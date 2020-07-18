100 Good Quotes For Your Instagram Bio To Make Your Page Stand Out

Get creative with your instagram bio.

It is very important that you have an Instagram bio that reflects who you are. You can use it to stand out and get people interested. After all, your Instagram bio is the first thing that someone looks at when they are looking at your page.

Quotes in your Instagram bio can help make it count because first impressions are everything.

Let’s face it, most of us use Instagram to stalk our crushes or someone that piques your interest. So, if your crush is looking at your Instagram, don’t you want to leave them wanting to learn more.

Well, that’s the point of an Instagram bio! You want to use it to shed a little light on who you are as a person but leave the viewer wanting to discover even more about you.

If you have an eye-catching bio, then people will be more likely to follow you, engage with your posts, and simply scroll through your feed.

You can add a clever quote, something funny, or even a fun fact about yourself. However, you only get 150 characters available in your bio so you should add something that is short and sweet. It can be very stressful to figure out how to sum up who you are in such a short way.

To get some inspiration about what to put in your Instagram bio, keep reading for 100 great quotes that describe you perfectly.

1. “Experience is not what happens to you; it’s what you do with what happens to you.” — Aldous Huxley

2. “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” — Robert Brault

3. “Do just once what others say you can’t do and you will never pay attention to their limitations again.” — James R. Cook

4. “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey

5. “Advantages never comes free. You have to create it the way you want it!” — Ashish Patel

6. “Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso

7. “How many cares one loses when one decides not to be something but to be someone?” — Coco Chanel

8. “Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines.” — Robert H. Schiuller

9. “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” — Mark Twain

10. “If I’m gonna tell a real story, I’m gonna start with my name.” — Kendrick Lamar

11. “Never let your emotions overpower your intelligence.” — Drake

12. “Being yourself is all it takes. If you want to impress someone don’t be someone else just be yourself.” — Selena Gomez

13. "Happiness never goes out of style." — Unknown

14. “Sometimes you just need to do a thing called 'what you want.'" — Unknown

15. “I live for the nights that I can’t remember, with the people that I won’t forget.” — Drake, “Show Me a Good Time”

16. “Be sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.” — Unknown

17. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.” — John Lennon, “Imagine”

18. “We’re an acquired taste. If you don’t like us, acquire some taste.” — Unknown

19. “The rest of the world was in black and white, but we were in screaming color.” — Taylor Swift, “Out of the Woods”

20. “Feeling good living better.” — Drake, “Over My Dead Body”

21. “Be a little more you, and a lot less them.” — Unknown

22. “Shine on, diamond, don’t make me wait another day.” — Troye Sivan, "My My My!"

23. “Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” — Rumi

24. “Wanting to be someone else is a waste of who you are.” — Kurt Cobain

25. “Reality is wrong, dreams are for real.” — Tupac

26. “Oh, the things you can find, if you don’t stay behind.” — Dr. Seuss

27. “Aspire to inspire before we expire.” — Unknown

28. “Whatever you do, do it well.” — Walt Disney

29. “Die with memories, not dreams.” — Unknown

30. “Change the world by being yourself.” — Amy Poehler

31. “I believe that life is a prize, but to live doesn’t mean that you’re alive.” — Nicki Minaj

32. “Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” — Marilyn Monroe

33. “A negative mind will never give you a positive life.” — Unknown

34. “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” — Maya Angelou

35. “Stressed but well dressed.” — Unknown

36. “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” — Henry David Thoreau

37. “The bags under my eyes are Gucci.” — Unknown

38. “Wear the same outfit as yesterday! Vintage.” — Unknown

39. “Confidence level: Selfie with no filter.” — Unknown

40. “Every day is a second chance.” — Unknown

41. “I did not wake up today to be mediocre.” — Unknown

42. "Never. Stop. Exploring." — Unknown

43. “I only use Instagram to stalk.” — Unknown

44. “What is the point of being alive if you don’t at least do something remarkable?” — John Green

45. “The best of me is still yet to come.” — Unknown

46. “Never dull your shine for somebody else.” — Tyra Banks

47. “Am here to avoid friends on Facebook.” — Unknown

48. “Just be yourself, there is no one better.” — Taylor Swift

49. “Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are.” — Lady Gaga

50. “Don’t compromise yourself — you’re all you have.” — John Grisham

51. “A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” — Coco Chanel

52. “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” — Maya Angelou

53. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” — Marilyn Monroe

54. “It only takes one person to change your life, you.” — Unknown

55. “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C.S Lewis

56. “Believe you can and you are halfway there.” — T. Roosevelt

57. “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” — Madelyn Teppner

58. “Not all those who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

59. "My autobiography is this mess of pics." — Unknown

60. “Don’t worry about the world ending today, it’s already tomorrow in Australia.” — Charles M. Schulz

61. "Catch flights not feelings." — Unknown

62. “If you push me towards a weakness, I will turn that weakness into a strength.” — Michael Jordan

63. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." — Unknown

64. “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” — Babe Ruth

65. "It’s never too late to be who you might have been." — Unknown

66. “Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” — Albert Einstein

67. "Namast’ay in bed." — Unknown

68. “Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it.” — Dennis P. Kimbro

69. "I followed my heart, it led me to the fridge." — Unknown

70. “Speak less than you know; have more than you show.” — William Shakespeare

71. "Maybe she’s born with it." — Unknown

72. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.” — Helen Keller

73. "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." — Unknown

74. “Power’s not given to you. You have to take it.” — Beyoncé Knowles Carter

75. “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” — Dolly Parton

76. "Always give 100% — unless you’re donating blood." — Unknown

77. “Done is better than perfect.” — Sheryl Sandberg

78. "I’m a cupcake in search for her stud muffin." — Unknown

79. “No matter what you’re going through, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.” — Demi Lovato

80. "Yup, I’m just another Instagram influencer." — Unknown

81. "Welcome to the life of Electra Heart." — Marina and the Diamonds

82. "Call me by my handle and I'll call you by mine." — Unknown

83. "[Insert your name] fan page." — Unknown

84. "I practice what I post." — Unknown

85. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott” — The Office

86. "So many of my smiles are because of you." — Unknown

87. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown

88. "I’m suffering from an extreme case of not being a Kardashian." — Unknown

89. “In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” — Coco Chanel

90. "Depressed, stressed, but still well dressed." — Unknown

91. "Kanye attitude with Drake feelings." — Unknown

92. "Be a pineapple: Stand up straight, wear a crown and always be sweet on the inside." — Unknown

93. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

94. "Don’t let Instagram define your self-worth." — Unknown

95. “Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” — William James

96. "You can’t buy happiness but you can buy a plane ticket, and that’s kind of the same thing." — Unknown

97. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

98. "Keep your heels, head & standards high." — Unknown

99. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

100. "Travitude (n): When you start to feel grumpy or sassy because you miss traveling." — Dollar Flight Club

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.