50 Best Songs About Crushes (For When You're Catching Feelings)

If you're crushing hard and feeling butterflies, we've got the perfect playlist for you.
We've all been there: a new fling is on your mind and you can't quite explain how on Earth you've caught all these feelings.
You may feel like no words can express the tingling butterflies in your stomach or the jumbled thoughts your new crush seems to have put in your mind.
But while words may escape you, the best crush songs can make you feel like at least someone else understands.
Need some new jams that get how you feel?
We put together this playlist of the 50 best crush songs that describe every thought and feeling tumbling through your heart, mind and soul.
1. "One Thing" by One Direction
I've tried playing it cool
But when I'm looking at you
I can't ever be brave
'Cause you make my heart race
One Direction explains perfectly: that when you meet someone that makes your heart skip a beat, it's pretty clear you're crushing hard.
2. "Into You" by Ariana Grande
I'm so into you
I can barely breath
And all I want to do
Is fall in deep
And close ain't close enough 'til we cross the line
When you're crushing on someone and the tension is there (and no one has made the first move), the only step is to try and instigate moving to the next step (which may be physical).
3. "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains Of Wayne
Stacy's mom has got it goin' on
She's all I want and I've waited for so long
Stacy can't you see, you're not the girl for me
I know it might be wrong
But I'm in love with Stacy's mom
We've all had our fair share of guilty crushes (maybe even our friend's parents or siblings), and Fountains of Wayne sings our feelings perfectly.
4. "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri
How can I love when I'm afraid to fall
But watching you stand alone
All of my doubt
Suddenly goes away, somehow
We've had a good amount of heartbreak and are terrified to fall again in the fear we'll be hurt one more time ... and then suddenly, someone comes along and crushes all those fear you have of meeting someone else.
5. "Teardrops On My Guitar" by Taylor Swift
I bet she's beautiful
That girl he talks about
She's got everything that I have to live without
Nothing is worse than being friend-zoned, except maybe when your (friend-zoned) crush is telling you about someone else they're interested in.
6. "Smile" by Uncle Kracker
You're better than the best
I'm lucky just to linger in your life
Cooler than the flip side of my pillow, that's right
Completely unaware, nothing can compare
The first stage of a crush is sometimes the best part of a new relationship, and they can't help but to make you smile.
7. "She's So High" by Tal Bachman
But somehow I can't believe
That anything should happen
I know we're I belong
And nothing is going to happen
Because she's so high above me
Crushing on someone out of your league? It may seem like ending up with them is next-to-near impossible, but unfortunately, that doesn't stop how we feel.
8. "Treat You Better" by Shawn Mendes
I won't lie to you
I know he's just not right for you
And you can tell me if I'm off
But I see it on your face when you say he's the one that you want
And you're spending all your time in this wrong situation
And anytime you want it to stop
I know I can treat you better than he can
Maybe you see someone in an unhealthy relationship, maybe even someone you've developed feelings for. It may be hard, but telling them how you feel may be the only way to get the point across.
9. "Ocean Avenue" by Yellowcard
There's a place off Ocean Avenue
Where I used to sit and talk with you
We were both 16 and it felt so right
Sleeping all day
Staying up all night
There's nothing better than young and risk-free love. The type of crush and relationship that has no external pressures and is just easy, fun, and innocent.
10. "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield
Jessie's got himself a girl
And I want to make her mine
And she's watching him with those eyes
And she's loving with that body, I just know it
And he's holding her in his arms late, late at night
You know I wish that I had Jessie's girl
When your friend has landed themselves the perfect catch, it's hard not to be jealous and want to steal them away. You deserve love too!
11. "Crush" by David Archuleta
I hung up the phone tonight
Something happened for the first time (deep inside)
It was a rush, what a rush
'Cause the possibility
That you would ever feel the same way about me
It's just too much, just too much
Why do I keep running from the truth?
All I ever think about is you
You got my hypnotized, so mesmerized
And I've just got to know
David Archuleta describes perfectly how it feels the first time your crush on someone hits you. It's confusing, heart aching, and sometimes just hard to figure out and cope with.
12. "Classy Girls" by The Lumineers
Well, she was standing in a bar
I said, "Hello, how do you do?"
She handed me a beer with a kangaroo
She spoke of places I had never
That she had traveled to
And we slow danced along to faster tunes
And I made her laugh, I made a pass
I showed her my half-dollar ring
She said, "That's pretty cool, but classy girls don't kiss in bars, you fool"
No matter how cute or charming our crush of the evening may appear, it's important we always remember "classy girls don't kiss in bars, you fool!"
13. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
Hey, I just met you, And this is crazy
But here's my number, So call me maybe
There's nothing more attractive to a potential crush than sheer confidence. So next time you run into a cutie you've been crushing on, make the first move and give them your number (why not?!).
14. "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley
Wise men say only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay? Would it be a sin
If I can't help falling in love with you
Like a river flows surely to the sea
Darling so it goes, Some things are meant to be
Take my hand, take my whole life too
For I can't help falling in love with you
This classic by the late Elvis Presley demonstrates all the feelings of falling quickly for someone — one minute they're strangers, the next you've hit the ground running in a beautiful and loving relationship or heart-wrenching crush.
15. "Just A Kiss" by Lady Antebellum
It's hard to fight these feelings when it feels so hard to breathe
I'm caught up in this moment, I'm caught up your smile
I've never opened up to anyone
It's hard to hold back when I'm holding you in my arms
We don't need to rush this
Let's just take take it slow
Just a kiss on your lips in the moonlight
Just a touch of the fire burning so bright
No, I don't wanna mess this thing up
No, I don't want to push too far
In the beginning of a relationship, the passion and chemistry is booming and it's hard not to fall hard ;right away. So it's smart to not move ahead too quickly and savor those moments for what they are.
16. "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')" by T-Pain ft. Yung Joc
Baby girl, what's your name?
Let me talk to you
Let me buy you a drink
The most iconic line in the book! See someone you're crushing on in a bar? You should buy them a drink.
17. "Closer" by Tegan and Sara
Here comes the rush before we touch
Come a little closer
The doors are open, the wind is really blowing
The night sky is changing overhead
It's not just all physical
I'm the type who wont get oh so critical
So, let's make things physical
I won't treat you like you're oh so typical
People don't always talk about the anticipation before "getting busy," and this song by Tegan and Sara describes it perfectly. There's more than just the physical act, but the chemistry you've been feeling with a newfound/or long-standing crush.
18. "Bubbly" by Colbie Calliet
'Cause every time I see your bubbly face
I get the tingles in a silly place
It starts in my toes, and I crinkle my nose
Where it goes, I always know
That you make me smile
Please stay for a while now
Just take your time wherever you go
The perfect crush song to describe (perfectly) what having the butterflies during a new romance feels like.
19. "Can I Be Him" by James Arthur
You walked into the room
And now my heart has been stolen
You took me back in time so when I was unbroken
Now you're all I want
And I knew it from the very first moment
You've met someone and they've changed your whole world. The only problem? They're with someone else.
20. "You Belong With Me" by Taylor Swift
You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset
She's going off about something that you said
Cause she doesn't get your humor, like I do
I'm in the room, it's a typical Tuesday night
I'm listening to the kinda music she doesn't like
And she'll never know your story like I do
You've been there all along, and somehow your crush is completely oblivious to your feelings. But deep down in your gut, you know you're a perfect match and his current fling isn't right for them.
21. "There For You" by Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you
But you gotta be there for me too
In the beginning of any crush or relationship, you always expect for your new fling to have your back (which they should). But remember, you need to have their back too. Not everyday is perfect, but you'll work at it together.
22. "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is taking, so stay
When you're in the folds of a new fling and crushing hard, it's hard to say goodbye sometimes. Whether you want them to stay the night or stay for breakfast the next morning, it's difficult letting go.
23. "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer
Oh, kiss me beneath the milky twilight
Lead me out on the moonlit floor
Lift your open hand
Strike up the band, and make the fireflies dance
Silver moon's sparkling, so kiss me
You're on a first date, and you're crushing. The only thing you want? A kiss. This tune brings the feeling and magic of wanting to be kissed for the first time to life.
24. "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry
I know you get me, so I let me walls come down
Before you met me, I was a wreck
But things were kinda heavy, you brought me to life
Now every February you'll be my valentine
As we get older, unfortunately we become more jaded with relationships. But then, there are times you find someone who takes you back to young and innocent teenage love. It's the kind of love that lets you fall hard, because you forget what heartbreak is.
25. "With You" by Chris Brown
And I'm so glad to be yours
You're a class all your own
And, oh, little cutie, when you talk to me
I swear, the whole world stops, you're my sweetheart
And I'm so glad that you are mine, you are one of a kind
We all want to feel adored, especially during the first stages of our crush. The feeling of being treated like one-of-a-kind from someone special can't help but make us blush.
26. "You're Beautiful" by James Blunt
You're beautiful
You're beautiful
You're beautiful, it's true
I saw your face in a crowded place
And I don't know what to do
'Cause I'll never be with you
Whether we feel this way about someone, or hope someone feels this way about us, there is something so special about being authentically called beautiful.
27. "I Like Me Better" by Lauv
I don't know what it is but I got that feeling
Waking up in this bed next to you swear the room
Yeah, it got no ceiling
If we lay, let the day just pass us by
I might get to too much talking
I might have to tell you something
Damn, I like me better when I'm with you
There are those people who bring out the best versions of ourselves. Sometimes, those individuals are ones we happen to have crushes on (or even starting new relationships with). If this is the case, it's a recipe for a successful and healthy duo-dynamic.
28. "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5
It's not always rainbows and butterflies
It's compromise that moves us along yeah
My heart is full, and my door's always open
You can come anytime you want
It can be the nuances or the static in a relationship (or crush) that can help it build and develop. When two people are able to work out their differences and strengthen together, it can become even more powerful.
29. "Fall For You" by Secondhand Serenade
Because tonight will be the night that I will fall for you
Over again
Don't make me change my mind
Or I won't live to see another day
I swear it's true
Because a girl like you is impossible to find
You're impossible to find
There is a misconception that crushes can't be present in an already formed and long-standing relationship. You can have a crush while being in a something for an extended period of time. In fact, that's when it's the most wonderful, finding new ways to fall for someone all over again.
30. "I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen
It's way too soon, I know this isn't love
But I need to tell you something
I really really really really really really like you
And I want you, do you want, do you want me too?
Oh did I say too much, I'm so in my head
We were out of touch
Word vomit is a thing. When you're crushing on someone, you sometimes just want to tell them how much you like (really like) them. It may be better to check yourself before using six "reallys" though.
31. "Wanted" by Hunter Hayes
'Cause I wanna wrap you up
Wanna kiss your lips
I wanna make you feel wanted
And I wanna call you mine
Wanna hold your hand forever
And never let you forget it
Yeah, I, I wanna make you feel wanted
What's more romantic (and crush-inducing) than wanting to hold someone's hand forever? When you find someone who makes you feel like their one and only, don't let them go.
32. "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton
If I could fall into the sky
Do you think time would pass me by?
'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles
If I could just see you tonight
While also reminding us all of the movie "White Chicks," this song is also an incredible love song (crush song) about someone who would go to the ends of the earth for someone else.
33. "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars
When I see your face
There's not a thing that I would change
'Cause you're amazing Just the way you are
And when you smile
The whole world stops and stares for a while
'Cause girl you're amazing, just the way you are
There's nothing more comforting than hearing someone likes you for you and wouldn't change a hair on your head.
34. "Every Time We Touch" by Cascada
'Cause every time we touch
I get this feeling
And every time we kiss
I swear I could fly
Can't you feel my heart beat fast
I want this to last
Need you by my side
Something about feeling the new kicks of a new crush just makes you get up and want to dance. You're smitten like a kitten and everything about that person has you living in lala land — and you wouldn't want it any other way.
35. "I'll Be The One" by The Backstreet Boys
There you were, wild and free
Reaching out like you needed me
The helping hand to make it right
I am holding you all through the night
I'll be the one, I'll be the one
Who will make all your sorrows undone
I'll be the light, I'll be the light
When you feel like there's nowhere to run
Another heart-wrenching song about the complications of starting something new and having a crush when your heart isn't mended from a past relationship. The Backstreet Boys remind us it's okay to trust someone else with our hearts and feelings.
36. "Better Together" by Jack Johnson
It's not always easy and
Sometimes life can be deceiving
I'll tell you one thing, it's always better when we're together
It's always better when we're together
Yeah, we'll look at the stars when we're together
Often times, we over-complicate simple and loving things in our life (like crushes and relationships). In this song by Jack Johnson, we listen to how simple something like being together and cherishing wonderful memories really can be.
37. "You're The One That I Want" by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John
You better shape up
'Cause I need a man, and my heart is set on you
You better shape up, you better understand
To my heart I must be true
Nothing left, nothing left for me to do
Tell us about it ... stud! That iconic musical, "Grease," produced our favorite crush song. While Sandy adores Danny, she needs someone she can rely on and trust (that's important when you're crushing on someone!).
38. "First Date" by Blink-182
When you smile, I melt inside
I'm not worthy for a minute of your time
I really wish it was only me and you
I'm jealous of everybody in the room
Please don't look at me with those eyes
Please don't hint that you're capable of lies
I dread the thought of our very first kiss
A target that I'm probably gonna miss
Even the cool and collected guys (especially of Blink-182) get nervous before a first date, even more so if they're crushing hard. Just remember it's normal to overthink every little thing, but know they're probably feeling the same way.
39. "Fallin' For You" by Colbie Caillat
I am trying, not to tell you
But I want to, I'm scared of what you'll say
And so I'm hiding what I'm feeling
But I'm tired of holding this inside my head
I've been spending all my time
Just thinking about ya
I don't know what to do
I think I'm fallin' for you
Our minds can play tricks on us sometimes, especially when we've just developed a new crush. It seems like every thought our mind has just eventually wanders over to that new person in our lives - making the infatuation grow deeper.
40. "Haven't Met You Yet" by Michael Bublé
Oh I might have to wait
I'll never give up
I guess it's half timing and the other half's luck
Wherever you are
Whenever it's right
You'll come out of nowhere and into my life
And I know that we can be so amazing
And baby your love is gonna change me
To those who don't give up on the possibility of meeting someone new, no matter how many times we've been knocked down by love, this song is for you. Don't give up or lose hope because your next crush is out there.
41. "Flowers in Your Hair" by The Lumineers
So now I think that I could love you back
And I hope its not too late
'Cause you're so attractive
And the way you move
I won't close my eyes
Frustrating, right? Maybe you've been crushing on someone for a while (maybe even since childhood) and one day they wake up and realize they like you back. The only problem is you may have already moved on.
42. "Things I'll Never Say" by Avril Lavigne
I'm tugging at my hair
I'm pulling at my clothes
I'm trying to keep my cool
I know it shows
I'm staring at my feet
My cheeks are turning red
I'm searching for the words inside my head
Talking to a new love interest or crush, we don't seem to know what to do with our hands, what to wear, or even what to say. It appears that we can't seem to do anything right and can't keep our cool.
43. "Ready or Not" by Bridgit Mendler
I caught you staring at me and I was thinking clearly
And now I'm like a bee and I'm huntin' for the honey
And I'm kinda shy but you're super fly yeah,
I could be your kryptonite
Something about being pursued can make us feel extra confident, especially if the pursuer is good looking! This song is a fun pop-throwback to add some extra pep into your step when thinking about your new fling.
44. "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off" by Ella Eyre
A quick hit, that's your game
But I'm not a piece of meat, stimulate my brain, no
The night is young, so are we
Let's just get to know each other, slow and easily, oh
Take my hand, let's hit the floor
Shake our bodies to the music
Maybe then you'll score
Just because chemistry has sparked and you've developed a crush, it doesn't mean you have to move to the next step right away. It's okay to enjoy each other's company and take things as slow as you want. Don't add any pressure you're not ready for.
45. "Born To Be Yours" by Kygo & Imagine Dragons
I know I've given up
A hundred times before
But I know a miracle
Is not something to ignore
You take me for a fool
You take me for a fool
I never knew anybody 'til I knew you
I never knew anybody 'til I knew you
And I know when it rains, oh, it pours
And I know I was born to be yours
You've been in so-so flings or maybe a long-term relationship that ended poorly. You've given up on finding the one or love in general, and then you meet the person, the one you were meant to be with.
46. "Beautiful Soul" by Jesse McCartney
I know that you are something special
To you, I'd be always faithful
I want to be what you always needed
Then I hope you'll see the heart in me
There's something special about your new found crush. It's not that they're good looking, smart, or funny, they're a mixture of so many things that make them so special to you. And most importantly, they have a beautiful soul.
47. "Fast Cars And Freedom" by Rascal Flatts
Starin' at you takin' off your makeup
Wondering why you even put it on
I know you think you do but, baby, you don't need it
Wish that you could see what I see it when it's gone
I see a dust trail following an old red 'Nova
Baby blue eyes, your head on my shoulder
You think that you're new crush and love interest is so beautiful by just being authentically themselves (makeup off and all). You just hope they also see themselves as wonderful as you see them.
48. "The Way I Am" by Ingrid Michaelson
If you were falling, then I would catch you
You need a light, I'd find a match
'Cause I love the way you say good morning
And you take me the way I am
What if you weren't the first to the crush? Someone's developed a crush, and you're beginning to return the favor. How comforting for your new fling to know that if they fall for you, you'll be there to catch them.
49. "One In A Million" by Hannah Montana (aka Miley Cyrus)
How did I get here
I turned around
And there you were
I didn't think twice or rationalize
Cause somehow I knew
That there was more than just chemistry
I mean I knew you were kind of into me
But I figured it's too
Good to be true
True throwback to childhood, before Miley Cyrus became the wild child, she was Hannah Montana, and who could capture innocent and giddy crushes like your favorite childhood TV show. Sometimes, someone can hit you like a big school bus and the crush happens instantly versus growing into liking someone over time.
50. "Crush" by Mandy Moore
You know, I'm the one that you can talk to
And sometimes you tell me things that I don't want to know
I just want to hold you
And you say exactly how you feel about her
And I wonder, could you ever think of me that way
It's fitting to end the list here with Mandy Moore's "Crush," capturing perfectly the girl meets boy, girl likes boy story. You want to hold onto your crush in any way you can, even if it's just friends. But secretly inside you want to scream out, "I've got a crush on you!"
Elizabeth Blasi is a New Yorker who is a lifestyle and travel writer, which means she can often be seen with a suitcase in hand.