50 Cute Quotes To Relate To When You're Catching Feelings For Someone New

So there's this cute guy...

We've all had a crush on someone at one point in our lives. If you're anything like me, you've probably been too scared to confront them and tell them how you feel.

I used to keep my crushes super top secret. I wouldn't even tell my friends because I was scared word would get out! I was always worried about what my crush would say if they knew I liked them.

Some people are the opposite. They don't let fear get in the way.

For example, every time my friend had a crush on someone, she would confront them about it. Sometimes she would walk away embarrassed. Other times, to her surprise, she'd find out that her crush actually liked her back.

Whether you go up to the person you like or not, having a crush on someone can be totally consuming, as evidenced in some of the greatest "crush quotes" out there.

You probably think about them all the time and freak out on the inside when you see them or talk to them. The butterflies in your stomach, the smile that appears on your face when you see their name pop up on your phone ... you know the feeling.

Here are 50 quotes about having a crush on someone to sum up that giddy, nervous, exciting feeling,

1. When he's not yours, but you don't want him to date anyone else.

"I’m afraid to lose you and you’re not even mine." — Drake

2. When you see him and freak out.

"When I see you, I admit I start to lose my grip and all of my cool." — Unknown

3. When you keep liking him more and more.

"Some crushes just never went away. They built, instead, into something permanent, obsessive and all-consuming." — Maya Banks

4. When it feels good to have a crush again.

"It's nice to have a crush on someone. It feels like you're alive, you know?" — Scarlett Johansson

5. When you think about him all the time.

"If I had a single flower for every time I think of you, I could walk forever in my garden." — Claudia Adrienne Grandi

6. When you call him by a code name so he doesn't know you're talking about him.

"Creating a nickname for your crush, that only you and your friends know." — Unknown

7. When you dream about dating him.

"To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed." — Unknown

8. When you feel like he'll never like you back.

“Do you know what it’s like to like someone so much you can’t stand it and know that they’ll never feel the same way?” — To All the Boys I've Loved Before

9. When your crush doesn't know you.

“I want to touch with my mouth. His mouth, with my mouth. Maybe his neck, too. But first things first: Make him aware I exist." — Laini Taylor

10. When you barely know him, but you feel like you love him already.

"The mark of a true crush... is that you fall in love first and grope for reasons afterward." — Shana Alexander

11. When your crush never talks to you.

"He barely knew I existed. I knew some of the same people he knew, but I was a girl in the background, several degrees of separation removed." — Rick Yancey

12. When you tell him you have a crush on him.

"Often, when a girl has a crush on a boy, her friend will dare her to speak to him or ask for a pencil, or better yet, let him know that she has a crush. Pretty risky stuff... It happens thousands of times a day in the lives of teenagers everywhere. Putting yourself out there. Daring to expose your true feelings." — Jazz Jennings

13. When you finally admit it to yourself that you like him.

"When you fall for someone’s personality, everything about them becomes beautiful." — Unknown

14. When you wish you were his girlfriend.

"I would love to be the person that could make you laugh and smile every day." — Unknown

15. When you've known your crush for years.

"If you could see that I’m the one that understands you, been here all along so why can’t you see you belong with me." — Taylor Swift

16. When you waste time daydreaming about your crush.

"There are so many other things I should be doing with my life right now but instead, I am stuck here crushing on you." — Unknown

17. When you just want to give him love.

"You should let me love you, let me be the one to give you everything you want and need." —Mario

18. When the thought of him makes you smile.

"When I think about you I end up having a stupid grin on my face." — Unknown

19. When he was secretly crushing as well.

"There is nothing better than when your crush has a crush on you, too." — Unknown

20. When you finally realize you caught feelings for him.

"It’s funny how someone can seem normal to you one day only for you to realize the next day that you are in love with them. It is like a light bulb suddenly being turned on." — Unknown

21. When you're too scared to tell him how you really feel.

"All I really want is to hold you tight, treat you right, be with you day and night." — Britney Spears

22. When you're crushing on him really hard.

"I think about you constantly, whether it's with my mind or my heart." — Terri Guillemets

23. When you finally tell him how you feel.

"I got a crush on you; I hope you feel the way that I do: I get a rush when I’m with you; Oh, I got a crush on you." — Mandy Moore

24. When he's oblivious to the obvious.

"That awkward moment when your crush has asked you who your crush is." — Unknown

25. When you try to play it cool.

"It is hard for me to pretend that I don’t like you when in reality I am crazy about you." — Unknown

26. When he tells you he likes someone else.

"There are fewer things worse than when your crush has feelings for someone who isn’t you." — Unknown

27. When you can't stop thinking about him.

"No matter how hard I try to think about something else, my thoughts always go back to you." — Unknown

28. When he gives you butterflies.

"The sight of you makes my heart flutter." — Unknown

29. When you're not even sure why you like him.

"There is something really special about you that I can’t quite explain." — Unknown

30. When you like who he is, not just what he looks like.

"I have a crush on your mind. I fell for your personality. Your looks are just a bonus." — The Notebook

31. When you run away from embarrassment every time you see him.

"Avoiding someone because you have a ridiculous crush on them." — Unknown

32. When he starts a conversation with you.

"Our little, stupid conversation means more to me than you think." — Unknown

33. When you find out he's dating someone else.

"You never realize how much you like someone until you watch them like someone else." — Unknown

34. When your heart is set on him.

"Sorry boys, but I already have my eyes on a guy that isn't interested." — Unknown

35. When he randomly sits by you.

"You sat down next to me and I think I forgot how to breathe." — Unknown

36. When you're too scared to say something but even more scared of saying nothing.

"I’m terrified that you won’t like me back but I’m even more terrified of losing out on the possibility of dating you if I sit back and say nothing." — Unknown

37. When you wish all of your daydreams about him were real.

"I don't want to dream of you anymore. I want you for real." — Unknown

38. When you wonder if he thinks you're pretty.

"I wonder what I look like in your eyes." — Unknown

39. When he has no idea how you feel about him.

"I love you, but you don't know it. I want to be with you, but I don't show it." — Unknown

40. When he's just too hot.

"Please stop looking so attractive, I'm trying to stop liking you." — Unknown

41. When your crush acknowledges your presence.

"That moment when you and your crush look at each other at the same time and smile." — Unknown

42. When you're perfect for each other, but he hasn't realized yet.

"I don’t know how to explain it but I think that we are meant to be together." — Unknown

43. When you wish he had a crush on you.

"I just want to be the girl you like." — Unknown

44. When you overthink everything you do around him.

"He's like a song she can't get out of her head." — Unknown

45. When you have a crush on your best friend.

"A guy and a girl can be just friends, but at one point or another, they will fall for each other ... maybe temporarily, maybe at the wrong time, maybe too late, or maybe forever." — Dave Matthews Band

46. When you're heartbroken over a crush.

"I'm still trying to get over a guy I never even dated." — Unknown

47. When it's hard to act like you don't like him.

"It’s getting harder and harder to hide my feelings for you." — Unknown

48. When you've liked him for a long time.

"I still got a crush that's obvious." — The Neighborhood

49. When you hope he stares at you as much as you stare at him.

"I always hope you're looking at me while I'm looking away." — Unknown

50. When you hope he's thinking about you too.

"And I hope sometimes you wonder about me." — Taylor Swift

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.