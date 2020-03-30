Spiritual Guidance & Meaning Of All Repeating Number Sequences

What does it mean when numbers keep repeating themselves?

Angel numbers are how the universe speaks, and a message with spiritual guidance can come in repeated number sequences. Angel numbers are similar to zodiac signs and life path numbers.

What does an angel number mean when you see it in a repeating sequence?

Numbers can be a spiritual guide in our everyday life.

Do you ever wonder if you keep seeing consecutive sequence numbers? This could be a sign from spiritual guides about what is to come.

These messages could bring us hope, connection, and awareness of any negative thoughts. Our mind is limited to experiencing spiritual experience, but it can be reached through signs and numbers that connect to vibrational meanings.

You can thank Greek Mathematicians, Pythagoras, who believed the whole universe was based on numbers — and created theories on their patterns in our lives.

Numbers in certain sequences help reveal messages from the universe. This motivates us to understand our characteristics and behavior.

Consecutive number sequence lets us know what lies ahead. You can find these numbers on a clock, fortune cookies, or even the total price of your grocery shopping. Discovering these messages helps us to look forward or to be cautious of what’s ahead.

Angel numbers remind us about specific numerological meanings, and that it’s not about the quantity. Angels are holy beings whose purpose is to send the highest truth from the heavens.

This is why we should always accept the little signs in our lives because they could be messages from the divine guardians.

Wouldn’t it be interesting to understand why certain numbers keep appearing in your life? Angel numbers not only help us, to understand the coincidence but also synchronicity.

According to a psychologist, CG Jung, when our minds are connected to a universal whole, it’s called the "Collective Unconscious".

Opening up our minds, help Angels to communicate with us. Our minds are limited to a spiritual capacity, which forces the spiritual world to talk to us through numbers and signs.

If we start to ignore these messages, then we will be lost wandering the world without mental and emotional preparation.

Here is the meaning of all angel numbers.

1, 11, 111, 111, 1111

Focus on your wants. Steer away from negative thoughts, and focus on your goals. Memorize positive quotes to help you stay optimistic.

Your thoughts become your reality, so keep your mind open to perspective. Any fear can be a barrier to your new beginnings that await to come.

2, 22, 222, 2222

This sign should make you feel comfortable. Continue to have faith, and a situation will turn better than you would have hoped for. You might even get a bonus!

In a different article, it had a different meaning. It was more focused on an out of balance mentally, physically, or spiritually.

3, 33, 333, 3333

The spiritual master of your belief system is near. They are ready to assist you in your struggles and difficult times. Praying can help you feel more connected to them.

Go out for a walk in nature and admire your spiritual master's balance in mother nature. Embracing nature can help you listen more to their messages.

4, 44, 444, 4444

Don’t feel alone. There are angels hovering around you, to fill you with good energy. Your connection to the spiritual world is tangible.

To keep the angels around, praying and expressing gratitude helps the connection become stronger.

Talking out loud will help let them know you're always inviting them to be around you.

5, 55, 555, 5555

Whether you’re ready for change or not, it’s coming. Think positive thoughts, so that this change can turn out for the better.

You can head to your local library and pick out a motivational book, or invite friends over who express positive energy.

6, 66, 666, 6666

You’re out of touch with God. Negativity is claiming your life. Immediately change your perspective and feelings, so you’re not dwelling in the dark moments.

Exercising and journaling is a great way to organize our thoughts, so they don't become jumbled up and turn overwhelming.

7, 77, 777, 7777

This is known as a holy number. If you’re skeptical about a positive outcome, this sign means to trust your spirit guides for a secure future. Embrace your talent and skills to invite more light into your life.

8, 88, 888, 8888

If you’ve been struggling financially, help is on the way. A financial abundance will arrive in due time. Be patient and spend wisely.

Seeking financial abundance is searching for financial gurus as well. You can be your own financial savior by managing your money and budgeting each month.

9, 99, 999, 9999

Struggling to let go of the past? A new chapter is soon to unfold. Through your painful experience, a great lesson will rise, to prepare you for who you’re meant to be.

Letting go can be achieved through meditation and prayer. It doesn't all happen over-night, but over time it will become much easier.

12, 1212

This number sign assures you that you’re on the right path. Continue to pursue your path and your destination will be near for its purpose. 1232 is another number that reveals the same meaning.

000

This is the last in the Angel Number symmetrical sequence. When we find the number sign, we think of a full circle. While an event in your life is ending, a new one will soon begin.

Sofia Stewart is a writer who focuses on astrology, spirituality, and relationships.