How Each Zodiac Sign Feels About Quarantine & Isolation

Your emotions matter.

Everyone is social distancing, or at least they are supposed to be under quarantine and isolation, but how does your zodiac sign feel about being alone during the coronavirus pandemic?

As more fear grows throughout the country and we near the COVID-19 apex right before the curve flattens, governments continue to strongly advise citizens to continue social distancing.

We're even told not to go to the grocery store or pharmacy at this time.

Quarantine and isolation is bound to make your zodiac sign feel a certain way.

Depending on your personality, you might feel relieved, sad, or angry.

You'll definitely have more free time on your hands. What does your zodiac sign do while on quarantine?

Depending on your lifestyle, many people have been having a hard time adapting to staying indoors every day.

Gyms, hair salons, spas, and restaurants play such an important role in our everyday life.

Going a prolonged amount of time with restricted activities can cause many people to feel trapped.

It might take some time for us to start seeing the impact of social distancing during this outbreak, but it doesn’t mean it is an optional practice.

It’s important to remember that while in quarantine, staying indoors is an essential step in slowing the spread of the virus and ensuring the safety of the public.

Many people reacted differently to the major change in their lifestyles and are doing their best to make the most out of it.

According to our knowledge of behaviors using astrology, here’s how each zodiac sign feels when quarantine and in isolation.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Aries, you can be very moody and impulsive, so it’s likely it took them a while to start social distancing after everyone else.

They will spend a lot of time sitting at home and thinking of all their plans that got canceled.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you can be uncompromising in certain situations.

They might not be able to get used to the idea of not going to the places they want whenever.

Despite this, Taurus’s are very practical so once they get used to being in their environment, they will start to accept it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are definitely bummed out about social distancing, but they will love taking their free time to do recreational activities.

Due to their creativity, Geminis are likely to take this time to create something or learn something new (learn a new language, create art, write a book, etc).

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers can be pessimistic when put into situations like this.

They might assume the worst due to the fact that they can’t gauge how long things will be this way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo’s might feel some excitement and relief due to the fact that they won’t need to show up to school, work, or social gatherings they didn’t plan on going to anyway.

They might use this opportunity to relax and catch up on their shows.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are known for being very hardworking and they will take this opportunity to catch up on their schoolwork or professional career.

They might even start working on a new skill they can add to their resume.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra’s are nature born leaders and are known to take initiative during situations like this.

They might spend a lot of time coming up with ways to make food and supplies last and helping others who might not know what to do in a crisis.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios might have a hard time communicating with friends and family during this time.

Being around their family 24/7 and not being able to see their friends might be the most difficult part of social distancing for this sign.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius always know how to make the best out of every situation in their own way.

They will likely be very active on social media, contact friends very often, and basically completely adjust to remote communication.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are extremely hardworking so they might feel very inconvenienced by social distancing.

But because of their nature, they’re known to figure out a way to land on their feet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even though they are not able to leave the house, Aquarius' innovative nature allows them to make the best of it.

They might come out with and participate in social media challenges and watch live shows from celebrities on Instagram.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are likely having the hardest time during social distancing. They do not function well on their own for an extended amount of time.

Expect a lot of calls from your Pisces friends!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.