22 Cute Quotes To Send Your Boyfriend When You Can't Get Him Off Your Mind

Let the guy know how you feel!

You love your boyfriend and you've been searching for the perfect way to tell him that.

No matter which relationship category describes your particular situation best, whatever stage of love the two of you are in, there is a way to let him know how much you care.

And if you're at a loss for the right words. these cute love quotes for him are a great place to start!

Let's say you and your man are the type of couple everyone gags at. The pair that's not afraid of, but actually welcomes, some PDA, and everyone thinks the amount you love each other is absolutely sickening.

Or maybe you and your guy are more of the down-low type of couple. You’ve been dating for a few months and yet half of your Instagram followers don’t even know he exists in your life because you’d rather keep your relationship private and personal.

The two of you agree that it's simply more romantic when your relationship only involves each other. You think it's more special that way.

Or maybe you fall somewhere in between those two examples. You’re not into full out PDA, but you’re not opposed to spamming your social media feeds with pictures of the two of you from time to time.

It doesn't even matter if you have or haven't said 'I love you' to him yet. It's important to let him know how much you care, especially in those moments when you just can’t seem to get him off your mind, but you can't see him because you’re doing the long distance thing, or the both of you are having a super busy day, week or month.

So upload a picture to Instagram or send him a text including any of these quotes that tell him how you really feel about him. He'll fall even deeper in love with you (if that’s even possible)!

Here are the 22 best cute love quotes to send your boyfriend when you just can't stop thinking about him.

1. Time means so little with someone who means so much to you.

"Love is not about how many days, weeks or moths you’ve been together, it’s all about how much you love each other every day."

2. Straight to the point.

"Not to brag, but I think we’re really cute together."

3. Thanks for showing me what love can mean!

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.”

4. If you get this feeling every time you see him.

“Forget the butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you.”

5. When you know you're going to be with them forever.

“You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.”

6. You really can't imagine ever being without them.

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live a hundred minus one day, so I would never have to live a day without you.” —​ A.A. Milne, "Winnie The Pooh"

7. For the boyfriend who has been there for you through a lot.

“Thank you for always being my rainbow after the storm.”

8. When you just want to remind him how great the two of you are.

“We are so good together.”

9. And really you believe you need love to be alive.

“God is keeping me alive but you are keeping me in love.”

10. And every day is a new adventure.

“I still fall for you everyday.”

11. And it's already been a long journey.

“I love you every step of the way.”

12. Perfect if you're doing the long distance thing.

“You’re worth every mile between us!”

13. Send this to him when you haven't seen each other in a while.

“Together with you is my favorite place to be.”

14. You know you feel the safest when you're with him.

“Falling for him wasn’t falling at all. It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you’re home.” —​ r.i.d.

15. He'll love this one if you're a super picky eater.

“I am very indecisive and always have trouble picking my favorite anything. But, without a doubt, you are my favorite everything.”

16. You know the two of you are going to be together til the end.

“Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last.”

17. Just to let him know that he is everything you need.

“You are my best friend in the world and I love you for that.”

18. Thanks for being well-rounded!

“I was actually attracted to your personality, but I like that you look good too.”

19. And again, and again, and again.

“If I could choose again, I would still choose you!”

20. Sappy, but cute.

“And suddenly, all the love songs were about you.”

21. For extra support after going through a hard time.

“I have seen you at your worst, and I still think you are the best!”

22. And just as a reminder that he is your everything.

“You’re like the love of my dreams, but better. You’re real.”

Kelcey Connors is a frequent contributor to YourTango.