6 Effective Ways To Make Your Period Come Faster

Want to get your next period over with?

When it comes to your period, sometimes you just want to get it over with and move on with your life.

While bringing on a period may seem insane to some, there are a lot of valid reasons to bring on a period. Maybe you have a big vacation coming up and don't want to worry about tampons all day when you're out on the town, or maybe you don't want to be moody and irritable when on a first date.

Whatever your reason, it's possible to speed up Mother Nature's arrival, albeit learning how to make your period come faster is not a foolproof process.

There are all kinds of benefits to being able to control when you get your period. For example, some methods allow you to control your cycle and decide when you have time for the discomfort of menstruating. Plus, getting to know your body in this way brings a peace of mind. If you know when you need to have a period, you’re more likely to know when something is off (i.e., if you’re pregnant or have another health-related issue).

Some women struggle with irregular periods and are seeking a way to get back on a regular cycle so they can know their bodies a bit better. Unfortunately, it's very difficult to not have a period altogether. After all, it's a part of being a woman.

Even some girls using the pill will eventually start spotting if they don’t allow themselves to have a little “period” (or, more accurately, if you’re on the pill, withdrawal bleeding) every few packs.

Maybe you know your body well enough to know that within the next week or so you will have to have a period, regardless of your birth control method and what’s going on in your life. No one is judging you if you desire to bring your period on faster so you can get it over with.

Here's how to make your period come faster and help you gain control over your menstrual cycle.

1. Get a prescription for birth control pills.

Birth control pills are probably the most effective way to take control of your cycle and decide when to have your periods.

If you go to the doctor for a menstrual issue, this is most likely going to be the first thing they mention about controlling your cycle. Plus, this method can make the periods you do have lighter, and the cramps way more tolerable.

However, to control pregnancy (and your cycle) effectively, you have to be very committed to taking the active pills when prescribed. Even just taking it an hour late can result in spotting or pregnancy, depending on the pill.

Taking too many packs in a row can result in unpredictable spotting. Be sure to get to know your body and the pill once you start so you know how it affects you and whether or not this is the right choice for your body.

Every body is different, and you may have a bit of trial and error before you find the routine that works best for your cycle.

2. Take a warm bath and use a heating pad.

Warming up your body (particularly your abdomen) by taking a warm bath for 20-30 minutes, preferably multiple days in a row, or by using a heating pad on your lower belly, can be an effective away to get your period started.

There's no scientific evidence for why this works, but it seems to be a pretty universal way to help get things going. It’s speculated that the heat relaxes the muscles in the abdomen and pelvic region, allowing the uterus proper blood flow to get the process of menstruation going.

Whatever the reason, heat things up to jumpstart that menstrual cycle.

3. Get up and do some light exercise.

Another unexplained way to get your period started is exercise. It's most likely due to blood flow and muscle contractions that come with simple exercises.

Keep in mind that too heavy of exercise can have the opposite effect, but a workout that's slightly higher in intensity than what you’re used to can get blood circulating, reduce stress, and possibly even get your period started. Maybe consider yoga that targets blood flow to the pelvic region for an extra boost.

4. Have sex.

For those of us gals prone to being a bit on the hard up side during menstruation, sex is an easy (and let’s be honest, fun) way of getting your period ready to go.

Sex promotes good blood flow to the genitals, and the contractions of sexual activity can trigger the uterus to start shedding its lining. Plus, sex makes cramps way less painful for lots of women, so it’s basically a win-win.

5. Eat carotene and foods rich in vitamin C.

The dietary recommendations for getting periods going are most likely due to the fact that a healthy weight is vital to maintaining a regular menstrual cycle. Being too thin or carrying too much excess weight can be very detrimental to your body’s ability to maintain a regular cycle.

However, foods like papaya, oranges, carrots, spinach, and pineapple are rich in either vitamin C or carotene, both of which have been linked to being beneficial in getting menstruation started.

Vitamin C is thought to increase estrogen production, which can thicken the lining in the uterus, making menstruation more likely to happen. Carotene is thought to have a similar effect, making papaya one of the best fruits to eat to induce menstruation.

6. Drink herbal tea.

It has been speculated that certain teas (and drinking them up to twice a day) can stimulate the start of menstruation — particularly, parsley tea. Apparently, parsley has been used to induce menstruation “for centuries”.

While parsley tea is the most likely to be helpful, any tea that relaxes you and warms your belly is going to be useful in starting menstruation.

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer whose work has been published in FINE Magazine, New York Gal Magazine, and more. Currently, she works as a freelance writer for Mighty Scribes.