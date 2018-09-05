The 50 Best Lip-Sync Songs To Have Fun On The Mic With

The great part about lip syncing is you can be the worst singer ever and still be good!

It doesn't matter whether you've got vocal chops or you sound like a dead chicken when you sing — who doesn't love a little lip-sync action? And here's the best part: you can jam out to a song while you lip-sync in the shower, at a friend's bachelorette party, or at work when the office gets dull.

Lip-syncing is probably one of the most fun things you can do that won't completely offend someone's listening ears, like that other fun activity: karaoke.

So, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, dive into this list of the 50 best lip-sync songs and pick your next shower concert lineup.

Songs to channel your inner powerful diva...

1. "Respect" by Aretha Franklin

What you want

Baby, I got it

What you need

Do you know I got it

All I'm askin'

Is for a little respect when you get home (just a little bit)

The queen of soul, may she rest in peace, just brings out our inner "strong woman" with this song, each and every time. What person, man or woman, can't relate to the feeling of being disrespected or taken for granted? That's what makes this song so amazing.

2. "What's Love Got To Do With It" by Tina Turner

What's love got to do, got to do with it

What's love but a second-hand emotion

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

Being vulnerable is hard, so sing this anthem when you're feeling utterly terrified at the idea of being hurt. Let's not forget the amazing video, where Tina showed off those legs of hers. This song got her back on the charts and noticed in a really good kind of way.

3. "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light

He's gotta be sure

And it's gotta be soon

And he's gotta be larger than life

Larger than life

If you want to cry out your need for a man that just makes you feel secure, this is the song to do it! Of course, you could always be your own hero. I hope you've got a cape handy.

4. "Ain't No Other Man" by Christina Aguilera

Ain't no other man that can stand up next to you

Ain't no other man on the planet does what you do

You're the kinda guy a girl finds in a blue moon

You got soul, you got class, you got style, you're badass

Ain't no other man, it's true

Ain't no other man but you

Praise, praise, and praise that special man in your life, from the comfort of your car or shower. Tiny but mighty, Christina's pipes are perfect for this song, so stick to the lip-syncing, please.

5. "Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)" by Beyoncé

All the single ladies

(All the single ladies)

All the single ladies

Now put your hands up

Tired of commitment-phobes and wishy-washy dudes? Waiting for someone to commit to you in a big kind of way is frustrating, but that's why there's always Beyoncé to back you up.

6. "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

Got a little LGBT pride? Showing off your divorce papers? Graduating into the real world? Whatever your "big change" or introduction is, sing it — the new you is here to stay!

7. "The Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston

I decided long ago

Never to walk in anyone's shadows

If I fail, if I succeed

At least I'll live as I believe

No matter what they take from me

They can't take away my dignity

Because the greatest

Love of all is happening to me

It's your moment, so let your dramatic airs and passion for the music come through with this powerful song. A timeless classic, this song has so much meaning. Self-love is everything.

Songs to rock out to...

8. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

I'm just a poor boy and nobody loves me

He's just a poor boy from a poor family

Spare him his life from this monstrosity

Easy come easy go will you let me go?

Bismillah! No we will not let you go (let him go!)

There isn't a lyric in this song that isn't deliciously fun to sing! If you can hit the notes, more power to you, but the dramatics are way more fun. All hail Queen!

9. "I Want to Rock N' Roll All Night" by Kiss

You show us everything you've got

You keep on dancin' and the room gets hot

You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy

You say you wanna go for a spin

The party's just begun, we'll let you in

You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy

You keep on shoutin', you keep on shoutin'

Jam out to this oldie, but goodie, preferably with friends! Leave the makeup at home, though, unless you've got a pro on hand. If so, by all means.

10. "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi

It's my life

It's now or never

I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive

(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said

I did it my way

I just want to live while I'm alive

It's my life

Own and embrace who you are with this meaningful rock diddy sung by the always handsome Jon Bon Jovi. No one wants to be told how to live, so rock this song.

11. "Semi-Charmed Life" by Third Eye Blind

I want something else

To get me through this

Semi-charmed kind of life

I want something else

I'm not listening when you say

Good-bye

This nineties rock jam is worth lip-syncing with a group, beer in hand, and underneath a summer night sky. There's something about this song that feels like college life, late nights, and making out — in a good kind of way.

12. "We Are The Champions" by Queen

I've paid my dues

Time after time

I've done my sentence

But committed no crime

And bad mistakes

I've made a few

I've had my share of sand kicked in my face

But I've come through

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end

Freddie Mercury is one of the best male vocalists ever, period. Queen made the kind of music that made even the worst singers can sing out loud, and proud.

13. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

Strangers waiting up and down the boulevard

Their shadows searching in the night

Streetlights, people, living just to find emotion

Hiding somewhere in the night

Don't stop believing

Hold on to that feeling

Streetlights, people

Don't even hold back for a second with this song. And a party bonus? You can envision the end of The Sopranos while you're rocking out, too. Even the worst singers should feel free to sing off-key to this one. Steve Perry would appreciate it, and maybe come out from hiding.

Songs to celebrate the 1980s...

14. "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

I come home in the morning light

My mother says, "When you gonna live your life right?"

Oh mother dear, we're not the fortunate ones

And girls, they wanna have fun

Oh, girls just wanna have fun

There's nothing like Cyndi to lift your mood and own your girl power. She is the ultimate mood-lifter in everyway. This song shattered the charts and still is just as infectious, decades later.

15. "Take on Me" by A-Ha

So needless to say

I'm odds and ends

But I'll be stumbling away

Slowly learning that life is okay

Say after me

It's no better to be safe than sorry

Take on me (take on me)

Take me on (take on me)

I'll be gone

In a day or two

You had no idea what the words were in reality, but when you lip-sync, it doesn't really matter. This is THE eighties jam, people! The best was the video, so unique for its time.

16. "When Doves Cry" by Prince

How can you just leave me standing?

Alone in a world that's so cold (so cold)

Maybe I'm just too demanding

Maybe I'm just like my father, too bold

Maybe you're just like my mother

She's never satisfied (she's never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other?

This is what it sounds like

When doves cry

We're merely peasants when we sing any of the Purple One's songs, but this one is just so good. It's sexy, sweaty and sensual. Just take it easy unless you're singing it to someone in private.

17. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston

I've done alright up to now

It's the light of day that shows me how

And when the night falls, loneliness calls

Oh, I wanna dance with somebody

I wanna feel the heat with somebody

Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody

With somebody who loves me

Oh, girl! This song is every lady's cry on the dance floor and in her heart, so let those lips unfurl another by the late Whitney Houston. If you've got no rhythm too, that's okay, but make sure you shake it as you sync.

Songs that make you want to be a hip-hop star...

18. "Hot In Herre" by Nelly

I was like, good gracious, ass is bodacious (uhh)

Flirtacious, tryin' to show patience

I'm waitin' for the right time to shoot my steez (you know)

Waitin' for the right time to flash them keys, then uhh

I'm leavin, please believe in — ohhh!

Me and the rest of my heathens

Check it, got it locked at the top of the Four Seasons

Penthouse, roof top, birds I'm feedin'

You may be completely uncool, but you'll feel dope lip-syncing to this millennial favorite. I'm still not sure why Nelly needed the double "R" in "herre," but whatever. He's got us hooked!

19. "Nuthin' but a G Thang” by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

One, two, three and to the fo'

Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the do'

Ready to make an entrance, so back on up

('Cause you know about to rip s*** up)

Gimme the microphone first, so I can bust like a bubble

Compton and Long Beach together, now you know you in trouble

Ain't nothin' but a "G" thang, baby

Rolling around like it's summertime without a care in the world, singing Dre and Snoop. Grab someone to join in with you because this isn't a solo diddy.

20. "It's Tricky" by Run D.M.C

I met this little girlie, her hair was kinda curly

Went to her house and bust her out, I had to leave real early

These girls are really sleazy, all they just say is please me

Or spend some time and rock a rhyme, I said "It's not that easy"

It's tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

It's tricky (How is it D?) It's tricky (Tricky) tricky (Tricky)

It's tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

It's tricky tricky (Tricky) tricky

Shell toes on, big shirt to match, and dope chains to boot. Even if you're the worst rapper, you won't mess up this classic.

21. "In Da Club" by 50 Cent

Go shorty, it's your birthday

We gonna party like it's your birthday

We gonna sip Bacardi like it's your birthday

And you know we don't give a f*** it's not your birthday

Produced by Dr. Dre himself, this is a hip-hop fave. Be sure to sing/lip-sync this with an adult crowd only.

22. "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G

It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine

Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine

Hangin' pictures on my wall

Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl

I let my tape rock 'til my tape popped

Smokin' weed in Bambu, sippin' on Private Stock

Way back, when I had the red and black lumberjack

With the hat to match

Rest in peace Biggie, you still crush it. There's not a song of Biggie's that wouldn't be worth lip-syncing, because he really was a king.

Songs that are way too fun...

23. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy

But here's my number, so call me maybe

It's hard to look right at you baby

But here's my number, so call me maybe

You know you know all the lyrics, even though you hate to admit it. This song is too catchy, and now it'll be in your head all day long.

24. "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift

‘Cause, baby, now we've got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you've done

‘Cause, baby, now we've got bad blood, hey!

Now we've got problems

And I don't think we can solve 'em

You made a really deep cut

And, baby, now we've got bad blood, hey!

Taylor Swift had to make this list once, so don't shoot the messenger. This is one of those songs you feel bad knowing the words to, although Taylor's got some good ones in her arsenal.

25. "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred

I'm too sexy for my shirt

Too sexy for my shirt

So sexy it hurts

And I'm too sexy for Milan

Too sexy for Milan

New York, and Japan

I'm too sexy for your party

Too sexy for your party

No way I'm disco dancing

I mean, you're a model... you know what I mean? The most ridiculous and fun song of the nineties, feel free to lip-sync to your heart's desire.

26. "Beat It" by Michael Jackson

You better run, you better do what you can

Don't want to see no blood, don't be a macho man

You want to be tough, better do what you can

So beat it, but you want to be bad

He should be in every category because Michael was the best! This song brings out the badass in everyone, even if you're a quiet, mousy kind of person.

27. "Creep" by TLC

I'll never leave him down, though I might mess around

It's only 'cause I need some affection, oh

So I creep, yeah, just creepin' on,

On the down low, 'cept nobody is supposed to know

So I creep yeah, 'cause he doesn't know what I do

And no attention goes to show, oh

Oh, the nineties ladies were so fine! You can't go wrong with any of TLC's songs. They were a tight act and a great girl group.

28. "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain't runnin' game

Say my name, say my name

You actin' kinda shady

Ain't callin' me baby

Why the sudden change

Call him out with this one that you'll always remember the lyrics to. This could make for a really powerful karaoke jam as well.

29. "Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit and you ain't no friend of mine

If you can do the lip curl too, you're in! This classic song is just one of many reasons people loved Elvis and those blue eyes.

Love songs that make you want to cry...

30. "Have I Told You Lately" by Rod Stewart

There's a love that's divine

And it's yours and it's mine

Like the sun

At the end of the day

We should give thanks and pray to the One

Have I told you lately that I love you

Have I told you there's no one above you

Can you slow dance and lip-sync at the same time? This song is a sweet and heartfelt classic.

31. "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers

Oh, my love, my darling

I've hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time

Time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?

I need your love

Admit it — that's the part you kill each and every time when it comes to this song. You might also crack some windows, but who cares? This classic from the movie Ghost isn't one you'll ever forget.

32. "When A Man Loves A Woman" by Percy Sledge

When a man loves a woman

Can't keep his mind on nothin' else

He'd trade the world

For a good thing he's found

If she is bad, he can't see it

She can do no wrong

Turn his back on his best friend

If he puts her down

Imagine the kind of man that exists in songs... and in your car... as you're singing and driving down the highway. If you've found that kind of man, congrats.

33. "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

This song was played and played until it sunk (hahaha, get it?). It's still a great song, even if it was played to death. Celine's love songs are one of a kind. She really knows her ballads.

34. "Through The Years" by Kenny Rogers

Through the years

You've never let me down

You turned my life around

The sweetest days I've found

I've found with you

Through the years

I've never been afraid

I've loved the life we've made

And I'm so glad I've stayed

Right here with you

Through the years

Good old Kenny Rogers and this standard won't let you down. Sentimental and kind, this is a goodie.

35. "Something" by The Beatles

Something in the way she moves

Attracts me like no other lover

Something in the way she woos me

I don't want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

What's a list of the best lip-sync songs without the Beatles? Paul sings this one and it's a perfect love song.

36. "You're The Inspiration" by Chicago

You're the meaning in my life

You're the inspiration

You bring feeling to my life

You're the inspiration

Want to have you near me

I want to have you hear me saying,

"No one needs you more than I need you"

Ready to weep like a baby? Then this lip-sync song is for you. Chicago has probably been played at millions and millions of weddings.

Songs that bring a little country to your life...

37. "Achy Breaky Heart" by Billy Ray Cyrus

But don't tell my heart

My achy breaky heart

I just don't think he'd understand

And if you tell my heart

My achy breaky heart

He might blow up and kill this man

Grab your dog, your sad stories and a mic. If you love country, Billy Ray is it!

38. "Amazed" by Lonestar

I don't know how you do what you do

I'm so in love with you

It just keeps getting better

I want to spend the rest of my life with you by my side

Forever and ever

Every little thing that you do

Baby, I'm amazed by you

Country nails love on the head, each time. This song is touching even for those of us who wouldn't be caught dead in a cowboy hat.

39. "Friends In Low Places" by Garth Brooks

'Cause I've got friends in low places

Where the whiskey drowns

And the beer chases my blues away

And I'll be okay

I'm not big on social graces

Think I'll slip on down to the oasis

Oh, I've got friends in low places

Kick back and make it mellow with a bit of Brooks. It's also not cheesy like some of the other top country hits of his time.

40. "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" by Dolly Parton

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

In your cowboy boots and your painted-on jeans

All decked out like a cowgirl's dream

Why'd you come in here looking like that

Here comes my baby

Draggin' my heart behind

He's drivin' me crazy

Dolly is a tough act to follow. She's brassy, bold, and this one is something every lady can relate to. Doesn't it suck when that bad boy just has a grip on you. Honor Dolly well, okay?

Songs that are great old-school classics...

41. "ABC" by The Jackson 5

A B C

It's easy as, 1 2 3

As simple as, do re mi

A B C, 1 2 3

Baby, you and me girl

A classic, feel-good song to uplift anyone around you, including yourself. Make sure you have an audience, though; otherwise, it didn't count.

42. "You Can't Hurry Love" by The Supremes

I need love, love

To ease my mind

I need to find, find someone to call mine

But mama said

You can't hurry love

No, you just have to wait

She said love don't come easy

It's a game of give and take

This song has lyrics that ring so true and kill us to be so patient. Love comes in its time, but we all wish it would come when we want it to.

43. "My Girl" by The Temptations

I've got sunshine on a cloudy day

When it's cold outside I've got the month of May

Well I guess you'd say

What can make me feel this way?

My girl (my girl, my girl)

Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl)

A song so sweet about a love so simple and honest. A slow dance, a slow jam... a song on a summer night. Whenever or wherever the mood strikes you, this song grabs you right in the heart.

44. "Hooked On A Feeling" by Blue Swede

I can't stop this feeling

Deep inside of me

Girl, you just don't realize

What you do to me

When you hold me

In your arms so tight

You let me know

Everything's all right

This is one of those songs that gets stuck in your head and repeats again and again. You've probably jammed out to it at a bar with your friends or sang it at a wedding at least ten times.

45. "I Say A Little Prayer For You" by Aretha Franklin

The moment I wake up

Before I put on my makeup (makeup)

I say a little (prayer for you)

And while I'm combing my hair now

And wondering what dress to wear now (wear now)

I say a little (prayer for you)

(Forever) Forever (and ever) yeah

(You'll stay in my heart and I will love you)

(Forever) Forever (and ever) ever

Aretha had to make the list twice. Plus, this song is a classic that just about everyone loves!

Songs that bring on the funk, reggae, and R&B

46. "I Feel Good" by James Brown

Whoa! I feel good, I knew that I would, now

I feel good, I knew that I would, now

So good, so good, I got you

Whoa! I feel nice, like sugar and spice

I feel nice, like sugar and spice

So nice, so nice, I got you

The godfather of soul can be brought to life wherever you feel like getting your song on. This one just never gets old. Never!

47. "Kiss" by Prince & The Revolution

You don't have to be rich

To be my girl

You don't have to be cool

To rule my world

Ain't no particular sign I'm more compatible with

I just want your extra time and your kiss

Jam out while you're in the tub, a la Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Funky, fun, and sexy, this song is easily one of Prince's best chart-toppers.

48. "Could You Be Loved" by Bob Marley & The Wailers

Don't let them fool ya

Or even try to school ya

Oh, no

We've got a mind of our own

So go to hell if what you're thinking is not right

Love would never leave us alone

A-yin the darkness there must come out to light

You're already practicing your lip-sync as we speak with this reggae classic. Whenever you need a little boogie and a whole lot of smile, this Marley classic brings it on.

49. "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey

Darling if you only knew

All the things that flow through my mind

But it's just a sweet, sweet fantasy, baby

When I close my eyes you come and take me

On and on and on, it's so deep in my daydreams

But it's just a sweet, sweet fantasy, baby (fantasy)

(And I want you so bad)

This diva had to make the list. So many classic hits of hers in the nineties, this one is an easier song to take on than many of her others with those high-pitched notes.

50. "Unbreak My Heart" by Toni Braxton

Un-break my heart

Say you'll love me again

Undo this hurt you caused

When you walked out the door

And walked out of my life

Un-cry these tears

I cried so many nights

Un-break my heart

Bring it home and hit those seriously low notes that Braxton is infamous for! This is probably the saddest R&B song of her time. Who can't relate to the pain of heartbreak?

Laura Lifshitz will work for chocolate. The former MTV personality and Columbia University graduate is currently writing about divorce, sex, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, marriage and more for YourTango, New York Times, DivorceForce, Women’s Health, Working Mother, Pop Sugar, and more.