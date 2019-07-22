Why You Feel Leg Pain During Your Period & How To Make It Stop

Because more cramps are NOT what we need!

As a woman, I am well-versed in the trials and tribulations of period pain. That said, until recently, I didn't know that I wasn't the only person who got killer leg pain during my period.

I'm 33 now, and I've gotten my period since I was 9 years old.

That's 24 years of me dropping to my knees each month and crying out "the curse is upon me" before vomiting dramatically onto the floor and taking to my bed, also with as much drama as I can muster post-vomit.

Most period pain is caused by the prostaglandin released during your time of the month to help flush that dead and useless uterine lining from your person. Delicious, no?

Period pain can start out intense, and mellow as we age. Whether this is because we get used to it, or because of changing hormone levels is still in debate.

I had the worst menstrual cycles imaginable (without having endometriosis, PCOS, or any of the other health conditions that make for painful periods) until I started taking birth control. Once I started hormonal birth control I basically walked around in a white-hot rage for a week that no one thought to put me on birth control earlier.

That said, when I did get my period my legs still cramped and ached. I thought I knew all of the different symptoms that strike during your period. There's hot flashes, fatigue, bloating, nausea, the shits, and basically everything else that you can think of.

No matter what ache and pain seem to happen during your period, if tell your doctor they always seem to say: "Oh, that's not uncommon during your cycle." So I shouldn't have been too surprised to get that answer when I brought up leg pain.

More common that getting leg pain during your period? Not talking to your doctor about it.

It seems so unrelated to your period that many folks don't ever connect the two. In fact, it's a pretty common symptom. If your legs cramp up during your cycle, it's the same good ol' prostaglandin that's to blame.

That's right, the cramps that fell your guts can even impact your legs.

Taking ibuprofen a day or two before your period strikes to rain evil havoc is the smartest thing you can do to lessen the damage. Ibuprofen makes it impossible for that wicked prostaglandin to latch onto your muscle once it begins flooding your system. Gentle exercise can also help (much as I hate to admit it).

Other remedies I have found useful include baths, chocolate, and putting a purring cat on your tummy while you watch so much television.

Good luck!

