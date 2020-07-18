100 Good Quotes For Your Instagram Bio To Make Your Page Stand Out

Get creative with your instagram bio.
It is very important that you have an Instagram bio that reflects who you are. You can use it to stand out and get people interested. After all, your Instagram bio is the first thing that someone looks at when they are looking at your page.
Quotes in your Instagram bio can help make it count because first impressions are everything.
Let’s face it, most of us use Instagram to stalk our crushes or someone that piques your interest. So, if your crush is looking at your Instagram, don’t you want to leave them wanting to learn more.
Well, that’s the point of an Instagram bio! You want to use it to shed a little light on who you are as a person but leave the viewer wanting to discover even more about you.
If you have an eye-catching bio, then people will be more likely to follow you, engage with your posts, and simply scroll through your feed.
You can add a clever quote, something funny, or even a fun fact about yourself. However, you only get 150 characters available in your bio so you should add something that is short and sweet. It can be very stressful to figure out how to sum up who you are in such a short way.
To get some inspiration about what to put in your Instagram bio, keep reading for 100 great quotes that describe you perfectly.
1. “Experience is not what happens to you; it’s what you do with what happens to you.” — Aldous Huxley
2. “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” — Robert Brault
3. “Do just once what others say you can’t do and you will never pay attention to their limitations again.” — James R. Cook
4. “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey
5. “Advantages never comes free. You have to create it the way you want it!” — Ashish Patel
6. “Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso
7. “How many cares one loses when one decides not to be something but to be someone?” — Coco Chanel
8. “Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines.” — Robert H. Schiuller
9. “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” — Mark Twain
10. “If I’m gonna tell a real story, I’m gonna start with my name.” — Kendrick Lamar
11. “Never let your emotions overpower your intelligence.” — Drake
12. “Being yourself is all it takes. If you want to impress someone don’t be someone else just be yourself.” — Selena Gomez
13. "Happiness never goes out of style." — Unknown
14. “Sometimes you just need to do a thing called 'what you want.'" — Unknown
15. “I live for the nights that I can’t remember, with the people that I won’t forget.” — Drake, “Show Me a Good Time”
16. “Be sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.” — Unknown
17. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.” — John Lennon, “Imagine”
18. “We’re an acquired taste. If you don’t like us, acquire some taste.” — Unknown
19. “The rest of the world was in black and white, but we were in screaming color.” — Taylor Swift, “Out of the Woods”
20. “Feeling good living better.” — Drake, “Over My Dead Body”
21. “Be a little more you, and a lot less them.” — Unknown
22. “Shine on, diamond, don’t make me wait another day.” — Troye Sivan, "My My My!"
23. “Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” — Rumi
24. “Wanting to be someone else is a waste of who you are.” — Kurt Cobain
25. “Reality is wrong, dreams are for real.” — Tupac
26. “Oh, the things you can find, if you don’t stay behind.” — Dr. Seuss
27. “Aspire to inspire before we expire.” — Unknown
28. “Whatever you do, do it well.” — Walt Disney
29. “Die with memories, not dreams.” — Unknown
30. “Change the world by being yourself.” — Amy Poehler
31. “I believe that life is a prize, but to live doesn’t mean that you’re alive.” — Nicki Minaj
32. “Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” — Marilyn Monroe
33. “A negative mind will never give you a positive life.” — Unknown
34. “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” — Maya Angelou
35. “Stressed but well dressed.” — Unknown
36. “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” — Henry David Thoreau
37. “The bags under my eyes are Gucci.” — Unknown
38. “Wear the same outfit as yesterday! Vintage.” — Unknown
39. “Confidence level: Selfie with no filter.” — Unknown
40. “Every day is a second chance.” — Unknown
41. “I did not wake up today to be mediocre.” — Unknown
42. "Never. Stop. Exploring." — Unknown
43. “I only use Instagram to stalk.” — Unknown
44. “What is the point of being alive if you don’t at least do something remarkable?” — John Green
45. “The best of me is still yet to come.” — Unknown
46. “Never dull your shine for somebody else.” — Tyra Banks
47. “Am here to avoid friends on Facebook.” — Unknown
48. “Just be yourself, there is no one better.” — Taylor Swift
49. “Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are.” — Lady Gaga
50. “Don’t compromise yourself — you’re all you have.” — John Grisham
51. “A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” — Coco Chanel
52. “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” — Maya Angelou
53. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” — Marilyn Monroe
54. “It only takes one person to change your life, you.” — Unknown
55. “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C.S Lewis
56. “Believe you can and you are halfway there.” — T. Roosevelt
57. “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” — Madelyn Teppner
58. “Not all those who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
59. "My autobiography is this mess of pics." — Unknown
60. “Don’t worry about the world ending today, it’s already tomorrow in Australia.” — Charles M. Schulz
61. "Catch flights not feelings." — Unknown
62. “If you push me towards a weakness, I will turn that weakness into a strength.” — Michael Jordan
63. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." — Unknown
64. “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” — Babe Ruth
65. "It’s never too late to be who you might have been." — Unknown
66. “Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” — Albert Einstein
67. "Namast’ay in bed." — Unknown
68. “Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it.” — Dennis P. Kimbro
69. "I followed my heart, it led me to the fridge." — Unknown
70. “Speak less than you know; have more than you show.” — William Shakespeare
71. "Maybe she’s born with it." — Unknown
72. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.” — Helen Keller
73. "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." — Unknown
74. “Power’s not given to you. You have to take it.” — Beyoncé Knowles Carter
75. “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” — Dolly Parton
76. "Always give 100% — unless you’re donating blood." — Unknown
77. “Done is better than perfect.” — Sheryl Sandberg
78. "I’m a cupcake in search for her stud muffin." — Unknown
79. “No matter what you’re going through, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.” — Demi Lovato
80. "Yup, I’m just another Instagram influencer." — Unknown
81. "Welcome to the life of Electra Heart." — Marina and the Diamonds
82. "Call me by my handle and I'll call you by mine." — Unknown
83. "[Insert your name] fan page." — Unknown
84. "I practice what I post." — Unknown
85. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott” — The Office
86. "So many of my smiles are because of you." — Unknown
87. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown
88. "I’m suffering from an extreme case of not being a Kardashian." — Unknown
89. “In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” — Coco Chanel
90. "Depressed, stressed, but still well dressed." — Unknown
91. "Kanye attitude with Drake feelings." — Unknown
92. "Be a pineapple: Stand up straight, wear a crown and always be sweet on the inside." — Unknown
93. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn
94. "Don’t let Instagram define your self-worth." — Unknown
95. “Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” — William James
96. "You can’t buy happiness but you can buy a plane ticket, and that’s kind of the same thing." — Unknown
97. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt
98. "Keep your heels, head & standards high." — Unknown
99. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown
100. "Travitude (n): When you start to feel grumpy or sassy because you miss traveling." — Dollar Flight Club
Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.