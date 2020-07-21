30 One Tree Hill Quotes On Love & Life For Fans Who Are So Ready For A Reboot

Is there are One Tree Hill reboot in our future?

There have been some rumors about a possible One Tree Hill reboot coming soon.

This drama is set in Tree Hill, North Carolina. The story follows Lucas and Nathan Scott who are two half-brothers. The brothers compete for their positions on the high school's basketball team and they are always in the middle of drama that sparks around their romances.

Though the show aired its final episode in 2012, actress Bethany Joy Lenz (who played Haley Jane Scott on One Tree Hill) posted a cryptic picture of lockers on Instagram with this caption, "Some pretty great #backtoschool news for you all... coming soon! #oth #ravens"

Right now, there are some major hints that they may be restarting the series after over 8 years of being off the air.

Here are 30 of the best One Tree Hill quotes for you to refer too in hopes of a reboot of the hit drama television series and for all the fans to look to if they are looking for a relationship.

1. "It was a comet. The boy saw the comet and he felt as though his life had meaning. And when it went away, he waited his entire life for it to come back to him. It was more than just a comet because of what it brought to his life: direction, beauty, meaning." —Lucas Scott

2. "There are many who couldn't understand, and sometimes he walked among them. But even in his darkest hours, he knew in his heart that someday it would return to him, and his world would be whole again... And his belief in God and love and art would be re-awakened in his heart. The boy saw the comet and suddenly his life had meaning.” — Lucas Scott

3. “It's hard when you miss people. But you know if you miss them, that means you're lucky. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing.” — Nikki Schiefelbein

4. “Someone once said that death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live. I could tell you who said it, but who the hell really cares.” — Haley James Scott

5. “Every song has a CODA, a final movement. Whether it fades out or crashes away, every song ends. Is that any reason not to enjoy the music? The truth is, there is nothing to be afraid of. It's just life.” — Ellie

6. “The truth is, I don't really like to think about college 'cause that means high school's over. After graduation, everyone will probably go play basketball, or sing, or start record labels. And I'll have to start all over - alone.” — Brooke Davis

7. “If you had a friend you knew you’d never see again, what would you say? If you could do one last thing for someone you love, what would it be? Say it, do it, don’t wait. Nothing lasts forever.” — One Tree Hill

8. “There's no shame in being afraid. Hell, we're all afraid. What you gotta do is figure out what you're afraid of because when you put a face on it, you can beat it. Better yet, you can use it.” — Whitey Durham

9. “What's more important? What we become or how we become it?” — One Tree Hill

10. “It's the oldest story in the world. One day you're 17 planning for someday and then quietly, without you ever noticing, someday today. And then someday yesterday. And this is your life.” — One Tree Hill

11. “Most people are stronger than they know. They just forget to believe in it sometimes.” — One Tree Hill

13. "Imagine a future moment in your life where all your dreams come true, you know? It's the greatest moment of your life and you get to experience it with one person. Who's standing next to you?” — One Tree Hill

14. "You ever heard the expression ‘The best things in life are free.’ Well that expression is true.’ Every once in a while, people step up they rise above themselves sometimes they surprise you and sometimes they fall short. Life's funny sometimes. It can push pretty hard but if you look close enough, you can find hope in the words of children, in the bars of the song and in the eyes of someone you love. And if you’re lucky, if you’re the luckiest person on this entire planet, the person you love decides to love you back." — Nathan Scott

15. “I don't think you ever realize how much you love something until you have to give it up.” — Haley James Scott

16. "Most of our lives are a series of images, they pass us by like towns on a highway. But sometimes a moment stuns us as it happens and we know that this instant is more than a fleeting image. We know that this moment, every part of it, will live on forever." — Lucas Scott

17. "You can choose to blame your circumstances on fate or bad luck or bad choices. Or you can fight back. Things aren’t always going to be fair in the real world. That’s just the way it is. But for the most part, you get what you give. Rest of your life is being shaped right now. With the dreams you chase, the choices you make, and the person you decide to be. The rest of your life is a long time. And the rest of your life starts right now…" — Haley James Scott

18. "When your heart breaks, you got to fight like hell to make sure you're still alive. Because you are. And that pain you feel? That's life. The confusion and fear? That's there to remind you, that somewhere out there is something better, and that something is worth fighting for." — Nathan Scott

19. "I believe in true love. I believe in love at first sight. I believe love conquers all. And that doesn't mean there's not gonna be hard days or difficult things to deal with, because there will be. But finding that person who does it for you and knowing that person loves you back it just makes everything so much easier." — Haley James Scott

20. "Someone once said; ‘It’s the good girls who keep diaries. The bad girls never have the time. Me… I just wanna live a life I’m gonna remember. Even if I don’t write it down…" — Brooke Davis

21. "Life is too short to play games. If you love someone and want to be with them, then go get them. Deal with the mess later. You don’t know what tomorrow will bring." — Haley James Scott

22. "Happiness is not a destination. It is a mood, it is not permanent. It comes and goes and if people thought that way then maybe people would find happiness more often." — Julian Baker

23. "At this moment there are 6,470,818,671 people in the world. Some are running scared. Some are coming home. Some tell lies to make it through the day. Others are just now facing the truth. Some are evil men, at war with good. And some are good, struggling with evil. Six billion people in the world. Six billion souls. And sometimes — all you need is one." — Peyton Sawyer

25. "Make a wish and place it in your heart. Anything you want, everything you want. Do you have it? Good. Now believe it can come true. You never know where the next miracle is gonna come from, the next smile, the next wish come true. But if you believe that it’s right around the corner, and you open your heart and mind to the possibility of it, to the certainty of it, you just might get the thing you’re wishing for. The world is full of magic. You just have to believe in it. So, make your wish. Do you have it? Good. Now, believe in it with all you heart…" — The entire OTH cast

27. "Sometimes it seems like you are the only one in the world who’s struggling, who’s frustrated, unsatisfied, barely getting by. But that feeling’s a lie. And if you just hold on, just find the courage to face it all for another day, someone or something will find you and make it all okay. Because we all need a little help sometimes – someone to help us hear the music in their world, to remind us that it won’t always be this way. That someone is out there. And that someone will find you." — Lucas Scott

28. "And when you find yourself lost in the darkness and despair, remember it's only in the black of night you see the stars." — Whitey Durham

29. “Yes, losing your heart’s desire is tragic but gaining your heart’s desire? It’s all you can hope for, this year I wished for love… to immerse myself in someone else and to wake a heart long afraid to feel. My wish was granted and if having that is tragic then give me tragedy, because I wouldn’t give it back for the world." — Peyton Sawyer

30. “Most people are stronger than they know. They just forget to believe in it sometimes.” — Brooke Davis

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.