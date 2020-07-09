5 Tips To Make Your Period Less Of A Hassle

Here's how to find some ease during that time of the month.

By Unwritten

Let’s face it: Getting your period is annoying. Fortunately, though, there are some great ways to get ahead of your symptoms and make your period a little bit easier.

Here are five tips to make your period less of a hassle.

1. Track your period.

Getting your period unexpectedly is unpleasant, especially if you’re out in public. But short of always carrying supplies with you, what else can you do to prepare?

Using a tracker app is a great way to know when your time of the month is coming. When you use a period tracker app, keeping track of your period is as easy as entering a little bit of data each day. You’ll eventually begin to notice patterns and be able to figure out whether or not your irritability, cramps, or emotional symptoms are due to PMS.

And best of all, you’ll also know when your next cycle will happen. Understanding the pattern of your menstrual cycles will make your life easier.

2. Get some exercise.

When it’s your time of the month, you may feel like curling up on the couch for a nice binge-watching session. But studies show that getting out and doing some physical activity can actually help you feel better.

Being more physically fit can actually lead to fewer PMS symptoms. Exercise elevates your mood, because it creates a release of endorphins, which are hormones that boost your mood and increase your sense of well-being.

Working out can also reduce bloating, since sweating clears your body of excess water. Don’t overdo it, but still try some simple, low-key aerobic exercise. Even a brisk walk will do the trick!

3. Stick to a healthier diet.

Craving carbs during your period is common, because in the week leading up to your period, your body’s serotonin decreases. Serotonin is the chemical that brings on feelings of happiness, so your body craves foods that’ll bring it instant gratification. Chips, cookies, donuts – anything is fair game.

Instead of loading up on sugary or fatty foods, indulge your carb cravings with something healthy, but satisfying. If you want carbs, try eating whole-grain food or healthy starches, like sweet potatoes. If you still crave dessert, try these delicious keto cinnamon rolls.

4. Do something nice for yourself.

Everyone needs a little comfort during their period, so be kind to yourself. Spend time relaxing with a pet or video-chatting your best friend. You can even buy yourself a small present to give yourself something to look forward to.

If you like to dress up, put on your favorite outfit, and put your best face forward. While it may be tempting to stay in your rattiest sweatpants and sulk, there are so many ways to make your period a little happier.

5. Don’t over-caffeinate.

If your period makes you tired, you may feel tempted to reach for coffee or an energy drink when your energy lags. But did you know that caffeine may actually make your bloating worse?

If you do choose to drink coffee, stop by 4 pm, so that the caffeine won’t affect your sleep. A good night’s rest can do wonders for your mood when you’re on your period.

Your period may irritate you, but you don’t need to suffer through it. With these five tips, you’ll definitely make your period an easier, happier time.

Unwritten is a website covering health and wellness, self-care, and mental health. For more of their health and wellness content, visit their site.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.