Halsey Debuts Surprise Baby Bump In Stunning Instagram Maternity Shoot — See The Gorgeous Pics

Congratulations are in order for singer Halsey!

The 26-year-old "Without Me" singer took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to reveal that she is expecting her first child.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, shared the exciting news by debuting her adorable bump in a maternity shoot posted on the social media site.

And while fans and friends from all over are congratulating the singer on her bundle of joy, this isn't the first time Halsey's made headlines for pregnancy-related news.

Halsey pregnant:

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back at the previous rumors about Halsey being pregnant, along with all the details about her current pregnancy.

Halsey faced pregnancy rumors in Feb. 2019.

The confusion over the contents of Halsey's womb started when the Grammy nominee took to Twitter to write: "I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when you guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. Into actual pieces.”

Fans immediately speculated that the singer was touting a secret pregnancy; however, she quickly shot those rumors down shortly after her original tweet.

“People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant,” she tweeted later that day. “Which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual.”

"Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH," she added. "However STILL not pregnant!”

Most recently, she's dated American Horror Story actor Evan Peters and singer Yungblud.

Halsey and British musician Yungblud (real name: Dominic Harrrison) started dating in Jan. 2019.

The musical couple even released a music video for their collaboration 11 Minutes, which features Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums.

"The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society. We are so distracted and focused on what’s next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us. We don't realise how much we need something until it's taken away from us," Yungblud said of the collaboration.

The couple split in Sept. 2019, and Halsey commented on the breakup just two days after going public with AHS star Evan Peters.

"Sometimes. People just break up,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f***** up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

Haley and Peters dated for a few months, then rumors of their split began to surface in March 2020 after she'd quietly wiped her Instagram clean of all photos of him.

Halsey announced her surprise pregnancy on Jan. 27.

The 26-year-old musician took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, posting a trio of maternity pics showing off her growing baby bump.

"Surprise," she wrote, adding a rainbow emoji, baby bottle emoji, and baby angel emoji to her caption.

The rainbow emoji is an important one to Halsey, as she's been open about the miscarriage she suffered in 2016.

"I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant," Halsey told The Doctors.

"Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future... the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."

Who is the father of Halsey's baby?

While it is unclear who the father of Halsey's baby is, it's important to note that Halsey tagged a man named Alev Aydin in her maternity pics.

Alev Aydin reposted Halsey's pic on his Instagram story, along with two heart emojis.

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not the pair are together, dating, etc., but Halsey's reps have remained mum on the situation as of this publishing.

Congrats to the mama-to-be!

