50 Best Songs About Crushes (For When You're Catching Feelings)

If you're crushing hard and feeling butterflies, we've got the perfect playlist for you.

We've all been there: a new fling is on your mind and you can't quite explain how on Earth you've caught all these feelings.

You may feel like no words can express the tingling butterflies in your stomach or the jumbled thoughts your new crush seems to have put in your mind.

But while words may escape you, the best crush songs can make you feel like at least someone else understands.

Need some new jams that get how you feel?

We put together this playlist of the 50 best crush songs that describe every thought and feeling tumbling through your heart, mind and soul.

1. "One Thing" by One Direction

I've tried playing it cool

But when I'm looking at you

I can't ever be brave

'Cause you make my heart race

One Direction explains perfectly: that when you meet someone that makes your heart skip a beat, it's pretty clear you're crushing hard.

2. "Into You" by Ariana Grande

I'm so into you

I can barely breath

And all I want to do

Is fall in deep

And close ain't close enough 'til we cross the line

When you're crushing on someone and the tension is there (and no one has made the first move), the only step is to try and instigate moving to the next step (which may be physical).

3. "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains Of Wayne

Stacy's mom has got it goin' on

She's all I want and I've waited for so long

Stacy can't you see, you're not the girl for me

I know it might be wrong

But I'm in love with Stacy's mom

We've all had our fair share of guilty crushes (maybe even our friend's parents or siblings), and Fountains of Wayne sings our feelings perfectly.

4. "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri

How can I love when I'm afraid to fall

But watching you stand alone

All of my doubt

Suddenly goes away, somehow

We've had a good amount of heartbreak and are terrified to fall again in the fear we'll be hurt one more time ... and then suddenly, someone comes along and crushes all those fear you have of meeting someone else.

5. "Teardrops On My Guitar" by Taylor Swift

I bet she's beautiful

That girl he talks about

She's got everything that I have to live without

Nothing is worse than being friend-zoned, except maybe when your (friend-zoned) crush is telling you about someone else they're interested in.

6. "Smile" by Uncle Kracker

You're better than the best

I'm lucky just to linger in your life

Cooler than the flip side of my pillow, that's right

Completely unaware, nothing can compare

The first stage of a crush is sometimes the best part of a new relationship, and they can't help but to make you smile.

7. "She's So High" by Tal Bachman

But somehow I can't believe

That anything should happen

I know we're I belong

And nothing is going to happen

Because she's so high above me

Crushing on someone out of your league? It may seem like ending up with them is next-to-near impossible, but unfortunately, that doesn't stop how we feel.

8. "Treat You Better" by Shawn Mendes

I won't lie to you

I know he's just not right for you

And you can tell me if I'm off

But I see it on your face when you say he's the one that you want

And you're spending all your time in this wrong situation

And anytime you want it to stop

I know I can treat you better than he can

Maybe you see someone in an unhealthy relationship, maybe even someone you've developed feelings for. It may be hard, but telling them how you feel may be the only way to get the point across.

9. "Ocean Avenue" by Yellowcard

There's a place off Ocean Avenue

Where I used to sit and talk with you

We were both 16 and it felt so right

Sleeping all day

Staying up all night

There's nothing better than young and risk-free love. The type of crush and relationship that has no external pressures and is just easy, fun, and innocent.

10. "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield

Jessie's got himself a girl

And I want to make her mine

And she's watching him with those eyes

And she's loving with that body, I just know it

And he's holding her in his arms late, late at night

You know I wish that I had Jessie's girl

When your friend has landed themselves the perfect catch, it's hard not to be jealous and want to steal them away. You deserve love too!

11. "Crush" by David Archuleta

I hung up the phone tonight

Something happened for the first time (deep inside)

It was a rush, what a rush

'Cause the possibility

That you would ever feel the same way about me

It's just too much, just too much

Why do I keep running from the truth?

All I ever think about is you

You got my hypnotized, so mesmerized

And I've just got to know

David Archuleta describes perfectly how it feels the first time your crush on someone hits you. It's confusing, heart aching, and sometimes just hard to figure out and cope with.

12. "Classy Girls" by The Lumineers

Well, she was standing in a bar

I said, "Hello, how do you do?"

She handed me a beer with a kangaroo

She spoke of places I had never

That she had traveled to

And we slow danced along to faster tunes

And I made her laugh, I made a pass

I showed her my half-dollar ring

She said, "That's pretty cool, but classy girls don't kiss in bars, you fool"

No matter how cute or charming our crush of the evening may appear, it's important we always remember "classy girls don't kiss in bars, you fool!"

13. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

Hey, I just met you, And this is crazy

But here's my number, So call me maybe

There's nothing more attractive to a potential crush than sheer confidence. So next time you run into a cutie you've been crushing on, make the first move and give them your number (why not?!).

14. "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley

Wise men say only fools rush in

But I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay? Would it be a sin

If I can't help falling in love with you

Like a river flows surely to the sea

Darling so it goes, Some things are meant to be

Take my hand, take my whole life too

For I can't help falling in love with you

This classic by the late Elvis Presley demonstrates all the feelings of falling quickly for someone — one minute they're strangers, the next you've hit the ground running in a beautiful and loving relationship or heart-wrenching crush.

15. "Just A Kiss" by Lady Antebellum

It's hard to fight these feelings when it feels so hard to breathe

I'm caught up in this moment, I'm caught up your smile

I've never opened up to anyone

It's hard to hold back when I'm holding you in my arms

We don't need to rush this

Let's just take take it slow

Just a kiss on your lips in the moonlight

Just a touch of the fire burning so bright

No, I don't wanna mess this thing up

No, I don't want to push too far

In the beginning of a relationship, the passion and chemistry is booming and it's hard not to fall hard ;right away. So it's smart to not move ahead too quickly and savor those moments for what they are.

16. "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')" by T-Pain ft. Yung Joc

Baby girl, what's your name?

Let me talk to you

Let me buy you a drink

The most iconic line in the book! See someone you're crushing on in a bar? You should buy them a drink.

17. "Closer" by Tegan and Sara

Here comes the rush before we touch

Come a little closer

The doors are open, the wind is really blowing

The night sky is changing overhead

It's not just all physical

I'm the type who wont get oh so critical

So, let's make things physical

I won't treat you like you're oh so typical

People don't always talk about the anticipation before "getting busy," and this song by Tegan and Sara describes it perfectly. There's more than just the physical act, but the chemistry you've been feeling with a newfound/or long-standing crush.

18. "Bubbly" by Colbie Calliet

'Cause every time I see your bubbly face

I get the tingles in a silly place

It starts in my toes, and I crinkle my nose

Where it goes, I always know

That you make me smile

Please stay for a while now

Just take your time wherever you go

The perfect crush song to describe (perfectly) what having the butterflies during a new romance feels like.

19. "Can I Be Him" by James Arthur

You walked into the room

And now my heart has been stolen

You took me back in time so when I was unbroken

Now you're all I want

And I knew it from the very first moment

You've met someone and they've changed your whole world. The only problem? They're with someone else.

20. "You Belong With Me" by Taylor Swift

You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset

She's going off about something that you said

Cause she doesn't get your humor, like I do

I'm in the room, it's a typical Tuesday night

I'm listening to the kinda music she doesn't like

And she'll never know your story like I do

You've been there all along, and somehow your crush is completely oblivious to your feelings. But deep down in your gut, you know you're a perfect match and his current fling isn't right for them.

21. "There For You" by Martin Garrix​ & Troye Sivan

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you

But you gotta be there for me too

In the beginning of any crush or relationship, you always expect for your new fling to have your back (which they should). But remember, you need to have their back too. Not everyday is perfect, but you'll work at it together.

22. "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is taking, so stay

When you're in the folds of a new fling and crushing hard, it's hard to say goodbye sometimes. Whether you want them to stay the night or stay for breakfast the next morning, it's difficult letting go.

23. "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer

Oh, kiss me beneath the milky twilight

Lead me out on the moonlit floor

Lift your open hand

Strike up the band, and make the fireflies dance

Silver moon's sparkling, so kiss me

You're on a first date, and you're crushing. The only thing you want? A kiss. This tune brings the feeling and magic of wanting to be kissed for the first time to life.

24. "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry

I know you get me, so I let me walls come down

Before you met me, I was a wreck

But things were kinda heavy, you brought me to life

Now every February you'll be my valentine

As we get older, unfortunately we become more jaded with relationships. But then, there are times you find someone who takes you back to young and innocent teenage love. It's the kind of love that lets you fall hard, because you forget what heartbreak is.

25. "With You" by Chris Brown

And I'm so glad to be yours

You're a class all your own

And, oh, little cutie, when you talk to me

I swear, the whole world stops, you're my sweetheart

And I'm so glad that you are mine, you are one of a kind

We all want to feel adored, especially during the first stages of our crush. The feeling of being treated like one-of-a-kind from someone special can't help but make us blush.

26. "You're Beautiful" by James Blunt

You're beautiful

You're beautiful

You're beautiful, it's true

I saw your face in a crowded place

And I don't know what to do

'Cause I'll never be with you

Whether we feel this way about someone, or hope someone feels this way about us, there is something so special about being authentically called beautiful.

27. "I Like Me Better" by Lauv

I don't know what it is but I got that feeling

Waking up in this bed next to you swear the room

Yeah, it got no ceiling

If we lay, let the day just pass us by

I might get to too much talking

I might have to tell you something

Damn, I like me better when I'm with you

There are those people who bring out the best versions of ourselves. Sometimes, those individuals are ones we happen to have crushes on (or even starting new relationships with). If this is the case, it's a recipe for a successful and healthy duo-dynamic.

28. "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5

It's not always rainbows and butterflies

It's compromise that moves us along yeah

My heart is full, and my door's always open

You can come anytime you want

It can be the nuances or the static in a relationship (or crush) that can help it build and develop. When two people are able to work out their differences and strengthen together, it can become even more powerful.

29. "Fall For You" by Secondhand Serenade

Because tonight will be the night that I will fall for you

Over again

Don't make me change my mind

Or I won't live to see another day

I swear it's true

Because a girl like you is impossible to find

You're impossible to find

There is a misconception that crushes can't be present in an already formed and long-standing relationship. You can have a crush while being in a something for an extended period of time. In fact, that's when it's the most wonderful, finding new ways to fall for someone all over again.

30. "I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen

It's way too soon, I know this isn't love

But I need to tell you something

I really really really really really really like you

And I want you, do you want, do you want me too?

Oh did I say too much, I'm so in my head

We were out of touch

Word vomit is a thing. When you're crushing on someone, you sometimes just want to tell them how much you like (really like) them. It may be better to check yourself before using six "reallys" though.

31. "Wanted" by Hunter Hayes

'Cause I wanna wrap you up

Wanna kiss your lips

I wanna make you feel wanted

And I wanna call you mine

Wanna hold your hand forever

And never let you forget it

Yeah, I, I wanna make you feel wanted

What's more romantic (and crush-inducing) than wanting to hold someone's hand forever? When you find someone who makes you feel like their one and only, don't let them go.

32. "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton

If I could fall into the sky

Do you think time would pass me by?

'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles

If I could just see you tonight

While also reminding us all of the movie "White Chicks," this song is also an incredible love song (crush song) about someone who would go to the ends of the earth for someone else.

33. "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars

When I see your face

There's not a thing that I would change

'Cause you're amazing Just the way you are

And when you smile

The whole world stops and stares for a while

'Cause girl you're amazing, just the way you are

There's nothing more comforting than hearing someone likes you for you and wouldn't change a hair on your head.

34. "Every Time We Touch" by Cascada

'Cause every time we touch

I get this feeling

And every time we kiss

I swear I could fly

Can't you feel my heart beat fast

I want this to last

Need you by my side

Something about feeling the new kicks of a new crush just makes you get up and want to dance. You're smitten like a kitten and everything about that person has you living in lala land — and you wouldn't want it any other way.

35. "I'll Be The One" by The Backstreet Boys

There you were, wild and free

Reaching out like you needed me

The helping hand to make it right

I am holding you all through the night

I'll be the one, I'll be the one

Who will make all your sorrows undone

I'll be the light, I'll be the light

When you feel like there's nowhere to run

Another heart-wrenching song about the complications of starting something new and having a crush when your heart isn't mended from a past relationship. The Backstreet Boys remind us it's okay to trust someone else with our hearts and feelings.

36. "Better Together" by Jack Johnson

It's not always easy and

Sometimes life can be deceiving

I'll tell you one thing, it's always better when we're together

It's always better when we're together

Yeah, we'll look at the stars when we're together

Often times, we over-complicate simple and loving things in our life (like crushes and relationships). In this song by Jack Johnson, we listen to how simple something like being together and cherishing wonderful memories really can be.

37. "You're The One That I Want" by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John

You better shape up

'Cause I need a man, and my heart is set on you

You better shape up, you better understand

To my heart I must be true

Nothing left, nothing left for me to do

Tell us about it ... stud! That iconic musical, "Grease," produced our favorite crush song. While Sandy adores Danny, she needs someone she can rely on and trust (that's important when you're crushing on someone!).

38. "First Date" by Blink-182

When you smile, I melt inside

I'm not worthy for a minute of your time

I really wish it was only me and you

I'm jealous of everybody in the room

Please don't look at me with those eyes

Please don't hint that you're capable of lies

I dread the thought of our very first kiss

A target that I'm probably gonna miss

Even the cool and collected guys (especially of Blink-182) get nervous before a first date, even more so if they're crushing hard. Just remember it's normal to overthink every little thing, but know they're probably feeling the same way.

39. "Fallin' For You" by Colbie Caillat

I am trying, not to tell you

But I want to, I'm scared of what you'll say

And so I'm hiding what I'm feeling

But I'm tired of holding this inside my head

I've been spending all my time

Just thinking about ya

I don't know what to do

I think I'm fallin' for you

Our minds can play tricks on us sometimes, especially when we've just developed a new crush. It seems like every thought our mind has just eventually wanders over to that new person in our lives - making the infatuation grow deeper.

40. "Haven't Met You Yet" by Michael Bublé

Oh I might have to wait

I'll never give up

I guess it's half timing and the other half's luck

Wherever you are

Whenever it's right

You'll come out of nowhere and into my life

And I know that we can be so amazing

And baby your love is gonna change me

To those who don't give up on the possibility of meeting someone new, no matter how many times we've been knocked down by love, this song is for you. Don't give up or lose hope because your next crush is out there.

41. "Flowers in Your Hair" by The Lumineers

So now I think that I could love you back

And I hope its not too late

'Cause you're so attractive

And the way you move

I won't close my eyes

Frustrating, right? Maybe you've been crushing on someone for a while (maybe even since childhood) and one day they wake up and realize they like you back. The only problem is you may have already moved on.

42. "Things I'll Never Say" by Avril Lavigne

I'm tugging at my hair

I'm pulling at my clothes

I'm trying to keep my cool

I know it shows

I'm staring at my feet

My cheeks are turning red

I'm searching for the words inside my head

Talking to a new love interest or crush, we don't seem to know what to do with our hands, what to wear, or even what to say. It appears that we can't seem to do anything right and can't keep our cool.

43. "Ready or Not" by Bridgit Mendler

I caught you staring at me and I was thinking clearly

And now I'm like a bee and I'm huntin' for the honey

And I'm kinda shy but you're super fly yeah,

I could be your kryptonite

Something about being pursued can make us feel extra confident, especially if the pursuer is good looking! This song is a fun pop-throwback to add some extra pep into your step when thinking about your new fling.

44. "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off" by Ella Eyre

A quick hit, that's your game

But I'm not a piece of meat, stimulate my brain, no

The night is young, so are we

Let's just get to know each other, slow and easily, oh

Take my hand, let's hit the floor

Shake our bodies to the music

Maybe then you'll score

Just because chemistry has sparked and you've developed a crush, it doesn't mean you have to move to the next step right away. It's okay to enjoy each other's company and take things as slow as you want. Don't add any pressure you're not ready for.

45. "Born To Be Yours" by Kygo & Imagine Dragons

I know I've given up

A hundred times before

But I know a miracle

Is not something to ignore

You take me for a fool

You take me for a fool

I never knew anybody 'til I knew you

I never knew anybody 'til I knew you

And I know when it rains, oh, it pours

And I know I was born to be yours

You've been in so-so flings or maybe a long-term relationship that ended poorly. You've given up on finding the one or love in general, and then you meet the person, the one you were meant to be with.

46. "Beautiful Soul" by Jesse McCartney

I know that you are something special

To you, I'd be always faithful

I want to be what you always needed

Then I hope you'll see the heart in me

There's something special about your new found crush. It's not that they're good looking, smart, or funny, they're a mixture of so many things that make them so special to you. And most importantly, they have a beautiful soul.

47. "Fast Cars And Freedom" by Rascal Flatts

Starin' at you takin' off your makeup

Wondering why you even put it on

I know you think you do but, baby, you don't need it

Wish that you could see what I see it when it's gone

I see a dust trail following an old red 'Nova

Baby blue eyes, your head on my shoulder

You think that you're new crush and love interest is so beautiful by just being authentically themselves (makeup off and all). You just hope they also see themselves as wonderful as you see them.

48. "The Way I Am" by Ingrid Michaelson

If you were falling, then I would catch you

You need a light, I'd find a match

'Cause I love the way you say good morning

And you take me the way I am

What if you weren't the first to the crush? Someone's developed a crush, and you're beginning to return the favor. How comforting for your new fling to know that if they fall for you, you'll be there to catch them.

49. "One In A Million" by Hannah Montana (aka Miley Cyrus)

How did I get here

I turned around

And there you were

I didn't think twice or rationalize

Cause somehow I knew

That there was more than just chemistry

I mean I knew you were kind of into me

But I figured it's too

Good to be true

True throwback to childhood, before Miley Cyrus became the wild child, she was Hannah Montana, and who could capture innocent and giddy crushes like your favorite childhood TV show. Sometimes, someone can hit you like a big school bus and the crush happens instantly versus growing into liking someone over time.

50. "Crush" by Mandy Moore

You know, I'm the one that you can talk to

And sometimes you tell me things that I don't want to know

I just want to hold you

And you say exactly how you feel about her

And I wonder, could you ever think of me that way

It's fitting to end the list here with Mandy Moore's "Crush," capturing perfectly the girl meets boy, girl likes boy story. You want to hold onto your crush in any way you can, even if it's just friends. But secretly inside you want to scream out, "I've got a crush on you!"

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Elizabeth Blasi is a New Yorker who is a lifestyle and travel writer, which means she can often be seen with a suitcase in hand.