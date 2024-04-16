The 5 Zodiac Signs You Should Never Argue With

When it comes to having disagreements with each of the zodiac signs, there are some signs you're better off conceding to right away — for your own sake. Whether it's Gemini with their "savior" complex or the vicious ego of Aries with, these are the zodiac signs you should never argue with.

5 zodiac signs you should never argue with

1. Aries

Just don’t. As in DON’T even bother. It’s not that they are right or wrong, it’s that they are fighters and usually the fight is fueled by pride and aggression.

When you engage in an argument with an Aries, especially an Aries who has other notable fire signs in their chart, you are taking on the ego supreme. That ego has no intention of backing down. We’re talking about someone who will undo you just to shut you down. These are unfair players with high intellects. They play to win. Hey, it’s the warrior nature. There’s a reason they are symbolically represented by a ram. Why? Because they will ram you into oblivion if they don’t like what you say. And they won’t stop until you cry uncle. Many times.

2. Libra

Whoda thunk it, right? All that balance and equanimity. Ever try arguing with a Libra? You’ll end up losing simply because they are equipped with a survival mechanism that won’t allow them to show their full power and this leads to passive-aggressive behavior. They will leave you feeling like you’ve been defeated, and yet they’ll do it with a smile.

When arguing with a Libra, you will end up feeling completely dissatisfied, as if everything you’ve just tried to prove is not only OK with them, but it’s not worth arguing over. This is because they don’t like arguing. Getting into it with a Libra is like arguing with a wall. And guess who wins in that kind of confrontation? The Libra, of course. Because they won’t fight you — they’ll just watch, nod, and smile as you get yourself all worked up. Whereas the Aries opponent will fight you to the death, the Libra will just watch you as you set yourself on fire.

3. Leo

Well, that figures. Leos really aren’t into being wrong AT ALL. And in their case, it really is a matter of pride. A pride of lions, as they say.

The stereotype is true: Leo is the egomaniac of the zodiac, the show-off and they are always right. Plan for your argument to go completely off the rail as they manipulate your words and make you feel foolish for even saying them. You may want to blow that stereotype away and challenge them to a verbal due of wits. And you may feel like you’re winning, you may even be completely right, but that doesn’t matter because the Leo opponent — especially if this Leo is your partner — is going to negate everything you’ve said. Because to them, they know the "real" truth.

4. Virgo

Oh now, who would have guessed that? Probably a Virgo, that’s who. Virgo, the perfectionist, finds that perfection in whatever they declare to be the truth. This truth may have nothing to do with reality, most especially YOUR reality. But Virgos have a mouthful of things to say and they don’t spare their bile when it’s time to get nasty.

You don’t want to argue with a Virgo because they’ve got you sized up. They believe they know you better than you know yourself. And how can you argue with that? When they know, you have no chance, so when arguing with a Virgo, it’s best to shake your head, smile and just wait for them to shut the hell up so that you can move on with your life.

5. Gemini

Geminis want to save you. They come from a mindset that gives them the impression that they are here to do good and be good to everyone. Unless, of course, you disagree with them. Then, they don’t argue with you — they "save" you. It’s their duty to make you see the light, even if your light is just fine as it is. They know better than you, in their minds, and you will be demoted from arguing mate to poor, pitiable you — and THAT will drive you freaking nuts.

There is nothing worse than having another person know what’s right for you, while completely dismissing what you know to be right for you. If you want to feel like you’re a total schmuck who’s on a rocket ship for loserdom, then argue with a Gemini and come to understand just how much they really aren’t actually listening to you as much as they’re fulfilling their own "savior" agenda.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.