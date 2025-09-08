Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of September 8 - 14

After the week of September 8 to 14, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. We are just barely on the heels of a lunar eclipse in Pisces that occurred on September 7, and events connected to the eclipse will continue to play out this week. Uranus also began its yearly retrograde over the weekend, and Saturn retrograded back into Pisces, therefore changing our focus over the next five months.

Advertisement

On September 12, both the Sun and Mercury sextile Jupiter. Sextiles typically denote conversation, so this can go a long way toward repairing any bonds that were adversely affected by the eclipse. Otherwise, this is a positive and hopeful aspect. The Sun also conjuncts Mercury, and this can be a willful, if not irritating, aspect. However, we will also get a lot of help from the Sun and Jupiter.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Aries, the Pisces eclipse may have had you dealing with internal issues that lie in your subconscious. This transit may have brought up old baggage and even regrets about past events. This theme isn't over entirely, as Saturn’s retrograde into Pisces may also challenge you to confront old issues that hinder your ability to move forward with complete clarity and freshness.

Perhaps it’s time to embrace certain endings in your life and start a new chapter. If you can identify an emotional pattern that is holding you back, then now is the time to work on letting it go. Rather than acting on emotions, use this time to reflect and think through what you are letting go of and all of the reasons behind it.

If you are dealing with issues you feel you can’t resolve alone, now is the time to seek professional help. Otherwise, focus on personal grounding and self-care. You may also want to go over things with trusted friends or family this week.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, this week looks emotionally intense, and the start of the week will probably bring some confusion. You may have recently reached an emotional climax in your life with a partner, either in your personal or professional life. At this time, you may need to redefine your boundaries and perhaps re-evaluate a relationship.

The simple way to evaluate the relationship in question is to ask yourself if your life is better with them or if it would be better without them. While the answer may be mixed, you should be able to lean one way or another. If your life would be better without this person, then you have your answer.

Advertisement

If you discover that you want to keep this person in your life, then you may need to dismantle something that is preventing your relationship from working as well as it could. Honest communication is required, and you may need to ask the partner to cooperate in a relationship transformation that will benefit you both. Strengthen your foundations with each other, and everything else will follow.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the eclipse impacting your home life and family, and Saturn in retrograde, you may need to focus on family issues at this time, Sagittarius. You may discover some unresolved matters connected to your basic foundation or, in some cases, your living arrangement. This could manifest as needing to take care of older parents or relatives, too.

Since home and family issues may cause stress at this time, it is important to focus on creating a calm household and feeling as grounded as possible. Patience and respecting others' space and opinions may be called for as well. If the issue is your living space in particular, now is the time to formulate a clear plan and start searching for a new place where you can feel grounded.

There's no doubt stress management will also be called for this week. Prioritize self-care and balance your schedule with this in mind. In the long term, you may have to consider balancing your deep desire for freedom and autonomy with emotional issues that must be addressed. This could include setting firm boundaries.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.