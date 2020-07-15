6 Questionable Details About Evan Peters And Emma Roberts' Relationship (And Breakup)

It was quite turbulent.

If there's one famous couple that defines a rocky relationship, it's Emma Roberts and Evan Peters.

The pair met while working on an indie movie together in 2011. Roberts herself has commented on how awkward the start of their relationship was.

"We met on the movie. Everyone thought we dated on the movie and we didn't, not for a long time after," Roberts revealed on an episode of Chelsea Lately. "I actually, on the set, was like, 'Oh yeah, we're totally gonna date.' And I would like flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye because I'd be like, 'Hey, what's up?'" she recalled, batting her eyelashes. "And he literally didn't speak to me the entire movie. He thought I was so weird."

Since then, the couple's relationship has been a tumultuous one.

Similar to many celebrity couples, Roberts and Peters have an off-again/on-again relationship. However, this is probably the part of their coupling that's the least strange. The even more troubling bits of their relationship include a domestic violence incident and what is possibly the longest engagement in the history of engagements.

So are they still engaged? Broken up again? What's really going on in Roberts and Peters' chaotic world? Here are some of the most eyebrow-raising details of Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' relationship.

1. They were dating other people when they met.

Both were already involved with other people when they met each other. Emma was in a relationship with fellow actor Chord Overstreet and Evan was dating actress Alexia Quinn.

However, Emma's relationship with Chord was reportedly not too stable. The couple had a lot of difficulties and sources said that Emma wasn't really ready for a serious relationship. "They're both young kids, they had crushes on each other but the relationship ran its course," a sixth insider told Us Weekly of their breakup. "She isn't and wasn't looking for a serious thing."

It almost seems like Emma has a thing for rocky relationships.

2. Roberts and Peters have a history of combining business with pleasure.

The film they met on would be far from the last time they worked together. In fact, the pair seems to enjoy having their (often volatile) romantic relationship carry over into their jobs. Roberts was also cast in American Horror Story, which just happened to be the same show that Evans had a part on. The actress even admitted that it was "one of her favorite shows."

However, Roberts and Peters couldn't seem to keep their personal life separate from their working one. They reportedly created a lot of tension on set of the show by trading off between constant PDA sessions and having arguments.

3. Roberts was arrested for domestic violence.

The couple's relationship takes a turn for the worst in July 2013 when Roberts was arrested on domestic violence charges. Roberts and Peters were staying in a hotel in Montreal when one of their arguments turned physical. Sources say that police were called to the couple's room after a fight was heard. When they arrived, the actress was arrested when they discovered that Peters had physical injuries from the fight.

"Emma is very dramatic," one source told Us, adding that she can get "wound up" during arguments." The July 7 episode, said the insider, went "way out of control." The source also noted how the couple has an "extreme and passionate relationship."

However, Peters didn't press charges so Roberts was released just a few hours later.

4. They were engaged for a really long time.

It seems like Roberts and Peters would rather stay engaged than actually get married. The actor first popped the question at the end of 2013 and their engagement lasted for almost two years. However, it didn't end because they got married. It ended because the couple had broken up. The engagement was called off reportedly due to the couple's constant arguing.

After they eventually reconciled, it seemed like they were engaged once again. In January 2017, Roberts was spotted with a ring on her finger causing many to assume that the actors were engaged for a second time.

5. Roberts dated someone else during their short breakup.

During the couple's short-lived breakup, Roberts managed to find time for a new relationship. The actress began dating Christopher Hines, who she knew through one of her friends. But Roberts wasn't the only one who moved on quickly. Peters was quick to delete all of his photos with Roberts from his Instagram shortly after they broke up.

Although Roberts and Peters seem to currently be going through another lengthy engagement, we still don't think that we'll be waiting with bated breath for them to make it to the altar anytime soon.

6. Roberts and Peters are believed to have broken up for good and have both moved on.

US Magazine reported in May 2019 that their breakup is now confirmed and it was a mutual decision between the two.

Right now they say they are still on good terms and will continue to be friends. They just don't see a romantic relationship ever working between them.

Recently, she has been spotted with Garrett Hedland and they are reportedly expecting a baby together.

Headland is a star in Triple Frontier, an action and military film, and he seems really interested in exploring the possibility of a relationship with Roberts.

For Peters, he has been repeatedly spotted with Halsey and he recently confirmed that they are in fact dating says The Things Magazine.

There have been rumors that Halsey and Evans have broken up but they were recently spotted having a fun date at Six Flags. So, they could very well still be together as a couple.

