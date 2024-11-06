3 Easy Ways To Completely Transform Your Life In 2 Months Or Less, According To A Spiritual Guide

Whether you feel stuck in a rut or are thinking about how to get to the next level in life, the idea of transforming your life can be daunting. If you truly want to transform, it’s best to begin with the basics. Transforming your mindset can bring you one step closer to your ideal self and life, and according to spiritual guide Alexie Otto, this can all happen much quicker than you'd think.

Otto shared three easy ways to completely transform your life in two months or less.

1. Create your own subliminal affirmation audio

Studies have shown that listening to positive affirmations can improve decision-making skills, boost your self-esteem, and improve your mental health. While pre-made positive affirmation tracks are available to stream, according to Otto, listening to personalized affirmations in your own voice is even more powerful. Otto suggested writing down the affirmations you want to hear and then recording yourself reading them.

She added that using a 432Hz manifestation high-vibrational frequency as background music for the recording can make this subliminal message really hit home. According to Otto, this specific frequency dates back to ancient Egyptian times.

"It’s basically this vibration that creates free energy, which creates things into our own reality,” Otton explained.

It's believed that this frequency switches our brainwaves from beta to alpha, making it much easier to receive and process information.

So, go on CapCut or Canva and add 432Hz audio from Spotify. Then hit the record button and record your affirmations. Be sure that these affirmations align with your wants and desires then listen to them in the morning and night.

Though slightly time-consuming, this isn’t wasted effort. With consistency, you’ll start noticing your wants and desires become a reality.

2. Read a nonfiction book

“Nothing is more attractive than continuing to learn and being educated," said Gigi, who advised reading at least one nonfiction book a month.

While nonfiction might not be as entertaining as your favorite thrillers, reading them can further expand your mind, changing your perspective and giving you a better idea of how you can change your life. This can be through acquired knowledge or simple motivation. You’ll be shocked by how your life transforms when you start learning new concepts and ideas.

3. Meditate

Finally, to transform your life in two months or less, Otto suggested meditating every day.

“It does not have to be 30 minutes, 20 minutes, an hour long," she said. "Three minutes, five minutes, a 10-minute meditation every single day” will do.

There are several science-backed health benefits of meditating, including decreased stress, positive outlook, and increased self-awareness, all of which can contribute to changing your life for the better. Otto noted that even the CIA has proven just how effective meditating can be when it comes to quantum jumping into new realities and becoming one with your higher self.

