"Allergy season is about to turn in to the Salem witch trials."

27. Summer body is going to have to be postponed until next year.

"I ate my snacks already. I'm going to weigh a quaran-ton."

28. Embrace the pounds while you can. No one's looking anyway.

"I need to practice social distancing from the fridge. Never mind people."

29. Who says you can't dream?

"I just want to lie in a pile of warm laundry and eat bread."

30. Keep your mind at work!

"Better to be busy than to be busy worrying."— Angela Lansbury

31. Maybe hop off social media for a day (or ten).

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes. Even you."

32. Whatever happens, keep moving forward.

"If you're going through hell, keep going."— Winston Churchill

33. Keep your chin up.

"You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N."— Matthew McConaughey, Dazed and Confused

34. You don't want to see me from this angle. Trust me.

"Just because we're in quarantine doesn't mean you can Facetime without warning."

35. The sun will rise.

"This too shall pass."— Rumi

36. No shame.

"Not all people who wander in the kitchen at midnight are lost."

37. Distance learning the right way.

"If you see my kids locked outside today, mind your own business. We're having a fire drill."

38. Who says you can't live in yoga pants?

"I'm calling this look quarantine chic."

39. It's not the end of the world.

"If it's not okay, it's not the end."— John Lennon

40. 'Stepbrothers' knew what they were doing with this!

"This house is a prison on planet bullsh*t!"— Stepbrothers, 2008

41. Baby steps.

"Goals: do my hair, wear jeans, mascara."

42. Do not give in to fear.

"F.E.A.R. stands for false evidence appearing real."

43. Better days ahead!

"Don't ruin a good day by thinking about a bad yesterday."

44. Adopt don't shop!

"All you need is love and a dog."

45. Your decisions matter.

"Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does."— William James

46. Be courageous.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."— Winston Churchill

47. Hold your head up high.

"Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye."— Helen Keller

48. Be the you you are destined to be.

"What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals."— Zig Ziglar

49. It all starts with a single thought.

"Believe you can and you're halfway there."— Theodore Roosevelt

50. Ditto!

"A lifetime of canceling plans has prepared me for this"

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and astrology.