Anyone born in one of five special birth months is set up to experience luck and happiness for the rest of November. By protecting your boundaries and energy, while leaning into little signs from the Universe, you’ll have nothing to worry about but choosing between incredible opportunities and invitations.

The rest of November brings lucky energy and happiness for people born in these 5 birth months

1. June: magical timing works in your favor

November’s Gemini Full Moon on November 24th is pointing toward distance with something. Your luck may not be wild abundance right away, but rather a small shift away from someone or something draining your energy and toward something that’s more divinely aligned with you. Divine timing is huge for you going into December.

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Magical timing is real, especially for you in this season of life. Look out for little signs from the Universe, pointing you toward new meaningful ventures and relationships filled with innate purpose.

You might’ve started the month feeling disillusioned and doubtful, but things are shaking up. Lean into the lucky energy as it builds. Those coincidences might actually mean something big for you.

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2. September: meaning in the mundane

The lucky planet, Venus, is in September’s Libra sign all month. Even if you’ve been struggling with making a big decision or fumbling around to get your ducks in a row, Venus going direct on November 13th brings seriously abundant results. Things have been shifting and creating pressure, but it’s pushing you closer to an open door.

Focus on your daily life as you head through the rest of the month. The social interactions you normally skate through on autopilot. The strangers who come into your life. The weird opportunities that keep popping into your mind, even if they’re not what you expected to be drawn to. There’s luck in the mundane for you if you were born in September.

3. November: main character energy

Happy birthday, Scorpio and Sagittarius folks! Your birthday present: a lucky spotlight.

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Just in time to celebrate you during your birth month, the stars’ energy puts you in the spotlight. All the main character energy you’ve been yearning for is here. Job opportunities and promotions at work. Social connections and invitations that feel exciting, instead of draining. Big decisions that finally feel within reach.

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Especially with the Gemini Full Moon toward the end of the month, you’ll probably start releasing things to make space. Don’t be afraid. Trust your gut and intuition. Avoid immediate, spontaneous decisions.

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Find the alone time and reflection you need to make intentional shifts, so when the right opportunities come into your life, you’re more than ready to accept them with open arms.

4. December: introspective is wildly rewarding

The lucky energy you’re looking for as you prep for your birth month is waiting between the pages of your journal. It’s in the silent space before you go to bed. It may even linger in conversations with partners and friends that feel a little bit more vulnerable than you typically create space for. Introspection is necessary, but it’s also wildly rewarding.

Focus specifically on where your energy has been leaving you. What things are you focusing on? What dreams or aspirations are taking center stage? Are there relationships or people in your life that are draining more than energizing you?

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Maybe even go back and read old journal entries. Whatever you do, take time to slow down and be present. All the lucky energy spiraling around your birth month comes from being in tune with your own needs, desires, and feelings.

5. January: creative turning point in your career

There’s creative energy buzzing around January birth months in November. Social circles will open up and create space for it, but there’s something exciting merging between your personal creativity and your career. Be on the lookout for interesting crossovers between personal interests and career ventures, even if they seem somewhat unrealistic right now.

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You’ll have time and space to figure out how to fit them into your life. Right now, just soak up the lucky energy and let yourself be excited imagining a future where things work out better than you could’ve ever expected.

Nurture your creativity, in whatever way that looks like for you. It’s a busy time with the holidays coming up, but you have to make the time to feed that inner spark to keep it thriving.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.