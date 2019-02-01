35 Cheesy Love Songs From The 80s And 90s With Lyrics So Bad They're Good

The 80s and 90s are almost criminal.
Love makes the world go 'round... and it also helps sell music. Whether the best love songs are crushing classics that could make a generation of babies, or are a nausea-inducing love ditty, we can't get enough of these tunes.
Of course, cheesy love songs can still be pretty good, too!
Cheese is the best food group, so cheesy doesn’t always equal bad. I’m not going to deny my all-out love for the cheesy love song “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago, or that I know all the words to Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Heck, I’ll openly share my love for “Groovy Kind of Love” by Phil Collins, which was my wedding song. (I’m divorced, so maybe it’s bad luck now).
But the fact remains that not all songs in our collection of music are ones we would proudly blast from our cars. We might, in fact, secretly love them while singing the lyrics in private or despise their sugary disgustingness.
Whatever you think, these 35 cheesy love songs are just that: major cheese. And the 80s and 90s had a slew of them.
1. “I Adore Mi Amor” by Color Me Badd
Dream on, dream away
I think I'm gonna have to stay stay forever
I adore (I adore) mi amor (yea yea) I adore mi amor
Everything about this group was cheesy from the start. This song just oozes yuck.
2. “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago
You're the meaning in my life
You're the inspiration
You bring feeling to my life
You're the inspiration
Most of Chicago's songs have a bit of cheese, but I love them so much! You have to forgive them.
3. “Heaven” by Warrant
I don't need to be the king of the world
As long as I'm the hero of this little girl
Heaven isn't too far away
Closer to it every day
No matter what your friends might say
Hero of this little girl? Dude, you really think of your woman as a "little girl"? That's creepy.
4. “God Must Have Spent A Little More Time on You” by N’Sync
When I look into your eyes
I know that it's true
God must have spent
A little more time
On you
The clothes. The hairdos. This band sold itself on cheese. God spent extra minutes making you? Oy vey.
5. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler
(Turn around)
Every now and then
I get a little bit lonely
And you're never coming round
Come on, Bonnie. You sound desperate here.
6. “More Than Words” by Extreme
More than words is all you have to do to make it real
Then you wouldn't have to say that you love me
'Cause I'd already know
Is the guy pressuring the chick? What exactly would be sufficient for him to know she's into him?
7. “When I See You Smile” by Bad English
When I see you smile
I can face the world
Oh, oh
You know I can do anything
You can do anything? Lift a car with one hand? Defeat world hunger? Just... no.
8. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
Nobody's heart went anywhere. Both parties died. So... depressing.
9. “Is This Love” by Whitesnake
Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
This must be love
'Cause it's really got a hold on me
A hold on me
I don't think men ever use the words "love" and "dreaming" in the same sentence. Add in the bad 80s hairdos and you've got a huge chunk of cheese here.
10. “Love of a Lifetime” by Firehouse
I finally found the love of a lifetime
A love to last my whole life through
The guy's voice. The cheesy words. The cheesy chords. It says it all.
11. “High Enough” by Damn Yankees
Don’t say goodbye
Say you’re gonna stay forever
Oh oh, all the way
Don't say goodbye... that alone sounds stalkerish. But it's oh-so-cheesy all the way.
12. “I Swear” by All 4 One
For better or worse
Til death do us part
I'll love you with every beat of my heart
And I swear
Men singing wedding vow-type lyrics is inspirational, but not realistic. Add in the whole "swearing by the moon and the stars" and you have a lot of empty promises... and cheese.
13. “All For Love” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, & Sting
I’ll be the rock you can build on
Be there when you’re old
To have and to hold
Great singers, but a lot of cheesy metaphors landed this song on the list of cheese.
14. “How Can We Be Lovers” by Michael Bolton
How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends
How can we start over when the fighting never ends
Do men use the word "lovers" unless they're over 80 years old? Probably not. Michael Bolton grew a career on cheese, but I hate to admit that I sort of like him.
15. “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men
I'll make love to you like you want me to
And I'll hold you tight, baby, all through the night
I'll make love to you when you want me to
And I will not let go 'til you tell me to
"Make love to me like I want"? I like the idea, but when you sing it in a foursome, I doubt the genuine nature. However, it's still a decent song.
16. “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden
I knew I loved you before I met you
I’ve been here waiting all my life
I'm pretty sure it's impossible to love someone you've never even met. Unless you're psychic or just creepy.
17. “Glory of Love” by Peter Cetera
I am a man who would fight for your honor
I'll be the hero you're dreaming of
We'll live forever, knowing together
That we did it all for the glory of love
"I'll be your hero. I'm a big strong guy!" Yeah, yeah, yeah. Still, this is a classic favorite.
18. “You're Still The One” by Shania Twain
You're still the one I love
The only one I dream of
You're still the one I kiss good night
Kudos to you for not cheating, Shania. Cheesy good song.
19. “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” by Air Supply
Making love out of nothing at all
Out of nothing at all
Most relationships start with nothing and turn into something. The whole song is cheesy. The guy's voice is cheesy.
20. “We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters
We've only just begun to live
White lace and promises
A kiss for luck and we're on our way
(We've only begun)
White lace? Isn't that sweet? Or, it reminds you of an outfit you wore when you were two years old.
21. “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner
In my life there's been heartache and pain
I don't know if I can face it again
Can't stop now
I've traveled so far to change this lonely life
I want to know what love is
I want you to show me
Everyone has had pain. Quit whining about it and just sing! I still love the chorus in the background and the lady soloist. Heck, I dig this cheesy hit.
22. “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles
Say my name
Sun shines through the rain
A whole life so lonely
And then come and ease the pain
I don't want to lose this feeling
I actually love this song, but so many people find it cheesy. Whatever, haters.
23. “Can’t Live Without Your Love And Affection” by Nelson
Here she comes
Just like an angel
Seems like forever that she's been on my mind
Nothing has changed
She thinks I'm a waste of her time
The hippie long hair. The pathetic lyrics "thinks I'm a waste of her time." Just another cheesy song from the 90s.
24. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder
I just called to say I love you
I just called to say how much I care
I just called to say I love you
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart
Such a simplistic song from such a talented song writer. But it's a bit disappointing, Stevie.
25. “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias
I can be your hero, baby
I can kiss away the pain
Another dude with a hero complex. Cue eye roll.
26. “The Search Is Over” by Survivor
Now I look into your eyes
I can see forever
The search is over
You were with me all the while
The lyrcis are vomit-inducing, really. But the song? Not vomit.
27. “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” by New Kids on The Block
I'll be loving you forever
Just as long as you want me to be
I'll be loving you forever
All this love's for you and me, yeah
A bunch of teenage boys promising a lifetime of love? Meh.
28. “Sometimes” by Britney Spears
Sometimes I run
Sometimes I hide
Sometimes I'm scared of you
But all I really want is to hold you tight
Horrible lyrics. Terrible song. But no judging if you like it... at least not judging to your face.
29. “To Be With You” by Mr. Big
I’m the one who wants to be with you
Deep inside I hope you feel it, too
This guy has no confidence or chutzpah. Come on now.
30. “Hello” by Lionel Richie
I've been alone with you inside my mind
And in my dreams I've kissed your lips a thousand times
I sometimes see you pass outside my door
Hello, is it me you're looking for?
I don't even need to explain why this song qualifies as cheesy, do I?
31. “The One That You Love” by Air Supply
Here I am
The one that you love
Another Air Supply song. Enough said.
32. “Lady in Red” by Chris De Burgh
The lady in red is dancing with me
Cheek to cheek
There’s nobody here
It’s just you and me
I love this song, and I will defend its cheesy honor!
33. “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley
I'm not talking about moving in
And I don't want to change your life
But there's a warm wind blowing, the stars are out
And I'd really love to see you tonight
Well jeez, I hope you're not rushing to move in already.
34. “Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA
If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down
If you're all alone when the pretty birds have flown
Honey I'm still free
Take a chance on me
It's ABBA, for crying out loud. Cheesy, but completely enjoyable.
35. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer
Oh, kiss me beneath the milky twilight
Lead me out on the moonlit floor
Lift your open hand
Strike up the band, and make the fireflies dance
Silvermoon's sparkling
So kiss me
Cute song, but still cheesy.
Laura Lifshitz is a former MTV personality currently writing about divorce, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, marriage and more. Visit her website for more.