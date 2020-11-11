Matthew Morrison is best known for playing the character of Mr. Schuester from the Ryan Murphy-produced high school drama show Glee.

Though many know him from Glee, Morrison has starred in several other blockbuster movies and award-winning television shows like What To Expect When You're Expecting and later seasons of Grey's Anatomy.

Now, Morrison is back in the news because it was just announced he's going to take on another iconic role: The Grinch in NBC's live performance of the musical event airing on December 9 — certainly a family-friendly event for all ages, including his own.

Who is Matthew Morrison's wife, Renee Morrison?

Renee Morrison was born and raised in Hawaii and identifies as a Native American.

Her maiden name was Renee Puente but changed it to Renee Morrison after she got married to the Glee star.

Renee is very in touch with her Hawaiian culture and proudly shares it on her Instagram page.

What does Renee Morrison do for a living?

Renee Morrison has done work in the entertainment industry as an actress.

She's best known for her roles in Divergent, Tell Me I Love You, and Dave & Ethan: Lovemakers.

She even worked as a model for multiple brands, amongst them Calvin Klein.

What she does now is uncertain, but in her Instagram bio, she states that her life is dedicated to being a mom and traveling with her soulmate: Matthew Morrison, of course.

How old is Renee Morrison?

Renee Morrison was born on October 5, 1984, making her 36 years old.

Renee is a Libra.

How old is Matthew Morrison?

Matthew Morrison is 42 years old and was born on October 30, 1978, which makes him a Scorpio.

How did Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente meet?

Matthew and Renee met at the White Tie & Tiara ball in London in 2011. They dated for 3 years before getting engaged at the same event in 2013.

Their friends Elton John and David Furnish were the ones to break the news to the world and then shortly after John serenaded them with the iconic love song, "Your Song".

Renee and Mathew Morrison's wedding was a musical event.

Knowing the musical background of Matthew Morrison, music was a big aspect of the couple's wedding.

They had pianist Chad Whidden and soloist Kiley Dean sing "Feels Like Home" as Renee walked down the aisle.

Soon after, the married couple sang a duet of Laura Benanti's "Starry Eyed/Video Games."

Not only was music a prominent part of the wedding but so was dance as Renee revealed, “When I was a child I dreamed of one day dancing hula for my husband on our wedding day… Not only did that happen, I also got to dance with him!”

The wedding was held in Kihei, HI on October 18, 2014.

Matthew Morrison kids — how many does he have with Renee?

Matthew and Renne have one child together. Revel James Makai is their only son who was born October of 2017. You can see plenty of photos of the 3-year-old on his parent's Instagram pages.

"To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning. Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo-choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar!" Morrison wrote on his Instagram.

Renee Morrison had a miscarriage.

Renee Morrison revealed that she suffered a miscarriage 6 weeks into her second pregnancy with her husband.

In an Instagram video, she talked about her experience, “I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure,”

However, the point of sharing her story was to connect with others who have also experienced the same thing.

She goes on to ask others not to feel sorry for her saying, “I don’t feel sorry for myself, and to go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive … to be alive is an accomplishment.”

Renee Morrison is into meditation.

On her Instagram, you can see multiple rows of meditation segments where Renee reflects on the hard things in her life to help clear her mind and focus on self-love.

She even participated in a #14DayExpectfulMeditationChallenge back in October of last year.

The post goes on to explain the challenge is, "to inspire moms and moms-to-be to start a meditation practice alongside a supportive community. We believe that in order to take care of others, we need to first take care of ourselves."

Who is Renee Puente's ex-husband?

On March 26, 2002, she wed Doug Stanhope, a writer, actor, and producer, who is best known for Roseanne.

It was later reported that the marriage was illegal, but no further information came out about it, and Stanhope's IMDb bio still says he's married to her.

It is safe to say that the bio wasn't properly updated as she has been married to Matthew Morrison for 6 years.

