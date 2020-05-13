Zodiac Signs Who Are Best At Falling Out Of Love

Love is blissful. How hard do you fall?

How hard do you fall in love? Love is one of the most amazing feelings in the world but it is even better when the feeling is mutual.

Being in love and loving people is one of the most natural things in the world.

The feeling is nothing but bliss and the butterflies in your stomach just don’t seem to fly away.

We have all been there at some point in life when things in love didn't go the way we planned. And we can agree that falling hard can go south really fast.

Which zodiac signs can fall out of love as fast as they fell into it?

Certain zodiac signs will love you with their all until the relationship turns toxic or you break their heart. Then, they fall out of love with you as fast as they fell into it.

At this point, the love they felt for you feels more like an illusion that they can't believe in any longer.

It wasn't that they didn't love you, they did... but certain zodiac signs who experience heart break of a significant degree believe that self-respect comes first. If you break their heart, it's highly likely that they will decide that it's time to go.

Regardless of how your love story ends the main thing is that being able to experience the purity of love is one of the best feelings ever.

Some people are fascinated with the idea of love and give their all into any relationship they’re in and others are not great at accepting the idea of love.

Does your zodiac sign play a key role in if you love hard or if you are a “play it cool” type of person?

When it comes to love, it can either change you for better or for worse.

Some people are not acceptable when it comes to letting love into their lives because they might be afraid of the pain it may cause and others are ready with open arms.

There are some zodiac signs that are known for giving their all into love and some are rumored to want to play the field and enjoy life without the burden of love.

Because love can be a burden when it's no longer mutually beneficial.

The ups and downs that love can cause can be frustrating and some zodiacs are not ready to be in something for the long haul but others can be ready to fight the test of time together as one.

It really depends on you, and how much you can take, but not all zodiac signs can stay in love once you've broken their hearts — and that's just the way it is.

Here are 6 zodiac signs that fall out of love as fast as they fell into it, per astrology:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As much as their personalities are known to be wishy-washy, deep down their hearts they are in love with love.

They are sensitive and they love hard. Once they are in love, they will cater to you and give you all the love they have to give.

But once their heart is broken, then the mean twin will come out to play. (So, do not break their hearts).

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios will give their blood, sweat, and tears into a relationship.

They are lovers at heart. When they are ready to accept love and love their partners right from the start. They can really thrive in a relationship.

They are sensitive and they feel that if they give you their heart then you must respect and cherish it with all your heart and if you don’t they will resent you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Loyal lovers. Sagittarius is really good at loving their partners (I know from personal experience).

They are really honest about how they feel and will tell you their feelings in a drop of a hat.

Once they find love and a person who will reciprocate the same feelings they will treat you like the King or Queen that you are.

If you are not ready to accept love and everything that it comes with then dating a Sag is not a good idea because once they are heartbroken they will become rebellious.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgos care about their careers but deep down they love hard and love the idea of someone loving them.

They love to be the center of attention so if they find a person who loves them and gives them the attention they seek, then they will love them so hard that nothing will break them away unless you break their hearts.

So love a Virgo, do not play with their emotions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers can be clingy at times but it is all out of love.

They can fall hard and sometimes the love they give can be taken for granted.

If they fall in love with someone who loves them just as much, they can be awesome lovers.

They are sensitive but if you hurt them you will regret it. They do not play games when it comes to their heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When they let people in their hearts they will always be a team “them”.

They will rock with you until the wheels fall off. When they fall in love they fall hard.

They are monogamous people and once they find their “person” then they will always be there for them.

They want love as much as they give it so be prepared to give it if you are with a Libra.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.