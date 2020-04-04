50 Relationship Quotes To Help You Make It Through Quarantine Together

Living room fort anyone?

Relationships are the best thing since sliced bread. With billions of people on this rotating rock we call home, it is an almost impossible notion to think there is one person out there who was made for us. One person to laugh with, one person to cry with, one person to travel the world with, forever.

The wait for that special someone to appear in your life can seem like a dreaded million years. Once the moment comes, you will least expect it! Finding your "one" is a long process for a reason. Spending the rest of your life with one person seems scary, but if you have the right person by your side, it will be an awfully fun adventure.

In the wake of the Coronavirus, a respiratory virus that has infected more than 500,000 across the globe, many countries have implemented rules of staying at home for days and weeks on end.

Social distancing regulations are in effect as millions of people are staying home to contain the virus from spreading.

These are very uneasy times for everyone around the world, and what's worse is trying to find peace in staying home for 24 hours a day. Tensions in the household may rise when you and your partner are cooped up for so long together. Yes, these are the ones who you want to spend forever with, but you didn't think it'd hit you this hard, huh?

Both of you might want to rip each other's arms off by the end of this quarantine, but know that this too shall pass. Do not let fear or worry creep into your homes. Spend this time getting to know one another once more, and give each other the space you both deserve.

These 50 relationship quotes about love will surely bring you and your loved one together during these hard times.

1. Feel the love.

"We are most alive when we're in love."—John Updike

2. What's your story?

"True love stories never have endings."—Richard Bach

3. One body is better than two.

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies."—Aristotle

4. Hold onto them tightly.

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."—Audrey Hepburn

5. I'll be dreaming of you.

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."—Dr. Seuss

6. Heartfelt.

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart."—Helen Keller

7. Love cures all.

"Love cures people—both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it."—Karl Menninger

8. Are you the one?

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."—Harry, from When Harry Met Sally

9. Seek each other.

"True love is not a hide-and-seek game; in true love, both lovers seek each other."—Michael Bassey Johnson

10. Let love in.

"The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in."—Morrie Schwartz, from Tuesdays with Morrie

11. Find your inner poet.

"At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet."—Plato

12. Love is finer than gold.

"Who, being loved, is poor?"—Oscar Wilde

13. Love is the best thing we do.

"Love is totally nonsensical. But we have to keep doing it or else we're lost and love is dead, and humanity should just pack it in. Because love is the best thing we do."—Ted (Josh Radnor), from How I Met Your Mother

14. Above all else, love with all you've got.

"A loving heart is the truest wisdom."—Charles Dickens

15. Beauty in the madness.

"There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness."—Friedrich Nietzsche

16. Trust love one more time.

"Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time."—Maya Angelou

17. Fall back together.

"Sometimes two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together."—Unknown

18. Love is the answer.

"Love alone can rekindle life."—Henri Frederic Amiel

19. Win their heart every time.

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person."—Mignon McLaughlin

20. You are both winners in this relationship.

"Love is a game that two can play and both can win."—Eva Gabor

21. Keys to a successful future.

"To know when to go away and when to come closer is the key to any lasting relationship."—Doménico Cieri Estrada

22. Love makes the ride worthwhile.

"Love doesn't make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile."—Fraklin P. Jones

23. Division in love.

"To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with."—Mark Twain

24. Home is wherever I'm with you.

"Souls tend to go back to who feels like home."—N.R. Heart

25. Keep your eyes fixated forward.

"Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction."—Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

26. Love protects you.

"Age does not protect you from love. But love, to some extent, protects you from age."—Anais Nin

27. Heal yourself.

"The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it."—Nicholas Sparks, from At First Sight

28. Love frees us.

"One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life. That word is love."—Sophocles

29. Flaws and all.

"Anyone can love a thing because. That's as easy as putting a penny in your pocket. But to love something despite. To know the flaws and love them too. That is rare and pure and perfect."—Patrick Rothfuss, from The Wise Man's Fear

30. Two souls combined for life.

"True love is your soul's recognition of its counterpart in another."—John (Owen Wilson), from Wedding Crashers

31. Love looks with the mind.

"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind / And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind."—William Shakespeare, from A Midsummer Night's Dream

32. To love is to understand.

"Love involves a peculiar unfathomable combination of understanding and misunderstanding."—Diane Arbus

33. Forgiveness is key.

"Forgiveness is the oil of all relationships."—Anonymous

34. Seek love.

"If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."—David (Hugh Grant), from Love, Actually

35. Assumptions are the root of all evil.

"Assumptions are the termites of relationships."—Henry Winkler

36. Be grateful for the happiness they bring you.

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."—Marcel Proust

37. Nothings into somethings.

"You're more likely to talk about nothing than something. But I just want to say that all this nothing has meant more to me than so many somethings."—Kathleen (Meg Ryan), from You've Got Mail

38. Dreams turn to reality.

"A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality."—Yoko Ono

39. Love is a neverending process.

"Love is a two-way street constantly under construction."—Carroll Bryant

40. You just need one.

"Maybe you don't need the whole world to love you. Maybe you just need one person."—Kermit the Frog

41. Love with all you've got.

"Nobody has ever measured—not even poets—how much love the human heart can hold."—Zelda Fitzgerald

42. Distance makes the heart grow fonder.

"The joy of life is variety; the tenderest love requires to be rekindled by intervals of absence."—Samuel Johnson

43. The essence of love never fades.

"Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence."—Vincent Van Gogh

44. You are extraordinary.

"Never love anybody who treats you like you're ordinary."—Oscar Wilde

45. What do you choose?

"Happily ever after is not a fairy tale—it's a choice."—Fawn Weaver

46. Pain is in the equation of love.

"We cannot be sensitive to pleasure without being more sensitive to pain."—Alan Watts

47. Water them and watch them bloom.

"Deep in your wounds are seeds, waiting to grow beautiful flowers."—Niti Majethia

48. Be something to someone.

"Don't try to be something to everyone. Be everything to someone."—Unknown

49. Never let go.

"Never love something so much that you can't let go of it."—Ginni Rometty

50. A home is a person.

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home."—Stephanie Perkins, from Anna and the French Kiss

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.