23 Best Love Songs About Falling For Your Best Friend

Cue the mixtape!

When I was a little kid, I wasn't sure how I felt about the idea of falling in love with your best friend. It seemed like something grown-ups loved talking about, my own parents included, but when you're a kid it's a baffling idea.

For one thing, I didn't have any male best friends as a kid, and though I might not have hit puberty at that point, I definitely knew that when it came to falling in love, I fell on the straight side of the spectrum.

Plus, all of the stuff I did with my best friends wasn't exactly the romantic walk on the beach getaway to Sandals resort for couples that I expected to encounter in my romantic life.

But in a way, I now get that it's natural to fall for your best friend. After all, who else knows you better? And sure, sitting on the couch eating cookie dough doesn't fit most of our traditional ideas of romance, but it's definitely a more appealing thing to do with the potential love of your life than, say, braiding each other's ponytails.

When you fall in love with your best friend, it can be the best thing in the world or the worst thing in the world.

If they love you back, it can feel like the sky is the limit; it's like a fairytale come to life.

But if you love your best friend and they don't feel the same way or you're scared to share your true feelings, it can feel like eaten alive by flames.

If you have fallen in love with your BFF and you're experiencing powerful emotions, I highly recommend you fill up a playlist with the best love songs STAT!

Luckily for you, I'm here to help you in that quest.

Ladies and gents, I give you this list of the 23 absolute best love songs about falling in love with your very best friend.

1. "Lucky" by Colbie Calliat ft. Jason Mraz

"I'm lucky I'm in love with my best friend

Lucky to have been where I have been

Lucky to be coming home again"

This touching duet is the ultimate "awww" love song for two best friends in perfect love.

2. "The Way I Feel Inside" by The Zombies

"Should I try to hide/The way I feel inside

My heart for you?

Would you say that you/Would try to love me too?

In your mind

Could you ever be/Really close to me?"

When you fall for a friend there are a lot of questions that go spinning around in your head. The Zombies do their best to answer every single one.

3. "Do You Wanna Know A Secret" by The Beatles

"Listen/Do you want to know a secret

Do you promise not to tell?

Closer/Let me whisper in your ear

Say the words you long to hear

I'm in love with you."

The Beatles have countless amazing hit songs and their genius spans decades. But it's this tender, early serenade about love and friendship that will leave a major impression on your heart.

4. "Breathe" by Iyaz

"How am I to tell the love of my life/I'm in love with my best friend

I play it over and over up in my head/And I know how it's gonna end

How am I to tell the love of my life/I'm in love with my best friend

I'm tryin' hard to find the word/But not one seems to make sense"

Love and friendship often get entwined in ways that can be confusing. Iyaz totally captures that feeling with this killer track.

5. "Mary's Song" by Taylor Swift

"I was seven, and you were nine/I looked at you like the stars that shined

In the sky, the pretty lights/And our daddies used to joke about the two of us

Growing up and fallin' in love"

Nobody tells the story of agonizing friendship that's really getting in the way of love quite like Taylor Swift — and let's hope it stays that way.

6. "If It Kills Me" by Jason Mraz

"'Cause you and I/Why, we go carrying on for hours, on and

We get along much better/Than you and your boyfriend"

If you haven't crushed out on a friend who is with someone else, this won't resonate with you at all. If you have, welcome to being human and we hope this song helps.

7. "Best Friend" by Jason Chen

"Do you remember when I said I'd always be there?

Ever since we were ten, baby

When we were out on the playground playing pretend

I didn't know it back then"

Love, like lots of other things in life, is all about growth and change. Jason Chen captures that here in spades.

8. "My Best Friend" by Weezer

"When everything is wrong I'll come talk to you

You make things alright when I'm feeling blue

You are such a blessing and I won't be messing

With the one thing that brings light to all of my darkness"

If you have ever been in love, this is the song you wanted to sing to your friend and lover. Thanks, Weezer!

9. "Everlasting Friend" by Blue October

"I might crumble/I might take a fall again

But you're my everlasting friend/Everlasting friend"

The hardest thing about dating your best friend is what happens if you break up. This song gives feuding couples and besties hope for the future, no matter what form it takes.

10. "Can't Fight This Feeling Anymore" by REO Speedwagon

"I tell myself that I can't hold out forever

I said there is no reason for my fear

'Cause I feel so secure when we're together

You give my life direction

You make everything so clear"

Isn't it crazy that so many of us want love and so many people run from it? REO Speedwagon knows, and they sing it well.

11. "Something To Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt

"People are talkin', talkin' 'bout people

I hear them whisper, you won't believe it

They think we're lovers kept under covers

I just ignore it, but they keep saying

We laugh just a little too loud

We stand just a little too close

We stare just a little too long

Maybe they're seeing something we don't, darlin'"

Hey, if everyone is saying that you're bumping uglies with your bestie already, why not just go for it? Listen to Bonnie!

12. "Save The Best For Last" by Vanessa Williams

"And now we're standing face to face

Isn't this world a crazy place

Just when I thought our chance had passed

You go and save the best for last"

Sometimes love with a friend sneaks up on you and takes your breath away. Something that Vanessa Williams sings about with beauty and passion.

13. "Falling In Love (With My Best Friend)" by Matt White

"It's so good/What we got

You and me/We love a lot

We're just friends/Simple as that

I don't want it to end/But I'm falling in love

With the best friend I got"

What happens when you start to date your best friend? Is it great, or are you losing one relationship for another? These lyrics cut to the quick.

14. "I Want You To Want Me" by Letters To Cleo

"I want you to want me/I need you to need me

I'd love you to love me/I'm beggin' you to beg me

I want you to want me/I need you to need me

I'd love you to love me"

Desire, want, plain and simple. When the love of friendship turns into pure hot lust, oh, mama look out!

15. "Shiver" by Coldplay

"I'll always be waiting for you

So you know how much I need you

But you never even see me, do you"

The only thing worse than breaking up with one of your friends is falling in love with them and waiting for them to notice you "that way" too.

16. "All You Never Say" by Birdy

"And all you never say is that you love me so

All I'll never know is if you want me, oh

If only I could look into your mind

Maybe then I'd find a sign

Of all I want to hear you say to me"

Pine, pine, and pine some more. Love with a friend, Birdy knows, ain't all it's cracked up to be sometimes.

17. "1000 Times" by Sarah Bareilles

"You can make me wait forever

Push me away and tell me never

I don't mind, no I don't mind it

I would come back a thousand times"

When you fall in love and you know its for keeps, you don't mind waiting for you friend to figure it out too.

18. "Complicated" by Carolyn Dawn Johnson

"I'm so scared that the way that I feel is written all over my face

When you walk into the room I wanna find a hiding place

We used to laugh, we used to hug, the way that old friends do

But now a smile and a touch of your hand just makes me come unglued

It's such a contradiction

Do I lie or tell the truth?

Is it fact or fiction?

Oh, the way I feel for you"

Feelings are haaaaaaard. Luckily for us, we don't have to try and put words to them, because Carolyn Dawn Johnson already did it for us.

19. "Fallingforyou" by 1975

"I'm so excited for the night

All we need's my bike and your enormous house

You said someday we might

When I'm closer to your height

Till then we'll knock around and see

If you're all I need"

There's something giddy and magical and freeing about finding love in someone you've known your whole life. This track captures that feeling with sheer perfection.

20. "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette

"You treat me like I'm a princess

I'm not used to liking that

You ask how my day was"

The "hidden" track on Morissette's seminal album, this sweet, simple song about friendship turned love will make you smile from ear to ear.

21. "I've Been Thinking 'Bout You" by Mariah Carey

"We've known each other/For a long long time

But I never really noticed/All the magic in your eyes

I've been around you/A thousand times before

And you've always been a friend to me/But now I'm wanting more"

Leave it to Lady Mariah to make falling in love with one of your dudes a totally transcendent experience.

22. "Anyone Else But You" by The Moldy Peaches

"I kiss you on the brain in the shadow of the train

I kiss you all starry eyed

My body's swinging from side to side

I don't see what anyone can see

In anyone else but you"

There are a lot of songs about love and falling in love, but none of them capture the innocence and joy of love at any age the way this song does.

23. "Accidentally In Love" by Counting Crows

"Well baby I surrender/To the strawberry ice cream

Never ever end of all this love/Well I didn't mean to do it

But there's no escaping your love"

Falling in love, even when it's falling in love with a friend, can really sneak up on you. Counting Crows celebrate that dizzy feeling with this stellar song.

Careful, it's an earworm.

