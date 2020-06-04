13 Super-Cute Quotes About True Love That'll Give You All The Feels

So romantic!

Being in love is one of the best things a person can experience.

No one can deny the value of a partner who sticks with you through thick and thin, the people we fall in love with who are our best friends and who teach us more about life, love and even ourselves than anyone else ever has before.

There’s a good reason so many romantic novels, movies, songs and love quotes exist — true love is such a powerful, indescribable feeling.

When you’re looking high and low for your soulmate, true love might seem impossible to find, so once you find it, treasure it, because real, true, raw love is amazing.

There’s nothing better than having a partner you can do pretty much anything with. This is the person who listens to you talk on and on about your day, or who curls up with you on the couch to watch a television show after a long day. You can comfortably do nothing with them, or you could do everything with them.

That’s the thing about loving someone — you don’t really care what you two do as long as you are together.

Sometimes, all we need to re-ignite that flame in our relationships again (everything dulls with time) are a few cute quotes to remind you how much you really love your boo.

These 13 super cute true love quotes will definitely remind you of what it means to love your special someone.

1. True love is encouraging.

"All that you are is all that I will never need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

2. You can talk to the person you love for hours.

"How amazing is it to find someone who wants to hear about all the things that go on in your head."

3. True love sees beyond imperfections.

"I saw that you were perfect and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more."

4. Trying to make love great is the best part.

"Maybe it won’t work out. But maybe seeing if it does will be the best adventure ever."

5. You'll know when you really love someone.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

6. True love is so passionate.

"I could start fire with what I feel for you."

7. Loving someone means cherishing them.

"For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you."

8. True love is universal.

"You give me the types of feelings people write novels about."

9. It's just as important to love someone else as it is to be loved.

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." — George Sand

10. True love requires courage and strength.

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao Tzu

11. Sometimes all it takes to fall in love is a smile.

"Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love." — Mother Teresa

12. True love is something you never forget.

"All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." — Helen Keller

13. Loving someone is way more than being physical.

"I fell in love with the way you touched me without using your hands."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Helen Luc is a frequent contributor to YourTango.