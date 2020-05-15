5 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Put Enough Effort Into Their Relationships

If you neglect your relationship, it will die.

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that all relationships take effort. You can’t expect a relationship to be successful if you don’t put any energy into it.

This is not to say that all relationships are a drudge or that every moment feels like hard work. But if you're not putting enough effort into your relationship, it’s probably not going to last.

Unfortunately, there are a few zodiac signs who neglect their relationship, for one reason or another.

If you never give any consideration to your partner’s needs, but you show up when your presence is needed, you’ve made a small effort. If you always have your partner’s back and support them in whatever they do, and are constantly looking for ways to make things better, that’s a more thoughtful type of effort.

A relationship is about two people, and both parties have to put some kind of work into it to grow and evolve. If you’re indifferent about your relationship, you have no one to blame for it disappearing than yourself.

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius can get caught up in their work or their projects, and the little things that keep people connected may not be a priority.

While they'll probably text back, they almost never text first. So, expect to be left on read when texting with an Aquarius.

Aquarius are extremely independent and are used to taking care of themselves, so it may be an adjustment to consider their partner's needs or what's needed to sustain their relationship.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis tend to put much of their focus on the here and now. It can be difficult for them to show interest or make any plans for the future with their partner.

They get weighed down with details, so they prefer just to ignore it, not realizing that it can come off as hurtful or indifferent to their partner.

One of the challenges Geminis have is that it's hard for them to stay dedicated to one thing for a long time. Their focus strays and there are times when they must make the choice to focus on their partner's needs.

3. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries has a lot on their plate, and many people and obligations they have to attend to, so their relationship may become neglected.

Aries may forget to ask their partner how they are or what's going on with their job. It's not that Aries doesn't care, but if it's not something they have to deal with right away, it's going to get pushed to the side.

Sometimes, Aries may be confrontational without cause or say something they regret, which can damage their relationship.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One of the ways Sagittarius doesn't make an effort is by taking things for granted. They just assume that everything's fine, and if it's not, it will blow over without doing anything.

They can be inconsistent — one moment they're giving their partner a lot of attention, and the next, they're practically ignoring them. Apologizing is also something that Sagittarians aren't comfortable with doing, so even if they're wrong or have made a mistake, they won't say they're sorry.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If Capricorn gets the idea that their relationship isn't going to last, for whatever reason, they may stop making any effort at all.

They may complain and moan constantly, but never take any steps to change it. Since they can also be stubborn, it's hard to get them to change their mind or see that maybe their current plan of doing nothing isn't working and is damaging their relationship.

Then, there are the times when Capricorn is so focused on their job that they even forget about their relationship!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.