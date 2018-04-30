20 Motivational Quotes To Make Your Kids Feel Powerful And Inspired

Inspire them young.

By Sara Ahmed

If the world needs anything at all right now, it's more hope and kindness. With the current state of the world, now, more than ever, is the perfect time for positivity.

Instilling positive messages in your children can go a long way in helping boost their levels of self-confidence and ability to connect with others. And both of those qualities will prove beneficial later in life, as well as now.

Words are powerful, and even the smallest of sayings can go a long way.

Adults use motivational quotes to fuel things like career and lifestyle goals, so why not give some of that love to your kids to help them be the best they can be?

With these 20 inspiring quotes, you can move your kid to dream big dreams — and don't be surprised if you find yourself feeling pretty inspired, too!

1. Maya Angelou

"When you know better, you do better."

2. Jimmy Carter

"We are of course a nation of differences. Those differences don't make us weak. They're the source of our strength."

3. William G. Spady

"​All students can learn and succeed, but not on the same day in the same way."

4. Dolly Parton

"If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours."

5. Mahatma Gandhi

"Be the change you want to see in the world."

6. Nelson Mandela

"It always seems impossible until it is done."

7. Thomas Edison

"There is no substitute for hard work."

8. J.K. Rowling

"We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already. We have the power to imagine better."

9. Dr. Seuss

"The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go."

10. Norman Vaughan

"Dream big and dare to fail."

11. George Sand

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved."

12. Confucius

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."

13. Mr. Fred Rogers

"There's no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are."

14. Muhammed Ali

"If my mind can conceive it, if my heart can believe it, then I can achieve it."

15. Khalil Gibran

"Rest in reason; move in passion."

16. Lilo & Stitch

"Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten."

17. A.A. Milne

"You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

18. Roald Dahl

"If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely."

19. Woodrow Wilson

"We grow great by dreams."

20. Barack Obama

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."

Sara Ahmed is a writer who has had work featured in Scary Mommy, Popsugar, Thrive Global and Disney’s Babble.

This article was originally published at Popsugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.