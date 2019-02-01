35 Cheesy Love Songs From The 80s And 90s With Lyrics So Bad They're Good

The 80s and 90s are almost criminal.

Love makes the world go 'round... and it also helps sell music. Whether the best love songs are crushing classics that could make a generation of babies, or are a nausea-inducing love ditty, we can't get enough of these tunes.

Of course, cheesy love songs can still be pretty good, too!

Cheese is the best food group, so cheesy doesn’t always equal bad. I’m not going to deny my all-out love for the cheesy love song “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago, or that I know all the words to Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Heck, I’ll openly share my love for “Groovy Kind of Love” by Phil Collins, which was my wedding song. (I’m divorced, so maybe it’s bad luck now).

But the fact remains that not all songs in our collection of music are ones we would proudly blast from our cars. We might, in fact, secretly love them while singing the lyrics in private or despise their sugary disgustingness.

Whatever you think, these 35 cheesy love songs are just that: major cheese. And the 80s and 90s had a slew of them.

1. “I Adore Mi Amor” by Color Me Badd

Dream on, dream away

I think I'm gonna have to stay stay forever

I adore (I adore) mi amor (yea yea) I adore mi amor

Everything about this group was cheesy from the start. This song just oozes yuck.

2. “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago

You're the meaning in my life

You're the inspiration

You bring feeling to my life

You're the inspiration

Most of Chicago's songs have a bit of cheese, but I love them so much! You have to forgive them.

3. “Heaven” by Warrant

I don't need to be the king of the world

As long as I'm the hero of this little girl

Heaven isn't too far away

Closer to it every day

No matter what your friends might say

Hero of this little girl? Dude, you really think of your woman as a "little girl"? That's creepy.

4. “God Must Have Spent A Little More Time on You” by N’Sync

When I look into your eyes

I know that it's true

God must have spent

A little more time

On you

The clothes. The hairdos. This band sold itself on cheese. God spent extra minutes making you? Oy vey.

5. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit lonely

And you're never coming round

Come on, Bonnie. You sound desperate here.

6. “More Than Words” by Extreme

More than words is all you have to do to make it real

Then you wouldn't have to say that you love me

'Cause I'd already know

Is the guy pressuring the chick? What exactly would be sufficient for him to know she's into him?

7. “When I See You Smile” by Bad English

When I see you smile

I can face the world

Oh, oh

You know I can do anything

You can do anything? Lift a car with one hand? Defeat world hunger? Just... no.

8. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

Nobody's heart went anywhere. Both parties died. So... depressing.

9. “Is This Love” by Whitesnake

Is this love that I'm feeling

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

This must be love

'Cause it's really got a hold on me

A hold on me

I don't think men ever use the words "love" and "dreaming" in the same sentence. Add in the bad 80s hairdos and you've got a huge chunk of cheese here.

10. “Love of a Lifetime” by Firehouse

I finally found the love of a lifetime

A love to last my whole life through

The guy's voice. The cheesy words. The cheesy chords. It says it all.

11. “High Enough” by Damn Yankees

Don’t say goodbye

Say you’re gonna stay forever

Oh oh, all the way

Don't say goodbye... that alone sounds stalkerish. But it's oh-so-cheesy all the way.

12. “I Swear” by All 4 One

For better or worse

Til death do us part

I'll love you with every beat of my heart

And I swear

Men singing wedding vow-type lyrics is inspirational, but not realistic. Add in the whole "swearing by the moon and the stars" and you have a lot of empty promises... and cheese.

13. “All For Love” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, & Sting

I’ll be the rock you can build on

Be there when you’re old

To have and to hold

Great singers, but a lot of cheesy metaphors landed this song on the list of cheese.

14. “How Can We Be Lovers” by Michael Bolton

How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends

How can we start over when the fighting never ends

Do men use the word "lovers" unless they're over 80 years old? Probably not. Michael Bolton grew a career on cheese, but I hate to admit that I sort of like him.

15. “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men

I'll make love to you like you want me to

And I'll hold you tight, baby, all through the night

I'll make love to you when you want me to

And I will not let go 'til you tell me to

"Make love to me like I want"? I like the idea, but when you sing it in a foursome, I doubt the genuine nature. However, it's still a decent song.

16. “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden

I knew I loved you before I met you

I’ve been here waiting all my life

I'm pretty sure it's impossible to love someone you've never even met. Unless you're psychic or just creepy.

17. “Glory of Love” by Peter Cetera

I am a man who would fight for your honor

I'll be the hero you're dreaming of

We'll live forever, knowing together

That we did it all for the glory of love

"I'll be your hero. I'm a big strong guy!" Yeah, yeah, yeah. Still, this is a classic favorite.

18. “You're Still The One” by Shania Twain

You're still the one I love

The only one I dream of

You're still the one I kiss good night

Kudos to you for not cheating, Shania. Cheesy good song.

19. “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” by Air Supply

Making love out of nothing at all

Out of nothing at all

Most relationships start with nothing and turn into something. The whole song is cheesy. The guy's voice is cheesy.

20. “We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters

We've only just begun to live

White lace and promises

A kiss for luck and we're on our way

(We've only begun)

White lace? Isn't that sweet? Or, it reminds you of an outfit you wore when you were two years old.

21. “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

In my life there's been heartache and pain

I don't know if I can face it again

Can't stop now

I've traveled so far to change this lonely life

I want to know what love is

I want you to show me

Everyone has had pain. Quit whining about it and just sing! I still love the chorus in the background and the lady soloist. Heck, I dig this cheesy hit.

22. “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles

Say my name

Sun shines through the rain

A whole life so lonely

And then come and ease the pain

I don't want to lose this feeling

I actually love this song, but so many people find it cheesy. Whatever, haters.

23. “Can’t Live Without Your Love And Affection” by Nelson

Here she comes

Just like an angel

Seems like forever that she's been on my mind

Nothing has changed

She thinks I'm a waste of her time

The hippie long hair. The pathetic lyrics "thinks I'm a waste of her time." Just another cheesy song from the 90s.

24. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder

I just called to say I love you

I just called to say how much I care

I just called to say I love you

And I mean it from the bottom of my heart

Such a simplistic song from such a talented song writer. But it's a bit disappointing, Stevie.

25. “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias

I can be your hero, baby

I can kiss away the pain

Another dude with a hero complex. Cue eye roll.

26. “The Search Is Over” by Survivor

Now I look into your eyes

I can see forever

The search is over

You were with me all the while

The lyrcis are vomit-inducing, really. But the song? Not vomit.

27. “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” by New Kids on The Block

I'll be loving you forever

Just as long as you want me to be

I'll be loving you forever

All this love's for you and me, yeah

A bunch of teenage boys promising a lifetime of love? Meh.

28. “Sometimes” by Britney Spears

Sometimes I run

Sometimes I hide

Sometimes I'm scared of you

But all I really want is to hold you tight

Horrible lyrics. Terrible song. But no judging if you like it... at least not judging to your face.

29. “To Be With You” by Mr. Big

I’m the one who wants to be with you

Deep inside I hope you feel it, too

This guy has no confidence or chutzpah. Come on now.

30. “Hello” by Lionel Richie

I've been alone with you inside my mind

And in my dreams I've kissed your lips a thousand times

I sometimes see you pass outside my door

Hello, is it me you're looking for?

I don't even need to explain why this song qualifies as cheesy, do I?

31. “The One That You Love” by Air Supply

Here I am

The one that you love

Another Air Supply song. Enough said.

32. “Lady in Red” by Chris De Burgh

The lady in red is dancing with me

Cheek to cheek

There’s nobody here

It’s just you and me

I love this song, and I will defend its cheesy honor!

33. “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley

I'm not talking about moving in

And I don't want to change your life

But there's a warm wind blowing, the stars are out

And I'd really love to see you tonight

Well jeez, I hope you're not rushing to move in already.

34. “Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA

If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down

If you're all alone when the pretty birds have flown

Honey I'm still free

Take a chance on me

It's ABBA, for crying out loud. Cheesy, but completely enjoyable.

35. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

Oh, kiss me beneath the milky twilight

Lead me out on the moonlit floor

Lift your open hand

Strike up the band, and make the fireflies dance

Silvermoon's sparkling

So kiss me

Cute song, but still cheesy.

