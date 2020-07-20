Who Is Eric Nichols? Everything To Know About Larissa Dos Santos Lima's Boyfriend

Are they back on again?

Life doesn’t always work out the way we plan. We can lose our jobs, move across the country, and end a relationship with someone who we consider our soulmate. And for anyone who’s a fan of the reality show 90 Day Fiancé, it’s normal to see relationships fall apart.

For Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who starred on season six of the series and has now currently returned for another round on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, we saw her relationship with her husband come to an end.

Lima and her husband, Colt Johnson, filed for divorce back in January 2019, and the divorce was finalized a few months later in May 2019.

The two secretly married in June 2018 and had a tumultuous relationship, with Lima posting photos of herself, alleging that Johnson had attacked her during a fight. However, authorities found that the wounds were self-inflicted and that Lima was the perpetrator. She was arrested for domestic battery and charged with a misdemeanor.

But after her marriage ended and her divorce was finalized, it seemed like she had a new man in her life.

Who is Eric Nichols, Larissa Dos Santos Lima's boyfriend?

According to Lima, the two had met through a dating app!

“We met on Tinder. He never watched the show... I just wanted company... Right now, I don’t rush anything. I don’t want to make plans. I’m enjoying myself and we are serious, of course... I feel really comfortable with him," she revealed in March 2019.

And it appeared like Lima was already close with Nichols’ family. On a photo Nichols posted of his parents, Lima commented “lovely,” and on his brother’s photo from 2014, she wrote, “You remind me @elvis.”

She also wasn't shy about showing off her new man any chance she got. The two even appeared together at her divorce party.

For his birthday last year, she gushed over how wonderful he was and how she was enjoying their relationship.

“Today is Eric(ee) birthday, I gave along of these almost 3 months so many compliments and he knows how much mean to me. Eric is a good son, brother and boyfriend always making everyone laugh. Eric happy birthday, may God bless and we can soon celebrate your new house and the first million... You are very special,” she captioned the now-deleted post.

In an Instagram Q&A, she initially kept Nichols’ identity secret, but eventually posted a photo of them together, with an emoji covering his face. “[He] is handsome, so I’ll try to keep him out of public eyes for a while. He is a dream,” she said.

And it seemed like she couldn’t say enough good things about him!

“We have the same personality. He’s hard-working. Calm and sweet,” she revealed to her fans.

He seemed to be pretty smitten with her as well, talking about their relationship in a 2019 interview. Nichols revealed that his favorite thing about Lima is her “scent,” calling it “breathtaking.”

He also didn’t seem to mind that she was on reality television, saying, “A few bumps in the road but that’s always something that can be patched up, right? I don’t know exactly what may have happened between the two of them, but for me, what’s going on with her and I? It’s very good. She makes me happy.”

However, Lima and Nichols seemingly "perfect" relationship came to an end last fall when they split. The two were not together for nine weeks.

In a recent Instagram post, Lima explained their breakup, how they eventually were able to talk and forgive each other, and their eventual reconciliation.

In the post, she wrote:

"It was 9 weeks that @ericjosephnichols and I were not together last fall. In that time, I reflected on my goals, I even dated a bit. The decision for both Eric and I to get back together was not decided in one dinner together. We talked about how we disappointed eachother, and we forgave. That was the first step.

The second step was admitting to one another that we still cared. The third step was discussing what we wanted to do different this time around, and to not repeat past mistakes. I had a good two months of self reflection, but we were drawn back to one another. Just as so many couple's marry, separate, get back, separate again. For everyone, there is a unique love story.

I do not know the future, but I know what I want. I love my current relationship, I'm happy. Love is not just saying beautiful words you think the other wants to hear. Love is forgiveness and loyalty. It may take time, but when you get there, the journey was worth it."

On the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Lima and Nichols are even seen going on dates together. They are also shown discussing some of their problems so they can try to move forward in their rekindled relationship.

