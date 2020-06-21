50 Funny Pick Up Lines To Use The Next Time You Flirt With Someone

Everyone loves to laugh.

In a world of technology filled with dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, it's hard to imagine a time when people actually verbally asked one another out on dates.

Nowadays, you instantly have access to thousands of potential suitors with one small swipe of a finger. But is this really a good thing?

My personal Tinder experience has been nothing but a bunch of dead-beats and dead-ends. It seems like every guy I've talked to is looking for something casual. And even if they say they're looking for something more, it's typically a pick up line rather a sincere statement.

I've spent hours swiping through guy after guy, but at this point it seems more like a game than a dating service. It's become something my roommate and I do for fun when we're bored on a week night, neither of us expecting to find our future husband.

Don't get me wrong, I'm well aware that there are some real Tinder romances out there. I've just come to the realization that this kind of dating is personally not my style, and I know I'm not the only one.

I've never really been one for texting or direct messaging. I'm much more of a "let's hangout" kinda gal. There's just something so satisfying about meeting a person for the first time and instantly hitting it off. But with dating apps becoming so popular, I feel like it's just becoming more and more difficult to have this sort of connection with someone.

Still, there's nothing I appreciate more than someone with a great sense of humor.

Recently, a guy walked up to me at a bar and said, "You're so cute, you made me forget my pick up line." Of course I wasn't impressed by the understated pick up line or him calling me cute. It was the silly gesture that got me.

Pick up lines tend to be absolutely ridiculous. We all know this, but it is true that sometimes the best way to connect with someone is to make them laugh.

Forget the dating apps, if you see someone who catches your eye, talk to them. Breaking the ice can be a little nerve wracking and even difficult, but that's what pick up lines are for!

While they might be a little cheesy, these 50 funny pick up lines will be sure to put a smile on their face.

1. Girlfriend works too.

Do you have a name, or can i call you mine?

2. Who said chivalry was dead?

Your hand looks heavy; can I hold it for you?

3. And it looks great on you.

Can you guess what my shirt is made out of? It's boyfriend material.

4. Clever and funny are the two best qualities.

Call me Q, because I need U next to me at all times.

5. Well, now you have my interest too.

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest.

6. *Cough cough* I'm sick.

My doctor says I could use more Vitamin U.

7. Hard work pays off.

Have you always been this cute, or did you have to work at it?

8. I tend to have that affect on people.

Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears.

9. Here's a sweet one that works every time.

Has anyone told you today that you look beautiful? Well, let me be the first.

10. Not the best place for a first date, but it makes for a great pick up line.

Is your face McDonald's? Because I'm lovin' it.

11. We'd take the cutest couple pictures.

I'm not a photographer, but I can picture me and you together.

12. An oldie but a goodie.

Are you a parking ticket? Because you have fine written all over you.

13. You'll definitely have my heart after this one.

I'm lost, can I have the directions to your heart?

14. What a great way to slip in a compliment.

You're so hot, you'd make Antarctica melt.

15. There's nothing I love more than a social media sensation.

Is your name Daniel? Because DAMN.

16. The best way to impress someone over text.

You know what's beautiful? Read the first word.

17. Funny and patriotic.

Are you Franklin D. Roosevelt? Because you're a dime.

18. It's a good thing you already found me.

I'd never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

19. Punny always works on me.

Are you a professional boxer? Because you're a knockout.

20. Go ahead and put a ring on it.

The only thing I want to change about you is your last name.

21. You learn something new everyday.

Do you want to know what's on the menu? ME-N-U.

22. This is quite possibly the best compliment one can give.

You're hotter than the bottom of my laptop.

23. I can't say no to that.

I'm sorry were you talking to me? No? Well you should be.

24. Animal jokes work on everybody.

Are you a beaver? Because DAM.

25. You'll be sure to snag a date after this one.

I'd say "god bless you" but it looks like he already did.

26. This one will definitely showoff your great sense of humor.

Are you a keyboard? Because you're just my type.

27. Who hasn't seen Shrek a million times?

Call me Shrek because I'm head ogre heels for you.

28. The best way to suggest some Netflix and chill.

Are you Netflix? Because I could watch you for hours.

29. You might be right.

You're a 9/10 and I'm the 1 you need.

30. As a matter of fact, I do.

Do you like Mexican food? Because I want to wrap you in my arms and make you my BAE-ritto.

31. The creativity alone will get you a date.

I should call you Google because you have everything I'm searching for.

32. Disney is the way to my heart.

Are you Ariel? Because we mermaid for each other.

33. Everyone wants their boyfriend to be a hero.

I'm Superman and you're my Kryptonite.

34. This is the perfect conversation starter.

Aside from being beautiful, what do you do for a living?

35. This one takes a rather interesting sense of humor.

Are you Harambe's enclosure? Because I'd drop a kid inside of you.

36. What a great way to show off your brains.

You're so gneiss, I'd never take you for granite.

37. We all have that one dream date.

Can I follow you? My parents always told me to follow my dreams.

38. This pick up line does the trick.

Are you a Klondike bar? Because I'd do anything to get you.

39. Both the height and the wallet are quite impressive.

I'm not really this tall, I'm just sitting on my wallet.

40. Go right ahead.

I don't have a library card, but can I check you out anyway?

41. Sometimes being cheesy works just as well.

Are you a drummer? Because you seem to know the beat of my heart.

42. The sweetest way to grab someone's attention.

Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I scraped my knee falling for you.

43. This one might be a bit of a stretch.

Can I borrow your phone? I need to call animal control because I just saw a fox.

44. You could tie my shoes any day after this line.

Let me tie your shoes, I don't want you falling for anyone else.

45. The cleverness is making me swoon.

Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem Wright for me.

46. Anyone would be lucky to have your heart after this.

I'm not an organ donor, but I'd be happy to give you my heart.

47. Everyone loves s'mores and a good pun.

Are you a campfire? Because you're hot and I want s'more.

48. Happiness is the key to a great relationship.

I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U?

49. The search is over.

Hi, I'm Mr. Right, someone said you were looking for me?

50. The pick up line for those who don't like pick up lines.

You're so cute that you made me forget my pick up line.

Caroline Grossman is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships.