4 Zodiac Signs Who'll Feel It Most When Asteroid Pallas Goes Retrograde On March 29

The asteroid Pallas is currently in Sagittarius, a placement that can revolutionize how we think and approach topics about philosophy and religion. Pallas retrogrades on March 29th until July 9, 2024, when it goes direct in the sign of Scorpio.

During this transit, Pallas will be making an aspect to Saturn as a square and trine, allowing us to feel more comforted and centered on our thought process. Collectively, this is a period of more personal changes and transformations that will carry on some pivotal messages from Saturn in Pisces since both are ruled by Jupiter.

4 zodiac signs most affected by Pallas retrograde from March 29 - July 9

1. Scorpio

The growth you have experienced in the last year will be reflected during this transit. You could break boundaries and heal many friendships while being more open to making new ones.

Pallas entering your sign later this year will allow you to be more confident with your thought process as well as the connections that you make with others. You are brought back to eclipse lessons from last year when you were balancing how the past and present impacted you. However, now that you have gained the knowledge necessary and with Saturn making a positive aspect to your sign, you can power ahead with more faith in yourself.

Forgiveness and empathy will help your metamorphosis for the next several months.

2. Sagittarius

Saturn in Aquarius may have stunted your self-expression but if you persisted in being the artist that you are, you could have witnessed how much growth you made. Now with Pallas in your sign, there is new terrain to uncover and more lessons to learn.

We are now in Aries season, another period where you are placed in the position to explore and learn what you can create, how you can weave new ideas together and where to get the motivation needed to continue. You are the champion — even though Saturn may bring back some of the uncertainty from a few years ago, you know how to make the moves needed to continue elevating.

3. Taurus

You will explore your relationship dynamics with Pallas contributing to your evolution. Balancing is essential now and you will learn how to reciprocate the energy you receive with others with more clarity. Relationships have been transforming for you over the last several years and there is still more to learn. Being more open about what you want, discussing your plans and pacing will help you mature.

Mercury is now in its pre-retrograde shadow phase, adding more potency to these lessons you need to learn. Be more confident in how you express yourself to others, and be more willing to let them know when you feel wronged. Pallas' transit in Scorpio will allow you to feel courageous pushing you to grow, lead, and be there for those who need it.

4. Gemini

Once Pallas enters Sagittarius, you will see how much of a listener and mentor you can become. As a sign that thrives in social settings, what you will learn from this transit is how to become a better diplomat and be more open to cooperating with others.

Although you may enjoy imparting your knowledge and speaking, Pallas will have you reflect more and listen. Listening is a powerful tool needed to continue to build and make powerful dynamics with others. You have the gift of creating and giving excellent speeches. Now, the focus should be on how you can listen to help others become more confident in their self-expression.

Pallas can help you become the leader and guru to others during this transit. Be ready to accept your teaching position.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.