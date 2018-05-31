10 Questions To Ask A Girl To Make Her Feel Deeply Attached To You

Wrap her around your little finger in no time flat!

Understanding how to get a girl to like you on a deeper level is vital in the world of dating today.

In fact, showing a woman the strength of your attraction to her can make a guy stand out in a big way from a lot of the other men out there, increasing the chances that not only will the two of you end up as boyfriend and girlfriend, but that she'll soon fall head-over-heels in love with you.

Working your way into more than just surface-level conversations can be challenging, so it's extremely helpful to know some good, flirty questions to ask a girl.

These conversation starters serve as guides into the type of lively chats that make women feel deeply attached and ready for more.

When a man steps up to the plate and takes the initiative to show what he wants without presenting any self-pity or self-doubt, a woman is far more likely to find him irresistible.

Women are attracted to the feeling you leave them with. We want to feel wanted, and when we see a man who delivers this in a way that is open and upfront by asking questions that form an emotional connection, we find it utterly captivating.

When you want to form a healthy and prosperous relationship, the key is getting to know the woman in front of you.

Relationships that suffer most are those in which people can't open themselves to the discomfort of that comes with the kind of vulnerability necessary in order to both ask and answer the hard, deep questions that allow you to truly bond as a team.

So if you really want to know how to get a girl to like you (and even fall in love!), here are 10 good questions to ask a girl that will make her feel deeply attached to you.

1. "What makes you feel special?"

I love this question, because you can really get to know a woman’s love language and form an even deeper connection with her.

Take notes so that in the future you'll know exactly how to make her feel special.

2. "What do you think is the most important quality in a guy and why?"

I like this question because it forms a connection in a way that challenges her while showing her that you are interested in what she has to say and who she hopes for you to be.

Showing up by being available and responsive to her particular needs and wants tells her you're a guy who respects her and has her back.

3. "If you could quit your job right now to follow your passion what would you do?"

Asking her about her passions, as opposed to simply what she does for a living gives you the opportunity to learn about her beneath the most surface levels of her life.

Also, you never know. Maybe she’ll reply, “I’m doing my passion now.” Then you can follow up by asking her what she loves so much about it.

4. "What is your biggest fear?"

When you ask something like this you give her permission to be vulnerable with you. When you see her open up, it's an opportunity to prove that she is safe in your presence, and it also presents an opportunity for you to do the same.

5. "How often do you see your family?"

This question will help you gauge how involved she is with her family and how important these relationships are to her.

After all, if you do stay together for the long-run, you (and your family) could be hers, too.

6. "Who is the biggest influence in your life?"

This can open up a conversation for so much! Let’s say she says Oprah is her biggest influence. She’s going to go into why. She's likely to have formed a path of personal development through her biggest influencer, and you can find out a lot about the woman she was before, the things she's overcome, and what she feels she stands for today.

7. "What is your favorite book?"

Opening up a conversation about books also opens up the space for her to engage you in a lesson about the things she’s learned that have been most meaningful in her life.

8. "What is the thing you love most about yourself?"

You can find out a lot about a woman’s confidence when you ask her something like this.

9. "What's a fun fact about you I don't know yet?"

This makes for a great icebreaker. I typically suggest a man use this when you've been asking a lot of serious questions and want to switch things back to being light and fun!

10. "Can I tell you something? You’re beautiful!"

This one is sooo good. If the two of you have created chemistry, telling her you think she is beautiful is music to a woman’s ears. She wants to feel like she has your attention 100%, so when you say this, you have her attention!

Asking a girl these questions is a great way to form a deeper connection with the woman you have your eye on or are currently dating.

These are questions created intentionally for you to establish an emotional bond rather than for the sake of filling up the space between the two of you with meaningless conversation.

Stay curious and you can look forward to hours of meaningful conversations that form a solid foundation of honest intimacy and sharing.

Apollonia Ponti is a Dating and Relationship Expert and Certified Coach who works with men and women to get exactly what they want from their love life. Get started on your journey with her today by downloading her 7 Free Videos To Master Your Love Life, and subscribe to her YouTube channel for more.