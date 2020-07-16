30 Best 50th Anniversary Gifts Of All Time

It's the golden anniversary!

Making it to your 50th anniversary, also known as the Golden Anniversary, is no small feat. But sadly, many couples don’t make it this far.

Fortunately, if you're one of the lucky couples to get to that point, it’s meant to be celebrated, and most 50th anniversary gifts are celebrated with gold! Gold represents strength and beauty, but also value and resilience.

Your marriage has been good as gold for 50 years. That’s amazing! And to keep it up, you'll want to get a great gift as well.

There are plenty of 50th anniversary gifts to choose from that show how strong your love is, even after all these years.

1. Personalized Gold LP Record

With a love that’s lasted as long as yours, why not put it on display with this unique gold record? Choose the lyrics or words of your choosing to make this one-of-a-kind gift even more special.

(Uncommon Goods, $175)

2. Dicksons 50th Wedding Anniversary Cotton Tapestry

Made of 100 percent soft woven cotton, you can hang this anywhere in your home as a reminder that your love has stood the test of time.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Trinkware Gold Rimmed Wine Glasses

Nothing calls for a celebration quite like these exquisite gold rimmed glasses. Now you can swirl your wine, together, while you toast to this milestone!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Gemandi 'Dragonfruit' Black Gold Ring with Pink Cubic Zirconia

While this ring isn’t the gold you may think of for a “golden” anniversary, this gorgeous black gold ring is sure to sparkle as bright as her smile. It’s made with 5A grade crystals, with the metal dipped in black gold over brass, and a pink petite trillion cut on top.

(Gemandi, $48)

5. Good Juju Ring Charm

Another piece of jewelry that’s to die for, this necklace is made from sterling silver and 18k gold. It symbolizes “how we’re all connected” and is a reminder that love transcends time.

(Uncommon Goods, $55+)

6. Wedding Pebble Portrait

While it’s not technically gold, this gift is a great reminder that just like rocks, your love will last forever. The portrait is made with found flowers, wood, shells and pebbles, and are so unique that no two are the same.

(Uncommon Goods, $110)

7. Ray Ban Aviator Non-Polarized Sunglasses

Not only does your spouse get these rockin’ sunglasses with metal frames, but they also come with a free eyewear kit to clean your brand spankin’ new shades. Looking cool has never been this easy.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Harry & David Artisan Meat and Cheese Gift with Wine

What’s the best way to celebrate 50 years together? With the best assortment of meats, cheeses and wine, of course! Toast to each other with this gorgeous basket that includes Rogue Creamery Crater Lake blue cheese, lemon dill smoked salmon, Napoli salami, and a bottle of Harry & David Cabernet Sauvignon.

(Harry and David, $139.99)

9. Tory Burch Collins Bracelet Watch

Does your partner really love a nice watch? Look no further than this highly polished timepiece. It provides gorgeous detail with every passing second, and is made with stainless steel with a gold ionic plate.

(Nordstrom, $225)

10. Fabric of our Family Blanket

Fifty years is a long time, meaning you’ve had quite the journey together, along with the family you’ve created. You can customize each of these squares to signify a memorable moment, including all the members of your beautiful family.

(Uncommon Goods, $145)

11. CBE 'Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary' Jewel Victorian Ornament

While it may not be something you’ll hang in your home year-round, this ornament makes the perfect addition to your Christmas tree, or even on the mantle. It’s made of porcelain china with a red jewel and gold paint trim, so it’s sure to look stunning no matter where you place it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Cartier Yellow Gold Love Ring

For the spouse with expensive taste, this ring is sure to leave a lasting impression. Made of 18k gold, it’s a reminder that gold, just like your marriage, is solid and can’t be tarnished.

(Cartier, $1,650)

13. Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold with Gift Box

Made of three grape varieties of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier, this champagne has aromas of peach, apricot, red berry, citrus, orange blossom, and hints of brioche. Here’s a toast to the good life!

(Wine.com, $299.99)

14. 'Cheers to 50 Years' Tumbler

While you can sip champagne in fancy flutes, why not opt for a cute tumbler instead? It’s BPA-free and made of 18/8 food grade double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel, meaning it will keep your drinks cold (or hot!) while you enjoy your beverage of choice.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. 'We Still Do' Wine Bottle Labels

This set of 4 wine bottle labels include sayings like “We still do!” and “Cheers to 50 years!” Just peel and put on the bottle of choice, either as a keepsake, or as a quick celebration before you pop the bottle open and clink your glasses!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. GALROSE Cocktail Shaker Set in Rose Gold

Whether you're a beginner or you're trying to improve your bartending skills, this set includes 6 essentials: 18.5 oz drink shaker, double-sided jigger, cocktail strainer, bottle opener, long-handled spoon, tongs, and a magnetic timber organizer stand.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Kate Spade New York 'Love Notes' Bangle Hinged Bracelet

For the woman with expensive taste, she can enjoy this gorgeous (and super-affordable!) gold bracelet from Kate Spade. It's made with gold plated metal and crystals, and is pure elegance.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. 50th Anniversary Custom Cutting Board

Chop some veggies together, or cut up some limes for a margarita! You can't go wrong with a high-quality wood cutting board that's precision-cut and hand-sanded. Plus, you can customize it to include your names and special date.

(Etsy, $44+)

19. Personalized Gold Ornament with Clear Swarovski Crystals

Another gorgeous ornament, this gift is created using genuine clear Swarovski crystal elements, gold tone wire, and a generously sized glass ball. Then, you can personalize it with the date you tied the knot.

(Etsy, $68)

20. His and Her Coffee Mugs '50 Years Married'

Because what's better than a coffee mug? Two matching coffee mugs, obviously. With these twin mugs, you and your spouse can use them daily and always get a giggle when looking at it.

(Etsy, $27.99)

21. Custom Anniversary Bobbleheads

Okay, how cute are these?! These custom bobbleheads are created out of a photo, so choose a fun picture of you and your spouse — a modern one, or maybe one from your wedding!

(Etsy, $155)

22. Toby Pomeroy Petite Oval Post Earrings

Give your wife these small oval post earrings in 14k rose gold, with small flush set diamonds. They are perfect for the woman who loves minimalist jewelry, but still has a flair for fashion.

(Balefire Goods, $352)

23. Moderne Monocle Amelia Gold Necklace

For your love who is always forgetting her readers, get a gift that takes on both fashion and function. The Amelia Gold Necklace, named after the first women to fly solo across the Atlantic, is a thoughtful gift for the strong and fearless woman in your life.

(Mod Monocle, $78)

24. YourNovel Personalized Romance Novel

Any couple who's looking for something new would love the chance of being the star in one of these 50+ personalized romance novels. It's personalized with 26 bits of information about her and her hero.

(YourNovel, starting at $49.95)

25. Fracture Glass Photos

This is a one-of-a-kind way to take your favorite photographs and print them directly onto durable, frameless glass to hang around the house. Now your love will be immortalized.

(Fracture Me, prices vary)

26. Le Crueset Round Dutch Oven

For the spouse who loves to cook, this is a must-have kitchen staple. It has a colorful exterior enamel, is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking, and the interior enamel prevents sticking and resists stains.

(Le Crueset, $155+)

27. Everlasting Love Anniversary Table Clock

Celebrate your timeless love with this gorgeous clock. You can even personalize the sculpted, arched clock with any year and your names, creating a lasting and loving keepsake.

(Bed Bath and Beyond, $48.99)

28. Gold Leaf Fruit Forks Set

If you have beautiful taste in people and in cutlery, these forks are a luxury mirror polish. This elegant design makes this silverware great for formal events, or even everyday use.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

29. Personalized 50th Anniversary Pillow

Celebrate years of devotion with this personalized pillow. Festive gold thread embellishes this gift with "Never Ending Love, Together we are One, United in God's eyes, A Love Blessed," and "Happy 50th Anniversary," on the reverse. But you can add your own words to be embroidered.

(Things Remembered, $49.99)

30. Gold Everlasting Love Dangle Frame

Let your love "float" with this beautiful picture frame. The unique design makes the heart frame appear to float above the silver and gold-plated base, and because of its design, you can place back-to-back photos to view from either side.

(Things Remembered, $39.99)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who loves browsing for cute gifts (and great sales) on the Internet, so she found a way to make it part of her job! Find her on Twitter or via email.​

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.