A little energy is making its way into the lives of five zodiac signs who are having some exceptional horoscopes on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The Sun-square-Jupiter aspect has weakened a bit since it began last week, but it's still gently reminding people to get more out of life. Jupiter is encouraging you to enjoy your life today, while the Sun urges you to do it boldly.

These astrological signs take this moment as permission to enjoy their lives and get excited about the small things again.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Starting November 23, you decide to do something new. Yes, you Taurus, you. Perhaps you go off and revisit a place you loved as a kid. Or maybe you decide to change a tradition because even though you love it, it feels outdated.

Advertisement

On Monday, you realize how much you've missed parts of your life. It's fun to remember who you were before you were a grown-up, right? Life may have taken over your schedule, but it doesn't have to do that for your future.

You're going to make more room for fun and play. There's no reason to stop enjoying yourself just because you're a bit older now.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Monday, someone else's excitement is as good as yours. You have been looking forward to a moment when you hear good news about a friend who's been working so hard to succeed.

You take a moment to acknowledge someone else's success. Gemini, you love that things aren't always about you. You want to really let the people you care about know that you are there when they win.

A friend or family member reaches an important point in their life and you want them to know you truly love that for them. They are working hard, and their happiness means a lot to you.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's Monday, but you're thinking about all the fun things you get to do before the week is over. On November 23, you hear about a holiday event in your own neighborhood, and you want to explore. Even if there's nothing new going on, you feel the urge to go out and see what you don't usually see in your community.

You don't want to be stuck at home doing nothing during the prime part of the year. 'Tis the season to find fun things to do and travel, even if you don't go too far away. You're super curious about what's out there. It's time to go from ordinary to extraordinary.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Monday, you decide that there's honestly no reason to wait to live out your life. You're ready to try something new that you've seen online and are curious about. It could be an activity with a friend or a class that you know can give you a skill you need for work.

You keep putting things off for one reason or another, but now you're just going to make the time. You have to because no one else is going to do it for you.

When you start planning things out, the experience is much more enjoyable than you thought. You'll discover new interests and learn things about yourself. You'll feel happy knowing you made time for the things you wanted to do.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You get invited out with a friend, and what they share with you is super interesting. This Monday is the day you see that the timing is right for something you thought you'd already missed out on.

Turns out that it's not too late for you to go. You make the plan, and the nice thing is that you don't have to rearrange everything in your life to do it. It's not too often that you have something fun that's not about work to look forward to. Life has been boring, and you've gotten stuck in a rut. Now, you're ready to break out.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.