50 Short Inspirational Coronavirus Letter Board Quote Ideas

Black letter boards are a fun way to convey a message in your home.

Black letter boards are short messages or reminders made on small felt boards that have become popular in households all around the world. The simplicity of a letter board makes a dramatic message, because it's something you get to look at in your own house, day in and day out.

Black letter boards are usually black felt with a wooden frame that holds white letters. These letter boards have been showcased in a donut stores, coffee and pizza shops, delis and more to show off a simple and clean vibe that's instantly sharable on social media.

People also use these letter boards in their own homes to post short inspirational quotes on their desks, nightstands or in the entryway as a cute little reminder they can look at throughout the day.

These cute letter boards offer an aesthetic look that reminds us of the old school days when we were kids. They also have become popular with people on social media — new parents make little messages with the ages of their babies, as well as funny quotes to keep us laughing throughout our daily routines.

From church signs to hip coffee shops, these black letter boards help any message or information stand out in a really unique way.

Besides letters on the boards, emojis, single word phrases, and special characters have been integrated into the boards, too. You can display a simple word like ‘grateful!’ in your dining room, or display a kissing emoji on your nightstand as a reminder to always spread the love. These little white, plastic letters usually come pre-cut so you don’t have to worry about trying to fit it onto the boards.

Another popular way to display these black letter boards is during social gatherings. Perhaps you’re having a salsa and dip party, and you need a phrase to promote the theme, like ‘Bienvenido,’ or ‘es Tiempo de festejar!’ You can have a small prayer group meeting and write down a scripture for others to meditate on throughout the meeting.

People enjoy putting these in their offices as well, to help their co-workers to stay inspired. You never know who might be walking by, and need a single word phrase, or motivational phrase to cheer them up. There’s no way they’ll miss it with letter blackboards that help display noticeable messages.

So being that a lot of people are inside of their houses in quarantine thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, what better way to stay positive and motivated than to put a short inspirational quote on your own letter board? Whether you want to look at it throughout the day or you want to share it on social media to bring a little positivity to all of your followers, use these short coronavirus letter board quote ideas as a way to start this tradition in your own home.

1. The Three Bs.

“Wake up, be kind, be amazing, be grateful, repeat.”

2. There's a lot of fear in the world right now — don't let it grab ahold of you.

"Never let your fear decide your fate."

3. Choose to be happy in quarantine.

"Happiness is a conscious choice."

4. Everything will be okay.

"Don't worry, be happy."— Bobby McFerrin

5. The change will always come with challenges.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.”

6. Being boring is never okay.

“You didn’t wake up today to be mediocre.”

7. Our journey through life is like kidney stones.

“This too shall pass."

8. You can be the reason for someone’s tomorrow.

“Be someone who makes someone else look forward to tomorrow.”

9. Laughter is the best medicine.

“Life is better when you’re laughing.”

10. You’re tough.

“Life is tough my darling, but so are you.”

11. Think positively and good things will happen.

"What you think, you become."

12. Action speaks louder than words.

“Well done is better than well said.” —Ben Franklin

13. Put on the right pants.

“Put on your positive pants.”

14. It’s all about perspective.

“One day or day one. You decide.”

15. We don't know what will happen next with coronavirus, so take things slow.

"Taking it one day at a time."

16. Keep your eye on the prize and use this time to work on yourself.

“Don't be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams."

17. It’s cheesy but it works.

“It’s a good day to have a good day.”

18. Look at each day with a new set of eyes.

“Every morning we are born again." — Buddha

19. Use your time at home in quarantine to learn as much as you can.

“The wisest mind has something yet to learn." — George Sanayana

20. How do you know something’s worth it?

“You are enough."

21. Only one rule when it comes to love things.

“Fall in love with as many things as possible.”

22. The best analogy to life.

“Being an adult is like folding a fitted sheet. No one really knows how.”

23. It’s important to have a good tribe.

“Your vibe attracts your tribe.”

24. Be smart with your life decisions.

“Do one thing every day that scares you." — Mary Schmich

25. Let your yesterday be jealous.

“Make today so awesome, that yesterday gets jealous.”

26. Failure always leads to success.

"I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." —Thomas Edison

27. Never give up on your dreams.

"When you cease to dream you cease to live." —Malcolm Forbes

28. Reach for something new and exciting (and a little scary).

"A goal should scare you a little and excite you a lot." — Joe Vitale

29. There's a difference between living and existing.

"May you live every day of your life." —Jonathan Swift

30. Don't let others tear you down.

31. Greatness starts with failure.

"Failure is another stepping stone to greatness." —Oprah Winfrey

32. Spend your time wisely.

"It's the same life, whether you spend it crying or laughing."

33. Bruce Lee gives the best advice.

"The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus." — Bruce Lee

34. Sometimes getting through hell is the only way.

"If you're going through hell, keep going." — Winston Churchill

35. Be anything but ordinary, and you won't be replaced.

"In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." — Coco Chanel

36. Even the hard days have blessings.

"What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise." — Oscar Wilde

37. If you don't try then you already lose.

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." — Wayne Gretzky

38. Our success speaks enough.

"The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success." — Bruce Feirstein

39. It takes rain to make a rainbow.

"The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." — Dolly Parton

40. Don't wait around, make your own best day ever.

"Create your own sunshine."

41. Life reveals its beauty in time.

"The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes." — Frank Lloyd Wright

42. Now's a better time than ever to rest and work on yourself.

"Rest and be thankful."

43. First, believe before you take any action.

"You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them." —Michael Jordan

44. Start with yourself.

"Happiness is an inside job."

45. This time is just another opportunity for something great.

"Trust the timing of your life."

46. It's okay to feel sad or scared. You will overcome it.

"There's bravery in being soft."

47. Keep your mind in the right place.

"Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life."

48. Exhaust your resources.

"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." —Arthur Ashe

49. Small things sometimes matter the most.

"Do small things with great love." — Mother Teresa

50. We will rise again, better than we were before.

"We fall. We break. We fail. But then we rise, we heal, we overcome."

Sofia Stewart is a writer who covers music, self-care, and astrology.