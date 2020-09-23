Emma Stone Is Married! Meet Her Husband, Writer And Director Dave McCary

Emma Stone and her writer/director beau, Dave McCary, are officially husband and wife! The pair were spotted earlier this week sporting matching wedding bands on their ring fingers, and Page Six confirms that the pair finally said, "I do." Emma and Dave notoriously kept their relationship private since they were first romantically linked in Oct. of 2017; however, Emma took to Instagram to share the news of their engagement in December of last year. While we're familiar with Emma Stone's brilliant onscreen performances, we're curious about her new husband, Dave McCary.

Who is Emma Stone's husband, Dave McCary?

While you may not recognize his name, especially compared to his very-famous wife, he’s had quite a successful career, which eventually led him to meet Stone. What are the chances?

Here are a few things to know about McCary, his work, and his relationsip with America’s Sweetheart, Emma Stone.

Who is Dave McCary?

Since 2013, McCary has been a segment director for Saturday Night Live, but his career didn’t begin there. In 2007, he formed the sketch comedy group, Good Neighbor, with fellow comedians Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford, all of whom have written for or appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Good Neighbor filmed a pilot for Comedy Central, called The Good Neighbor Show, which was produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. Saturday Night Live allegedly had to work with Comedy Central to get them out of their deal in order to join the former’s show.

McCary’s directing credits include the first two seasons of Epic Rap Battles of History, and Brigsby Bear, which was his directorial debut. From 2016-2018, he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

How did Emma Stone and Dave McCary meet?

The couple first met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live at the end of 2016, starring in the sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed! It appears the two really hit it off, because they began dating the next year.

When did Emma Stone and Dave McCary get engaged?

The couple didn’t make an official statement or announcement to the press, instead choosing to share the happy news in an Instagram post.

McCary posted a picture of himself and Stone, with Stone holding her new diamond ring up to the camera. He captioned it with a double heart, and everyone subsequently went wild!

He’s a really nice guy who doesn’t care about being famous.

Back in 2017, a source spoke about the new relationship between McCary and Stone when they first started dating, saying they made a great match. Why? Because “Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness. He’s tall and fit, confident and funny. He’s not someone who seeks the spotlight.” Well, who wouldn’t want a man with these qualities?

“He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them. Even in party situations, he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill,” the source added.

He’s best friends with Kyle Mooney.

Mooney has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2013, and was hired during the same season as McCary! But their history goes way back, because the two have been best friends since sixth grade! He’s also a co-founder of their comedy group, and both have been known to share photos and moments of their time together. Did somebody say “bromance”?

Emma Stone didn’t always want to get married.

In a 2018 interview in which best friend Jennifer Lawrence asked the questions, Stone revealed that her attitude toward marriage and parenting has changed over the years. By this point, she had been dating McCary for at least one year.

She told Lawrence, “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!

