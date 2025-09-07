4 Zodiac Signs Experience A Well-Deserved Life Upgrade After The Lunar Eclipse On September 7

According to astrology, lunar eclipses represent endings. While the time around a lunar eclipse can feel emotionally challenging, four zodiac signs experience a well-deserved life upgrade after the lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025. This is because each lunar eclipse is followed by a solar eclipse that ushers in a new beginning.

"Once we go through an eclipse, we can never go back to the former situation again, for the universe wants us to make progress, not go back to good old days," renowned astrologer Susan Miller explained on her website, but after a lunar eclipse, "Solar eclipses tend to create new beginnings and bright new opportunities."

This is exactly what the four zodiac signs most affected by the lunar eclipse experience after September 7. Though it won't happen overnight, since Miller explained the eclipse energy lasts for a few months, these four signs are now on the journey to experiencing the upgrade of a lifetime.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you've been going through a lot, but you experience a well-deserved life upgrade after the lunar eclipse on September 7. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, "Gemini is gonna release something into the world that is enormous. They are gonna blow everyone's mind, and this is gonna send their career to new heights they've never seen before."

Whether it's a new job promotion that will have you in the spotlight or an internship opportunity in your dream career path, everything will start changing for the better after September 7. That being said, it won't happen overnight, as much as you may want it to. Keep working hard and stay disciplined, because the universe helps those who help themselves.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will experience a major career upgrade after the lunar eclipse, according to Hathor. From better job opportunities to more recognition at work, your career is bound to change drastically, significantly upgrading your life in the process.

However, that's not the only thing that's changing, as your home life will also be changing for the better. According to Hathor, "There is a completely new sense of structure and energy there that you are now leading." Whether that's emotional security or financial security, things will never be the same at home once this lunar eclipse passes.

3. Virgo

Virgo, there's a lot of astrological energy lighting up your sign right now, and it's all leading to a major life upgrade after the lunar eclipse on September 7. This lunar eclipse takes place in your house of partnerships, so if you've been looking for your perfect partner, just know the universe has been putting in work on your behalf.

In the past, you might've found it difficult to find someone who aligned with you and your core values. But from September 7 onwards, your love life is changing for the better. So, if you're struggling, Hathor said "It's because you need to just face the truth." But "all will be revealed on this eclipse," she added, and the hard times will come to an end soon.

4. Pisces

Pisces, this lunar eclipse is happening in your sign, so you know you're due for a major life upgrade. Your mentality is changing completely as you're finally feeling a new sense of ambition and encouragement.

"Pisces is done playing the victim and playing small," Hathor explained. "They are upgrading, and they are really here with a big energy and letting the whole world know about it."

So, if you've been dying for change, now is the time to go for it. Only by pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone will you manifest the life of your dreams and more.

