The 50 Best Lip-Sync Songs To Have Fun On The Mic With

The great part about lip syncing is you can be the worst singer ever and still be good!
It doesn't matter whether you've got vocal chops or you sound like a dead chicken when you sing — who doesn't love a little lip-sync action? And here's the best part: you can jam out to a song while you lip-sync in the shower, at a friend's bachelorette party, or at work when the office gets dull.
Lip-syncing is probably one of the most fun things you can do that won't completely offend someone's listening ears, like that other fun activity: karaoke.
So, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, dive into this list of the 50 best lip-sync songs and pick your next shower concert lineup.
Songs to channel your inner powerful diva...
1. "Respect" by Aretha Franklin
What you want
Baby, I got it
What you need
Do you know I got it
All I'm askin'
Is for a little respect when you get home (just a little bit)
The queen of soul, may she rest in peace, just brings out our inner "strong woman" with this song, each and every time. What person, man or woman, can't relate to the feeling of being disrespected or taken for granted? That's what makes this song so amazing.
2. "What's Love Got To Do With It" by Tina Turner
What's love got to do, got to do with it
What's love but a second-hand emotion
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
Being vulnerable is hard, so sing this anthem when you're feeling utterly terrified at the idea of being hurt. Let's not forget the amazing video, where Tina showed off those legs of hers. This song got her back on the charts and noticed in a really good kind of way.
3. "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And it's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life
Larger than life
If you want to cry out your need for a man that just makes you feel secure, this is the song to do it! Of course, you could always be your own hero. I hope you've got a cape handy.
4. "Ain't No Other Man" by Christina Aguilera
Ain't no other man that can stand up next to you
Ain't no other man on the planet does what you do
You're the kinda guy a girl finds in a blue moon
You got soul, you got class, you got style, you're badass
Ain't no other man, it's true
Ain't no other man but you
Praise, praise, and praise that special man in your life, from the comfort of your car or shower. Tiny but mighty, Christina's pipes are perfect for this song, so stick to the lip-syncing, please.
5. "Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)" by Beyoncé
All the single ladies
(All the single ladies)
All the single ladies
Now put your hands up
Tired of commitment-phobes and wishy-washy dudes? Waiting for someone to commit to you in a big kind of way is frustrating, but that's why there's always Beyoncé to back you up.
6. "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I'm coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
Got a little LGBT pride? Showing off your divorce papers? Graduating into the real world? Whatever your "big change" or introduction is, sing it — the new you is here to stay!
7. "The Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston
I decided long ago
Never to walk in anyone's shadows
If I fail, if I succeed
At least I'll live as I believe
No matter what they take from me
They can't take away my dignity
Because the greatest
Love of all is happening to me
It's your moment, so let your dramatic airs and passion for the music come through with this powerful song. A timeless classic, this song has so much meaning. Self-love is everything.
Songs to rock out to...
8. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
I'm just a poor boy and nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come easy go will you let me go?
Bismillah! No we will not let you go (let him go!)
There isn't a lyric in this song that isn't deliciously fun to sing! If you can hit the notes, more power to you, but the dramatics are way more fun. All hail Queen!
9. "I Want to Rock N' Roll All Night" by Kiss
You show us everything you've got
You keep on dancin' and the room gets hot
You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy
You say you wanna go for a spin
The party's just begun, we'll let you in
You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy
You keep on shoutin', you keep on shoutin'
Jam out to this oldie, but goodie, preferably with friends! Leave the makeup at home, though, unless you've got a pro on hand. If so, by all means.
10. "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi
It's my life
It's now or never
I ain't gonna live forever
I just want to live while I'm alive
(It's my life)
My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said
I did it my way
I just want to live while I'm alive
It's my life
Own and embrace who you are with this meaningful rock diddy sung by the always handsome Jon Bon Jovi. No one wants to be told how to live, so rock this song.
11. "Semi-Charmed Life" by Third Eye Blind
I want something else
To get me through this
Semi-charmed kind of life
I want something else
I'm not listening when you say
Good-bye
This nineties rock jam is worth lip-syncing with a group, beer in hand, and underneath a summer night sky. There's something about this song that feels like college life, late nights, and making out — in a good kind of way.
12. "We Are The Champions" by Queen
I've paid my dues
Time after time
I've done my sentence
But committed no crime
And bad mistakes
I've made a few
I've had my share of sand kicked in my face
But I've come through
We are the champions, my friends
And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end
Freddie Mercury is one of the best male vocalists ever, period. Queen made the kind of music that made even the worst singers can sing out loud, and proud.
13. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey
Strangers waiting up and down the boulevard
Their shadows searching in the night
Streetlights, people, living just to find emotion
Hiding somewhere in the night
Don't stop believing
Hold on to that feeling
Streetlights, people
Don't even hold back for a second with this song. And a party bonus? You can envision the end of The Sopranos while you're rocking out, too. Even the worst singers should feel free to sing off-key to this one. Steve Perry would appreciate it, and maybe come out from hiding.
Songs to celebrate the 1980s...
14. "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper
I come home in the morning light
My mother says, "When you gonna live your life right?"
Oh mother dear, we're not the fortunate ones
And girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just wanna have fun
There's nothing like Cyndi to lift your mood and own your girl power. She is the ultimate mood-lifter in everyway. This song shattered the charts and still is just as infectious, decades later.
15. "Take on Me" by A-Ha
So needless to say
I'm odds and ends
But I'll be stumbling away
Slowly learning that life is okay
Say after me
It's no better to be safe than sorry
Take on me (take on me)
Take me on (take on me)
I'll be gone
In a day or two
You had no idea what the words were in reality, but when you lip-sync, it doesn't really matter. This is THE eighties jam, people! The best was the video, so unique for its time.
16. "When Doves Cry" by Prince
How can you just leave me standing?
Alone in a world that's so cold (so cold)
Maybe I'm just too demanding
Maybe I'm just like my father, too bold
Maybe you're just like my mother
She's never satisfied (she's never satisfied)
Why do we scream at each other?
This is what it sounds like
When doves cry
We're merely peasants when we sing any of the Purple One's songs, but this one is just so good. It's sexy, sweaty and sensual. Just take it easy unless you're singing it to someone in private.
17. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston
I've done alright up to now
It's the light of day that shows me how
And when the night falls, loneliness calls
Oh, I wanna dance with somebody
I wanna feel the heat with somebody
Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody
With somebody who loves me
Oh, girl! This song is every lady's cry on the dance floor and in her heart, so let those lips unfurl another by the late Whitney Houston. If you've got no rhythm too, that's okay, but make sure you shake it as you sync.
Songs that make you want to be a hip-hop star...
18. "Hot In Herre" by Nelly
I was like, good gracious, ass is bodacious (uhh)
Flirtacious, tryin' to show patience
I'm waitin' for the right time to shoot my steez (you know)
Waitin' for the right time to flash them keys, then uhh
I'm leavin, please believe in — ohhh!
Me and the rest of my heathens
Check it, got it locked at the top of the Four Seasons
Penthouse, roof top, birds I'm feedin'
You may be completely uncool, but you'll feel dope lip-syncing to this millennial favorite. I'm still not sure why Nelly needed the double "R" in "herre," but whatever. He's got us hooked!
19. "Nuthin' but a G Thang” by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg
One, two, three and to the fo'
Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the do'
Ready to make an entrance, so back on up
('Cause you know about to rip s*** up)
Gimme the microphone first, so I can bust like a bubble
Compton and Long Beach together, now you know you in trouble
Ain't nothin' but a "G" thang, baby
Rolling around like it's summertime without a care in the world, singing Dre and Snoop. Grab someone to join in with you because this isn't a solo diddy.
20. "It's Tricky" by Run D.M.C
I met this little girlie, her hair was kinda curly
Went to her house and bust her out, I had to leave real early
These girls are really sleazy, all they just say is please me
Or spend some time and rock a rhyme, I said "It's not that easy"
It's tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
It's tricky (How is it D?) It's tricky (Tricky) tricky (Tricky)
It's tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
It's tricky tricky (Tricky) tricky
Shell toes on, big shirt to match, and dope chains to boot. Even if you're the worst rapper, you won't mess up this classic.
21. "In Da Club" by 50 Cent
Go shorty, it's your birthday
We gonna party like it's your birthday
We gonna sip Bacardi like it's your birthday
And you know we don't give a f*** it's not your birthday
Produced by Dr. Dre himself, this is a hip-hop fave. Be sure to sing/lip-sync this with an adult crowd only.
22. "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G
It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine
Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine
Hangin' pictures on my wall
Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl
I let my tape rock 'til my tape popped
Smokin' weed in Bambu, sippin' on Private Stock
Way back, when I had the red and black lumberjack
With the hat to match
Rest in peace Biggie, you still crush it. There's not a song of Biggie's that wouldn't be worth lip-syncing, because he really was a king.
Songs that are way too fun...
23. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me maybe
It's hard to look right at you baby
But here's my number, so call me maybe
You know you know all the lyrics, even though you hate to admit it. This song is too catchy, and now it'll be in your head all day long.
24. "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift
‘Cause, baby, now we've got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
‘Cause, baby, now we've got bad blood, hey!
Now we've got problems
And I don't think we can solve 'em
You made a really deep cut
And, baby, now we've got bad blood, hey!
Taylor Swift had to make this list once, so don't shoot the messenger. This is one of those songs you feel bad knowing the words to, although Taylor's got some good ones in her arsenal.
25. "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred
I'm too sexy for my shirt
Too sexy for my shirt
So sexy it hurts
And I'm too sexy for Milan
Too sexy for Milan
New York, and Japan
I'm too sexy for your party
Too sexy for your party
No way I'm disco dancing
I mean, you're a model... you know what I mean? The most ridiculous and fun song of the nineties, feel free to lip-sync to your heart's desire.
26. "Beat It" by Michael Jackson
You better run, you better do what you can
Don't want to see no blood, don't be a macho man
You want to be tough, better do what you can
So beat it, but you want to be bad
He should be in every category because Michael was the best! This song brings out the badass in everyone, even if you're a quiet, mousy kind of person.
27. "Creep" by TLC
I'll never leave him down, though I might mess around
It's only 'cause I need some affection, oh
So I creep, yeah, just creepin' on,
On the down low, 'cept nobody is supposed to know
So I creep yeah, 'cause he doesn't know what I do
And no attention goes to show, oh
Oh, the nineties ladies were so fine! You can't go wrong with any of TLC's songs. They were a tight act and a great girl group.
28. "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child
Say my name, say my name
If no one is around you
Say baby I love you
If you ain't runnin' game
Say my name, say my name
You actin' kinda shady
Ain't callin' me baby
Why the sudden change
Call him out with this one that you'll always remember the lyrics to. This could make for a really powerful karaoke jam as well.
29. "Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley
You ain't nothin' but a hound dog
Cryin' all the time
You ain't nothin' but a hound dog
Cryin' all the time
Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit and you ain't no friend of mine
If you can do the lip curl too, you're in! This classic song is just one of many reasons people loved Elvis and those blue eyes.
Love songs that make you want to cry...
30. "Have I Told You Lately" by Rod Stewart
There's a love that's divine
And it's yours and it's mine
Like the sun
At the end of the day
We should give thanks and pray to the One
Have I told you lately that I love you
Have I told you there's no one above you
Can you slow dance and lip-sync at the same time? This song is a sweet and heartfelt classic.
31. "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers
Oh, my love, my darling
I've hungered for your touch
A long, lonely time
Time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
Admit it — that's the part you kill each and every time when it comes to this song. You might also crack some windows, but who cares? This classic from the movie Ghost isn't one you'll ever forget.
32. "When A Man Loves A Woman" by Percy Sledge
When a man loves a woman
Can't keep his mind on nothin' else
He'd trade the world
For a good thing he's found
If she is bad, he can't see it
She can do no wrong
Turn his back on his best friend
If he puts her down
Imagine the kind of man that exists in songs... and in your car... as you're singing and driving down the highway. If you've found that kind of man, congrats.
33. "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
This song was played and played until it sunk (hahaha, get it?). It's still a great song, even if it was played to death. Celine's love songs are one of a kind. She really knows her ballads.
34. "Through The Years" by Kenny Rogers
Through the years
You've never let me down
You turned my life around
The sweetest days I've found
I've found with you
Through the years
I've never been afraid
I've loved the life we've made
And I'm so glad I've stayed
Right here with you
Through the years
Good old Kenny Rogers and this standard won't let you down. Sentimental and kind, this is a goodie.
35. "Something" by The Beatles
Something in the way she moves
Attracts me like no other lover
Something in the way she woos me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
What's a list of the best lip-sync songs without the Beatles? Paul sings this one and it's a perfect love song.
36. "You're The Inspiration" by Chicago
You're the meaning in my life
You're the inspiration
You bring feeling to my life
You're the inspiration
Want to have you near me
I want to have you hear me saying,
"No one needs you more than I need you"
Ready to weep like a baby? Then this lip-sync song is for you. Chicago has probably been played at millions and millions of weddings.
Songs that bring a little country to your life...
37. "Achy Breaky Heart" by Billy Ray Cyrus
But don't tell my heart
My achy breaky heart
I just don't think he'd understand
And if you tell my heart
My achy breaky heart
He might blow up and kill this man
Grab your dog, your sad stories and a mic. If you love country, Billy Ray is it!
38. "Amazed" by Lonestar
I don't know how you do what you do
I'm so in love with you
It just keeps getting better
I want to spend the rest of my life with you by my side
Forever and ever
Every little thing that you do
Baby, I'm amazed by you
Country nails love on the head, each time. This song is touching even for those of us who wouldn't be caught dead in a cowboy hat.
39. "Friends In Low Places" by Garth Brooks
'Cause I've got friends in low places
Where the whiskey drowns
And the beer chases my blues away
And I'll be okay
I'm not big on social graces
Think I'll slip on down to the oasis
Oh, I've got friends in low places
Kick back and make it mellow with a bit of Brooks. It's also not cheesy like some of the other top country hits of his time.
40. "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" by Dolly Parton
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
In your cowboy boots and your painted-on jeans
All decked out like a cowgirl's dream
Why'd you come in here looking like that
Here comes my baby
Draggin' my heart behind
He's drivin' me crazy
Dolly is a tough act to follow. She's brassy, bold, and this one is something every lady can relate to. Doesn't it suck when that bad boy just has a grip on you. Honor Dolly well, okay?
Songs that are great old-school classics...
41. "ABC" by The Jackson 5
A B C
It's easy as, 1 2 3
As simple as, do re mi
A B C, 1 2 3
Baby, you and me girl
A classic, feel-good song to uplift anyone around you, including yourself. Make sure you have an audience, though; otherwise, it didn't count.
42. "You Can't Hurry Love" by The Supremes
I need love, love
To ease my mind
I need to find, find someone to call mine
But mama said
You can't hurry love
No, you just have to wait
She said love don't come easy
It's a game of give and take
This song has lyrics that ring so true and kill us to be so patient. Love comes in its time, but we all wish it would come when we want it to.
43. "My Girl" by The Temptations
I've got sunshine on a cloudy day
When it's cold outside I've got the month of May
Well I guess you'd say
What can make me feel this way?
My girl (my girl, my girl)
Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl)
A song so sweet about a love so simple and honest. A slow dance, a slow jam... a song on a summer night. Whenever or wherever the mood strikes you, this song grabs you right in the heart.
44. "Hooked On A Feeling" by Blue Swede
I can't stop this feeling
Deep inside of me
Girl, you just don't realize
What you do to me
When you hold me
In your arms so tight
You let me know
Everything's all right
This is one of those songs that gets stuck in your head and repeats again and again. You've probably jammed out to it at a bar with your friends or sang it at a wedding at least ten times.
45. "I Say A Little Prayer For You" by Aretha Franklin
The moment I wake up
Before I put on my makeup (makeup)
I say a little (prayer for you)
And while I'm combing my hair now
And wondering what dress to wear now (wear now)
I say a little (prayer for you)
(Forever) Forever (and ever) yeah
(You'll stay in my heart and I will love you)
(Forever) Forever (and ever) ever
Aretha had to make the list twice. Plus, this song is a classic that just about everyone loves!
Songs that bring on the funk, reggae, and R&B
46. "I Feel Good" by James Brown
Whoa! I feel good, I knew that I would, now
I feel good, I knew that I would, now
So good, so good, I got you
Whoa! I feel nice, like sugar and spice
I feel nice, like sugar and spice
So nice, so nice, I got you
The godfather of soul can be brought to life wherever you feel like getting your song on. This one just never gets old. Never!
47. "Kiss" by Prince & The Revolution
You don't have to be rich
To be my girl
You don't have to be cool
To rule my world
Ain't no particular sign I'm more compatible with
I just want your extra time and your kiss
Jam out while you're in the tub, a la Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Funky, fun, and sexy, this song is easily one of Prince's best chart-toppers.
48. "Could You Be Loved" by Bob Marley & The Wailers
Don't let them fool ya
Or even try to school ya
Oh, no
We've got a mind of our own
So go to hell if what you're thinking is not right
Love would never leave us alone
A-yin the darkness there must come out to light
You're already practicing your lip-sync as we speak with this reggae classic. Whenever you need a little boogie and a whole lot of smile, this Marley classic brings it on.
49. "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey
Darling if you only knew
All the things that flow through my mind
But it's just a sweet, sweet fantasy, baby
When I close my eyes you come and take me
On and on and on, it's so deep in my daydreams
But it's just a sweet, sweet fantasy, baby (fantasy)
(And I want you so bad)
This diva had to make the list. So many classic hits of hers in the nineties, this one is an easier song to take on than many of her others with those high-pitched notes.
50. "Unbreak My Heart" by Toni Braxton
Un-break my heart
Say you'll love me again
Undo this hurt you caused
When you walked out the door
And walked out of my life
Un-cry these tears
I cried so many nights
Un-break my heart
Bring it home and hit those seriously low notes that Braxton is infamous for! This is probably the saddest R&B song of her time. Who can't relate to the pain of heartbreak?
Laura Lifshitz will work for chocolate. The former MTV personality and Columbia University graduate is currently writing about divorce, sex, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, marriage and more for YourTango, New York Times, DivorceForce, Women’s Health, Working Mother, Pop Sugar, and more.