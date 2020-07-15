40 Cute Compliments To Give People That Don't Have Anything To Do With Looks

You are enough.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the pool of "You are soOoOoOO pretty" compliments?

Here's the thing: I will never complain if someone compliments my physical appearance. I have spent many years trying to feel comfortable in my skin and now that I am, I enjoy hearing someone else assure me that I am not the beast I thought I was.

However, is "pretty" all that I am? I get it, whenever we see a random, attractive person, our first instinct (if you're brave enough) would be to compliment their physical appearance.

Because we do not know them as people it's easier to call out their beauty rather than dissect their personality and get to know them on a personal level.

Are we supposed to allow people to call us "cute" or "pretty" without feeling the need to address how society made us believe that this is all we are? We are more than those words, and I'm going to help everyone who has fallen under when it comes to complimenting people.

Research studies indicate that receiving a compliment can "boost self-efficiency, enhance feelings of competence and autonomy, and creates positive feelings."

So, while being praised for our looks can boost our happiness levels, it is not something we all want to hear 24/7.

Being called pretty over and over again is the equivalent of receiving messages on Tinder that start off with "Hey." There are so many other conversation starters to think of, and some people think that a three-letter word is your golden ticket for love.

Instead of praising someone for their beauty, let's change the way we complement one another and find new, fun things to say that will give our conversation partner the same mood-boosting feelings!

Here are some compliments to give someone that doesn't have anything to do with their looks.

1. You are one of the strongest people I know.

2. You are more fun than anyone or anything I know, including bubble wrap.

3. You are the most perfect you there is.

4. Your outlook on life is amazing.

5. You just light up the room.

6. I love the way you bring out the best in people.

7. You inspire me.

8. When it comes to cooking, no one’s meals are quite as delicious.

9. You make me want to be a better person.

10. Your smile is contagious.

11. If cartoon bluebirds were real, a couple of 'em would be sitting on your shoulders singing right now.

12. You're like sunshine on a rainy day.

13. I bet you sweat glitter.

14. Colors seem brighter when you're around.



15. You're more fun than a ball pit filled with candy.



16. Jokes are funnier when you tell them.



17. You always know how to find that silver lining.



18. You're a candle in the darkness.



19. Being around you is like a happy little vacation.

20. You're like a breath of fresh air.

21. You're someone's reason to smile.

22. Your kindness is a balm to all who encounter it.

23. You are so brave.

24. You have the courage of your convictions.

25. You were cool way before hipsters were cool.

26. That thing you don't like about yourself is what makes you really interesting.

27. You're so thoughtful.

28. When you make up your mind, nothing stands in your way.

29. You seem to really know who you are.

30. Your perspective is refreshing.

31. Your ability to recall random factoids at just the right times is impressive.

32. You're always learning new things and trying to better yourself. That's awesome.

33. If someone based an Internet meme on you, it would have impeccable grammar.

34. I bet you could survive a zombie apocalypse.

35. Your creative potential seems limitless.

36. Everyone gets knocked down sometimes; only people like you get back up again and keep going.

37. You have a good head on your shoulders.

38. I hope you are proud of yourself because I am!

39. You are a great example to others.

40. You are the reason I am smiling today.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology topics.