Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw Secretly Married! Meet His Wife, Morgan Stewart

If the name "Jordan McGraw" sounds familiar, it's because he has a rather famous last name.

And yes, he is the son of Dr. Phil McGraw — and Dr. Phil's longtime wife, Robin — and he even works with his father on his hit eponymous syndicated show.

Now, however, he's making the news for a completely different reason: he's a married man!

On Dec. 10, his partner, Morgan Stewart, took to Instagram to reveal that she and McGraw tied the knot.

Who is Jordan McGraw's wife, Morgan Stewart?

Read on for everything to know about Morgan Stewart, including all the details about her and Jordan's rekindled, whirlwind romance.

Morgan got her big break on a reality TV show.

Stewart first came into the pop culture consciousness when she was a star on the reality show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.

Today, Stewart is a co-host on the popular E! network show Daily Pop. She is also the creative director of her own sports clothing line.

Stewart split from her fellow Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star Brandon Fitzpatrick in Oct. 2019.

In October 2019, Stewart filed for divorce from her fellow Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star Brandon Fitzpatrick.

The couple was married for six years prior to splitting. Stewart also said that even though she still has love for Fitzpatrick, they couldn't make their marriage work.

Stewart was reportedly having an affair with an E! network executive.

Before Stewart and Fitzpatrick announced their split, Stewart was accused of having an affair with an E! network executive.

Bryce Kristensen, the executive in question, is also married.

Despite the rumors that their behavior was "obvious" and "inappropriate," Stewart insisted that nothing was going on between them.

Even Kristensen denied the allegations. "Morgan and I have been friends and colleagues for years, and nothing more than that," he said.

Fitzpatrick confirmed that he was the one who wanted a divorce.

Even though Stewart was blamed for her marriage to Brandon Fitzpatrick ending, it was Fitzpatrick who told people that he was the one who wanted the divorce.

A month before the couple announced their split, Fitzpatrick was walking around without his wedding ring, and unfollowed Stewart on Instagram.

McGraw and Stewart sparked dating rumors back in February 2020.

Back in February 2020, McGraw and Stewart first sparked dating rumors when they appeared in an Instagram photo together looking happy and in love. You can check out the photo that sparked the dating rumors below.

They first started dating ten years ago, but reunited recently.

"[Jordan and I] dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, ‘I’m not down with you, b***h.' And then I was like ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship. Then the past year we got back together. Isn’t that cute?” Stewart said. “He was persistent and I was like, ‘all right,'" Stewart said.

The pair got engaged on July 4.

Stewart casually announced the news by posting a picture of herself sporting a huge diamond ring on Instagram with the caption, "Fireworks."

Morgan Stewart announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Aug. 10.

The talk show host posted a cute gender reveal video to Instagram in August 2020, confirming the news.

In the video, Stewart and McGraw pop a giant balloon, and pink confetti rains over them.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed," she captioned the video. McGraw posted the same video with the caption, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart secretly tied the knot.

On Dec. 10, Stewart took to Instagram to reveal that she and McGraw had secretly tied the knot.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw," she captioned a sweet snap of the two kissing in front of a stunning all-white flower wall.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

