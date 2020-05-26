Who Is Brett Oppenheim? New Details About The Broker On 'Selling Sunset' On Netflix

He's a twin.

Netflix's reality show Selling Sunset premiered in 2019 and took a Bravo-style look at the high-end real estate world of Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, Malibu, and other pricey properties in the city.

Now, the ladies of Selling Sunset are back for a second season of the popular series, which just started up again on May 22. It has returned for eight more episodes.

Who is Brett Oppenheim, one of the owners of The Oppenheim Group?

Alongside his twin brother, Jason, if these brothers look familiar to you, there's a good reason why — the brothers previously appeared on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing.

The Oppenheims preside over a gaggle of female real estate agents, including Chrishell Hartley, who was the newcomer in the office. The show gives us a sneak peak into the extravagant lives of The Oppenheim Group's employees and even more so, their clients.

He's from Northern California.

Like his brother Jason, Oppenheim was born in Palo Alto, California and graduated from Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, California. He attended the University of California Berkeley for undergrad, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with Highest University Honors.

He went to UCLA law school and was a UCLA Merit Scholar. After law school, Oppenheim worked as a securities litigation attorney at two of the world's biggest internatonal law firms: Skadden, Arps LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP.

He spent a number of years defending a group of investment banks against liability of more than $10 billion from the MCI/WorldCom bond default debacle.

He flips and develops high-end properties.

Oppenheim lives above Sunset in the Hollywood Hills, where he renovates and develops properties for his own real estate portfolio. He also manages developments for his clients, including a Beverly Hills estate that he renovated and sold for more than $17 million.

He also consulted on a $15 million development in Santa Monica, and a $30 million house in the exclusive "Bird Streets" of the Hollywood Hills.

He's an avid traveler.

Despite his busy schedule, Oppenheim is an avid traveler who has visited more than 75 countries on five continents.

He has represented clients in the purchase of pricey homes and estates in South America and Europe.

He's the fifth generation of his family to go into Los Angeles real estate.

Oppenheim's great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern was one of the leading real estate agents, brokers, and developers in the early days of Los Angeles. He founded The Stern Co. in Hollywood in 1889, and famously leased the horse barn at his own residence at Hollywood and Vince to three newcomers to Hollywood for $75 a month.

It was there that Cecil B. DeMille, Jesse Lasky and Samuel Goldwyn founded Paramount Pictures. The first full-length feature film, The Squaw Man, was produced and premiered in the barn. The barn is a National Historic Landmark and is the current home of the Hollywood Heritage Museum.

The second season of Selling Sunset just started streaming on Netflix.

For fans of the popular show, there's good news! Selling Sunset has officially returned for a second season.

Season two just started streaming on May 22 with eight brand new episodes. So, with coronavirus quarantine, it's the perfect time for fans to catch up with the Oppenheims and the ladies who work at their real estate company, as well as all their new drama.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based writer and editor covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 2019 and was updated with the latest information.