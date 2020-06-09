These 20 Quotes Explain Why We Need Unconditional Love So Damn Much

Pure. Perfect. Yes, please!

Unconditional love — in its most simplest form, and as explained in the best love quotes — means appreciating someone else for who they truly are. It means loving them when they are unlovable, and in spite of their imperfections and mistakes.

At a deeper level, it means never, ever questioning whether you'll feel any other way toward a person. It's just a comfortable knowing that this is a constant in your life. It will always just "be."

When you think of unconditional love, the first thing you think of is the love a parent has for a child.

But most of us strive to have those same feelings toward our friends, family and especially our lovers.

You want to be a person who helps them achieve their dreams and be there to celebrate with them when they do.

And if they don't and their hearts break, you offer to pick up the broken pieces. You do it all because you know they would do the same for you.

Here are 50 of the best, most swoon-worthy unconditional love quotes.

We hope you enjoy them and recognize the feelings as ones that bring true meaning to your life.

1. "Love hard when there is love to be had. Because perfect guys don’t exist, but there’s always one guy that is perfect for you." — Bob Marley

2. "Because someone doesn't love you the way you want them to doesn't mean they don't love you with all they have."

3. "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." — William Shakespeare, "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

4. "Love me without restriction. Trust me without fear. Want me without demand. Accept me for who I am."

5. “When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom, "For One More Day"

6. “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return." — Madonna

7. "I do not want to change anything in you. I love you the way you are."

8. "Once you learn to accept and love them for who they are, you subconsciously learn to love yourself unconditionally." — Yvonne Pierre, "The Day My Soul Cried: A Memoir"

9. "I don't want someone who sees the good about me. I want someone who sees the bad and still loves me."

10. “You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.”

11. "If you just believe in me, I will love you endlessly." — Mariah Carey, "Anytime You Need A Friend"

12. "Actual love, as in unconditional love, doesn't mean you love everything about the person. It means you don't need them to be different than they are for you to be happy."

13. "As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age, there is one thing that will never change. I will always keep falling in love with you." — Karen Clodfelder

14. "The most memorable people in life will be the friends who loved you when you weren't very lovable."

15. "If someone is facing a difficult time, one of the kindest things you can do for him or her is to say, 'I'm going to love you through this.'" — Molly Friedenfeld

16. "If a dog can love us unconditionally, why can't we love each other the same way?" — Carol McKibben, "Luke's Tale"

17. "Find a heart that will love you at your worst and arms that will hold you at your weakest."

18. "I love you without knowing how or when or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride." — Pablo Neruda​, "One Hundred Love Sonnets: XVII"

19. "When someone else's happiness is your happiness. That is love." — Lana Del Rey

20. "The only way love can last a lifetime is if it unconditional." — Stephen Kendrick

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor based in New York City who currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.