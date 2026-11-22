Daily horoscopes for November 20 bring so much hope for all the astrological signs. The Sagittarius Sun trines Neptune in Aries on Monday and makes people so much more empathetic. "Harness this energy to visualize the future you desire," says Astrologer Jordanna Levin. "The Sun Trine Neptune creates a dreamier, more intuitive version of yourself."

Thank goodness. We could certainly use a little more joy and comfort, things have felt really out of sorts lately. Neptune in Aries has people's guards down more than usual so kindness has a domino effect today that just makes the overall vibe much more pleasant. Finally!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Sun in Sagittarius and Neptune in Aries make a fire-sign trine, an astrological aspect that makes your intuition so much stronger than usual on November 23. This energy helps you make some really good decisions without having to slow down and think about them too much.

Because you're not moving so fast on Monday, you actually have others' best interests in mind. Chances are every decision you make today benefits other people as much as you. Good karma incoming!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's horoscope has you in your feels a bit because the Moon's in your sign. I think you'll actually be a bit suspicious when people do nice things for you on November 23 because let's be real, genuine, no-strings-attached friendliness seems a lot less common these days.

It's not a day to immediately assume the worst of people. Actions say it all today and if people are doing what they say they'll do, Taurus, you can trust it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's astrology makes it a fantastic day to socialize, Gemini. In person if you can because being on your phone all day will easily overstimulate you and probably have the opposite effect.

The Sun in Sagittarius calls for truly meaningful conversations that you just can't get through text and memes. No topics are off limits on November 23 because everyone's so understanding. Get to yapping!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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I wouldn't be surprised if you find your purpose on November 23, Cancer. The Sagittarius Sun in your house of everyday routines trine Neptune in Aries in your career zone makes the why behind the things you do crystal clear.

Instead of dreading your to-do list on Monday you're able to find meaning in what you're doing no matter how tedious it seems. The Sagittarius Sun actually makes the most basic things fun. For real!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you're practically glowing on Monday. The Sun is your ruling planet and when it's in optimistic Sagittarius you just have this way about you. Some real audacity, but in a good way.

The Sun's trine to Neptune on November 23 makes being around and connect with people even more effortless than usual. You're the star of the show today. Just how you like it.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On November 23, you finally stop being the fixer in your family. Monday's astrology makes you more compassionate than critical.

This makes you want to be there for people in a different way. Neptune in your house of deep emotional bonds makes it easier to simply give emotional support rather than defaulting to acts of service. Which is just as appreciated!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's horoscope has you seeing very clearly where you stand with someone you thought was giving you mixed signals. Instead of assuming what they're thinking, the Sagittarius Sun in your communication zone makes you more blunt than usual so asking them directly doesn't seem so terrifying.

Neptune in your relationship zone strengthens your intuition so you can know without a doubt whether or not you trust what they're saying. No more guessing, Libra. Everything's so clear to you by the end of November 23.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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No need to test anyone's loyalty on Monday, Scorpio. The Sun-Neptune trine on November 23 has you so confident in yourself that you're totally fine with letting someone's actions speak for themselves rather than subtly trying to make them prove how they really feel.

Today's astrology has you being super direct with people and letting things fall into place on their own. Not to mention Neptune in your daily routines zone has you kinda busy so you don't even have time to overthink. Not bad!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The Sun in your zodiac sign making a trine to Neptune in Aries, your happiness zone, on November 23 makes you even more optimistic than usual today. I wouldn't be surprised if you wake up feeling like you can take on the world or if you actually did.

This is the kind of joy that's worth sharing with people, Sagittarius. Most people could use a little pick-me-up on Mondays. You can easily be that for them today.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's horoscope wants you to be in your soft era, Capricorn. Between Neptune in your home zone and the Sagittarius Sun in your house of rest, hustle culture doesn't seem so appealing on November 23.

Make time to recharge at home today. The Sun-Neptune trine makes it easier to get totally out of work mode when it's time and actually get some real refreshing downtime. Sweet relief!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On Monday, connecting emotionally with people actually comes naturally to you. That's a big deal for a zodiac sign that's known for being kind of emotionally detached.

It the kind of day when you're very likely to learn something new about someone you thought you knew everything about. All because you're curious enough to ask deeper questions. This friendship is about to get a whole lot more meaningful.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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If you have to work to live, Pisces, you might as well spend time doing what you actually like doing. On November 23, you start figuring out exactly what that is.

Neptune (your ruling planet by the way) in your house of values makes what really matters to you crystal clear. The Sagittarius Sun in your career zone has you seeing how you can make that work in real life.

Not saying you'll have a whole new career on Monday, but this is a very meaningful first step. You're headed in the right direction!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.