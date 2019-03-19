30 Cute Things You Can Do To Make The Woman You Love Smile

These small romantic gestures will pay off big time.

If you want to know how to make a woman feel truly happy, it's probably not as hard as you think.

Unfortunately, many men still seem to struggle when it comes to knowing how to make a girl smile. But if you love a woman, you've simply got to find way to let her know what's going on in your mind and heart.

So what better way could there possibly be than by making an effort to think of some cute things to do purely for the sake of making her smile whenever she thinks about you?

We compiled this list of easy but super romantic ideas to help you guys out there show the woman in your life just how special she really is — which means you now have no excuses, gentlemen.

Here are 30 cute things to do for your girlfriend or wife that are bound to make her think you're the most romantic guy on Earth.

1. Send her a cute goodnight text before she goes to bed so she falls asleep with a smile on her face.

2. Send her a cute good morning text after she's fast asleep so she wakes up with a smile on her face.

3. Call her beautiful instead of pretty or cute.

4. Buy her nice things.

5. Make sure she knows that you're afraid to lose her.

6. Treat her the same when your friends are around as you do when the two of you are alone.

7. Be there when she needs you.

7. Randomly send her a text saying you're thinking about her.

8. Make sure the people who are important to you know who she is and vice versa.

9. Make her a priority, not an option.

10. Spend the night just watching movies and cuddling with her.

11. Help her with her coat. Pull out her chair. Open the door for her. Stay off your phone when she's talking to you.

12. Back down in an argument, even though she may be wrong.

13. Ask her if she's lost weight.

14. Plan something the two of you can do together and sure she knows all she has to do is be there and enjoy herself.

15. Respect her. Respect her family. Respect her friends. Respect her morals.

16. Slow dance with her, even if there's no music.

17. Sneak up behind her, hug her around her waist, kiss her softly on the neck and tell her you love her.

18. Support her ambitions and love her flaws.

19. Make sure she knows there's no reason for her to doubt that you are and will be faithful.

20. Give her your hoodie when she's cold. Then let her keep it.

21. Write her a sweet, handwritten love note.

22. Fight for her when she's ready to give up, and hold her tight when she's at her weakest.

23. Never let others have a negative influence on your feelings for her or your intentions for the your relationship.

24. Hold her tight when others are looking so she knows you want people to see that you're proud to be with her.

25. Always be willing to take the first step. Don't wait for her to start everything.

26. Bring her roses or flowers for no reason at all, not just when you're in trouble or on Valentine's Day.

27. Offer to give her a massage: foot, back, neck, shoulder, and even her whole body.

28. Avoid responding with "OK" or any short answer that makes it sound like you weren't listening.

29. Save a photo of her as your phone background. That way she'll know you're thinking of her every time you look at your phone.

30. Promise never to let her go, and keep that promise.

