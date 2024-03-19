3 Zodiac Signs Experience An Incredibly Lucky Aries Season From March 19 - April 19

Stronger, faster, and braver — that's the spirit of the 2024 Aries season from March 19 to April 19.

While all zodiac signs may feel more energetic than usual during these Mars-ruled days, three zodiac signs will outpace the rest when it comes to galloping towards their destiny during this period.

Zodiac signs who have lucky Aries season from March 19 - April 1

1. Taurus

If your sun or Mars sign is in Taurus, you will experience a powerful shift during the 2024 Aries season.

While Taurus was raised to wait around in the background, take things slow for the sake of practicality and ask for the approval of your seniors or guardians before you can do even the barest things in your life, that's all about to change. Aries season will rip the rose-colored glasses off your eyes (it's not just a Sagittarius problem) and show you that the only people benefitting from you waiting around are the ones who wish to control your life or use you like a pawn. That's when your angry-bull side will emerge.

With the heightened power of Aries season, Taurus will grab the reins and direct their own destiny. Some of you will make a few enemies when you do this, especially those who would like you to stay in your “box” and “know your place.” But once the bull is out of the pen, everyone better get out of the way! If you feel called to, you can work with jade, leucite, chrysocolla, and aventurine crystals to stay fierce.

2. Leo

Fire signs engage with their intuition very differently from the other elemental zodiac signs. It can feel impulsive and raw, but it is actually a blending of claircognizance with other intuitive abilities. Leo sun, moon, and rising will experience this brand of inner power in a more heightened manner during the 2024 Aries season. This will be especially prominent when Venus travels through Pisces in the March half of Aries season.

But there will be a shift once Mercury retrograde begins on April 1. The need to turn inward will become stronger in Leo during the latter phase of Aries season. When that happens, it will benefit you to take time away from socializing and sit still in meditation. After all, windows of opportunity do not open very often. So it'd be best to not miss it!

Just make sure to note down your insights and peruse them periodically. If you successfully tap into your soul during Aries season, you will be more clear about your future and how to carve out your own place in this world. If you feel called to, you can work with tourmaline, aventurine and fire opal crystals.

3. Capricorn

The 2024 Aries season will have a curious effect on Capricorns, especially those who have sun, rising or Saturn in Capricorn. These natives will constantly find themselves at loggerheads with naysayers and critics as Aries season progresses, and even more so when Mercury retrograde sets in — but that's where the magic will begin.

Capricorn will become adamant about their chosen path and will use everything in their arsenal to divert and distract the people trying to block them. In fact, Aries season will show them that the naysayers are more bluster and gas than substance. They will be able to ninja warrior their way around, over, and through every obstacle. It will be one of the biggest highlights of 2024 for Capricorn, so prepare to blow your own mind through your own creativity and intelligence. Aries season is not for the weak-hearted — and Capricorns are never weak. If you feel called to, you can work with any citrine, rhodochrosite, selenite, and jasper crystas to boost your inner power.

