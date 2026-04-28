5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On April 29, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on April 29, 2026. The Moon is in Libra, the Sun is in Taurus, and Venus is in Gemini on Wednesday. There's a lot of Libra energy in the air, and it brings optimism with it.

Libra is the zodiac sign associated with balance, and Venus is about love and fairness. With the Sun in Taurus, what grounds you is feeling rooted in beauty and love. The Moon in Libra makes this a time meant to spend with good friends.

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Venus in Gemini encourages social interaction filled with laughter and easy-flowing conversation. Today's horoscopes promise only good things for these astrological signs, especially when they focus on the best in others.

1. Libra

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Your horoscope is good for you on April 29 because the Moon helps you to learn new things about yourself. You are keenly open and receptive from now until tomorrow. Your sign balances out the emotional waves that often accompany the Moon when in an air sign. Instead of getting lost in feeling, you channel your emotions in a productive way that's sweet and kind to yourself and others.

Venus in Gemini gives you a desire to highlight the best in others, especially at your job. You're excellent at recognizing your own strengths at work, and people recognize your positive intention toward others. You don't hide what you know, Libra. You're a sharer and a generous person. Because you're so authentic, your presence is respected, and you get lots of attention that boosts your presence in the world

2. Aries

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One thing that the Libra Moon does for you, Aries, is that it encourages you to love others right where they are. The goodness of your April 29 horoscope is enhanced by Venus in Gemini, giving you an attentive heart. With the Taurus Sun, you slow down and savor moments with others. You find value in people and not so much in the things you own.

A shift in your perspective takes the pressure to perform off. You'll be able to easily relax into conversations without feeling the need to hurry to get to an answer or a point. Your relationship makes you feel good today, and your mind feels intellectually satisfied for a change by your interactions with other people. Nice!

3. Gemini

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The Moon in Libra brings out your softer, more romantic side on April 29. You feel more in touch with the energy of love lately because Venus is in your sign. So, the Moon, which rules emotional energy, in your fifth house of joy, makes you feel good. You want to enjoy hobbies and make sentimental things for people you love.

Wednesday's horoscope is all about kind gestures, sweet notes and positive, uplifting vibes. You want to enjoy good times with friends. And your mood is excellent all day long. Thank goodness!

4. Capricorn

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Capricorn, the Moon in Libra activates your friendship sector on April 29. You have always wanted to be part of a social circle that's all about wellness and doing things that improve your life. These types of people are hard to find, but you stumble upon a few who love to stay active.

They enjoy walks and quality conversation. Venus in Gemini stimulates your mind and gives you plenty of curiousity about the future. You want to talk about topics that you are learning about. It's nice to hear others' opinions. The day is full of happy times, and it makes you feel great about how things go.

5. Aquarius

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On April 29, the Moon in Libra brings out the intrigue in you and it supports the weird skill you have of reading other people to a tee. You will be able to see everyone's intentions today and that will reveal so much about what's coming next for you. Venus in Gemini also brings out your romantic flair for adventure and a love of cuisine.

Today is a great day to grab some food from your favorite restaurant or cook something new at home. You end the day feeling really connected with some people in your life that have been distant lately. It's a relief to not be worried about the people in your life. Good stuff.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.