50 Best Romantic Song Lyrics To Share With Your Love

Nothing beats love songs when it comes to inspiring romance.

Have you ever wondered why certain love songs are your favorites over others?

Often, what sets music above the rest is song lyrics that speak to your very soul.

The words that make up a song's meaning are such an important factor when it comes to those you want to hear on repeat, so much so that you're quick to add them to your most heavily rotated playlists. And depending on what you're in the mood for, you're most likely to choose songs that help you express or get through a certain feeling as you sing along.

That's why love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love quotes of all time.

Honestly shared thoughts about the emotions and feelings associated with being in love are something that most everyone enjoys hearing, even when (or maybe especially when) they aren't so easy to express yourself.

Knowing an artist out there gets you and your quirks and has captured them in your favorite music is an amazing feeling only the very best songs capture. And the lyrics of the songs listed below can easily inspire the heights of romantic feelings in many of our own lives.

Here's a list of the 50 best, most romantic love song lyrics captured in quotes and videos perfect for sharing with the love of your life.

1. "All of Me" — John Legend

"Cause all of me loves all of you. Love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections."

2. "Mirrors" — Justin Timberlake

"And I can’t help but stare, cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes."

3. "My All" — Mariah Carey

"I am thinking of you in my sleepless solitude tonight, if it’s wrong to love you then my heart just won’t let me be right."

4. "I Won't Give Up" — Jason Mraz

"And when you’re needing your space to do some navigating, I’ll be here patiently waiting to see what you find."

5. "Perfect" — Ed Sheeran

"Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home."

6. "We Belong Together" — Mariah Carey

"When you left I lost a part of me. It's still so hard to believe. Come back baby please cause we belong together."

7. "Because You Loved Me" — Celine Dion

"You've been my inspiration. Through the lies you were the truth. My world is a better place because of you."

8. "Just the Way You Are" — Bruno Mars

"And when you smile. The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause girl you're amazing. Just the way you are."

9. "I Have Nothing" — Whitney Houston

"Take my love. I'll never ask for too much. Just all that you are. And everything that you do."

10. "My Man" — Barbara Streisand

"For whatever my man is. I am his forever more."

11. "Love Me Tender" — Elvis Presley

"Take me to your heart. For it's there that I belong. And will never part."

12. "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" — Aretha Franklin

"Before the day I met you, life was so unkind. But you're the key to my peace of mind."

13. "Love On Top" — Beyoncé

"Baby it's you. You're the one I love, You're the one I need, You're the only one I see."

14. "Make You Feel My Love" — Adele

"When the evening shadows and the stars appear. And there is no one there to dry your tears. Oh, I hold you for a million years. To make you feel my love."

15. "Bleeding Love" — Leona Lewis

"But nothing's greater, than the rush that comes with your embrace."

16. "Umbrella" — Rihanna featuring Jay-Z

"These fancy things will never come in between. You're part of my entity, here for infinity."

17. "Crazy Crazy 4 U" — Empire Cast featuring Rumer Willis

"Oh, my darlin', there's no limit to my lovin'. You got everything I need, and then I'm wanting."

18. "Heartbeat Song" — Kelly Clarkson

"Until tonight I only dreamed about you. I can't believe I ever breathed without you. Baby, you make me feel alive and brand new."

19. "Baby Love" — The Supremes

"All of my whole life through. I never love no one but you."

20. "I Knew I Loved You" — Savage Garden

"I knew I loved you before I met you. I have been waiting all my life."

21. "My Everything" — Ariana Grande

"And it's taken me a lot to say. And now that you're gone, my heart is missing something."

22. "Eight Days A Week" — The Beatles

"Hold me, love me, hold me, love me. Ain’t got nothin’ but love babe, Eight days a week."

23. "Ain't No Other Man" — Christina Aguilera

"Never thought I'd be alright, no, no, no. Till you came and changed my life, yeah, yeah, yeah!"

24. "Won't Go Home Without You" — Maroon 5

"Of all the things I felt but never really shown. Perhaps the worst is that I ever let you go. I should not ever let you go."

25. "Fallin' All In You" — Shawn Mendes

"Every time I see you baby I get lost. If I'm dreaming, baby, please don't wake me up."

26. "Beneath Your Beautiful" — Labrinth featuring Emeli Sandé

"I wanna see inside. Would you let me see beneath your beautiful tonight."

27. "Say Something" — A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera

"And I will swallow my pride. You're the one that I love."

28. "Fix You" — Coldplay

"Lights will guide you home. And ignite your bones. And I will try to fix you."

29. "It's Gotta Be You" — Isaiah Firebrace

"Now my arms are open wide. They're hanging forever there. Waiting forever for you."

30. "I Can't Fall In Love Without You" — Zara Larsson

"I can't fall in love without you."

31. "Always" — Gavin James

"Trouble sleeping. Restless dreaming. You're in my head."

32. "Us" — James Bay

"Tell me how to be in this world. Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt. Tell me how could I believe in something. I believe in us."

33. "All These Years" — Camila Cabello

"'Cause after all these years. I still feel everything when you are near."

34. "Let Her Go" — Passenger

"But dreams come slow and they go so fast. You see her when you close your eyes."

35. "If I Ain't Got You" — Alicia Keys

"Some just want everything. But everything means nothing. If I ain't got you, yeah."

36. "Ocean Eyes" — Billie Eilish

"I've been watching you for some time. Can't stop staring at those oceans eyes."

37. "Love Song" — Pink

"So tell me when you look in my eyes, can you share all the pain and happy times? 'Cause I will love you for the rest of my life."

38. "Never Let Me Go" — Lana Del Rey

"I just wanna be yours, like I always say. Never let me go."

39. "Love On The Brain" — Rihanna

"No matter what I do, I'm no good without you and I can't get enough. Must be love on the brain."

40. "Tus Pies" — Nahko and Medicine for the People

"And I love your feet for how they found me and how they walked upon four winds. Be my deer, I'll be your meadow. Come graze upon Bear skin."

41. "Turn Off The News (Build A Garden)" — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

"I just want to love you while I can, all these other thoughts have me confused. I don't need to try and understand. Maybe I'll get up, turn off the news."

42. "Sweet Creature" — Harry Styles

"Sweet creature, sweet creature. When I run out of road, you bring me home."

43. "You & Me" — Dave Matthews Band

"But right now it's you and me forever, girl. And you know we could do better than anything that we did. You know that you and me, we could do anything."

44. "Lovesong" — The Cure

"Whenever I'm alone with you, You make me feel like I am home again"

45. "Home Is In Your Arms" — The White Buffalo

"Take your sweet time if you can't decide. I know I've made up my simple mind that you're my heart. You're the missing part."

46. "Underneath It All" — No Doubt

"You give me the most gorgeous sleep that I've ever had."

47. "I'm Into You" — Chet Faker

"I got a feeling we are gonna win. Our bodies make it perfect and your eyes can make me swim."

48. "Do I Wanna Know?" — Arctic Monkeys

"How many secrets can you keep? 'Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow and I play it on repeat."

49. "Video Games" — Lana Del Rey

"It's you, it's you, it's all for you, everything I do. I tell you all the time, Heaven is a place on Earth where you tell me all the things you want to do."

50. "Meet You In The Middle" — Chuck Ragan

"Well tell me what you want, I'm all ears. I'll give you all I got, blood, sweat and tears. Yeah, tell me what you need and I'll do my job and meet you in the middle like it's going out of style."

Jonathan Mui is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships.