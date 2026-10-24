People Who Wonder Why Their Lives Feel So Boring Usually Do 13 Things Out Of Habit

It’s Friday at 5 p.m. You’re done with work; you have the whole weekend ahead, but you don’t feel happy or excited. Instead, you get that specific sinking feeling, the one that tells you something is wrong.

If you dread days off because you don’t know how to spend your time, you might believe your life is unfulfilling and insufferable. That's a huge indicator that you need a change of pace.

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People who wonder why their lives feel so boring usually have these habits:

1. They’re isolated from their friends

Maintaining friendships can be hard, given the pressures of daily life. Yet staying connected with friends is crucial to our mental and physical health. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 61% of U.S. adults say having close friends is extremely important to a fulfilling life.

Being isolated from loved ones can create an overwhelming sense of loneliness, an echo chamber where you feel like your life is boring and sink deeper into negative feelings.

A 2023 journal article found that having positive, supportive relationships predicts higher psychological and physical well-being than any other variable. Friends give us a sense of calm, security, and meaning.

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Instead of sitting at home, scrolling through your phone, text a friend. Even a simple “Hey, how are you?” can start a conversation. Be brave and reach out first. You’ll feel better for it.

2. Their life revolves around work

We hear a lot about setting boundaries at work to protect our inner peace, but that can be hard, especially when you work from home. Your laptop is always there; your email is just a tap away.

It can be hard to turn your brain off after the workday, which can make you feel like your job is all you have and that nothing else fills your time.

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Make a promise to yourself that clocking out means disconnecting from work and tapping into the other parts of your life that make you feel whole. Reinforce work-life balance by setting up “Do Not Disturb” notifications and not checking work messages until you’re back on the clock.

3. They stay in their comfort zone

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The older we get, the more settled we become. It can feel hard to take risks, which makes sense: Trying new things puts us in a vulnerable position. Not knowing what you’re doing can make anyone’s insecurities flare up.

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Try introducing one new thing into your life each month, whether it’s starting a conversation with a stranger, cooking up a recipe you’ve never made before, or listening to music from a brand-new artist. Start small and see where stepping out of your well-defined comfort zone takes you. You might be surprised by how energized you feel.

4. They’re not moving their body

Our society emphasizes the physical benefits of exercise, yet the mental health benefits are equally as important. Feeling constantly bored can be connected to feeling depressed, in that having low energy and feeling low emotionally are tied together.

Dr. Richard Wadsworth, a psychiatrist, shared with us how exercise can help combat depression. He stated, “If you’re depressed and you aren’t exercising, most likely, that’s why, just from a statistical perspective.”

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“Statistically, if you were exercising, you probably wouldn’t be depressed. You almost definitely wouldn’t be as depressed,” he concluded.

Moving your body is a great way to lift your mood by boosting endorphins and shifting your focus. Your workout doesn’t even have to be super intense. Go for a walk around the block and soak up some sunshine. Stretch in your living room. Do jumping jacks or push-ups, or even dance around, just to get your heart rate going.

Whatever form of exercise you choose will help you feel more engaged and energized.

5. They’re emotionally depleted

Sometimes, we feel bored because we’re emotionally drained. Symptoms of emotional exhaustion can include low motivation, fatigue, and feelings of hopelessness.

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According to Keya Murthy, a clinical hypnotherapist and life coach, "Emotional exhaustion can take you to a place where you find it hard to find joy in smaller or bigger things." By identifying your specific stressors and giving yourself time to recharge, you’re healing and making space to feel more fulfilled.

6. They think they don’t deserve to be happy

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You may feel bored because you’re not engaging in activities that make you happy, which could signal something deeper: you don’t think you deserve to feel good.

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According to therapist Jennifer Kennedy, a dysregulated nervous system can be a symptom of having low self-esteem, which is rooted in shame. Kennedy shared that a low sense of self-worth “comes from a feeling of ‘I’m not good enough’ or ‘There’s something wrong with me.’”

“The reason this shame wound comes about is that at some point in our life, usually in our childhood, our worth has been determined by some external factor,” she said. “We absorb this shame. It gets locked away into our subconscious because shame is a very difficult feeling to process.”

“This very much goes to the core of our identity, so we identify with these beliefs. Of course, they’re not true, but we live as if they are. Until we start working through the shame, those beliefs are gonna stay locked in place,” Kennedy said. “So really, healing the shame wound is the key to healing low self-esteem.”

Seeking professional support is the best way to begin healing, but if you can’t access it, start small: write in a gratitude journal or practice affirmations. We all deserve happiness. We all deserve to feel good about who we are and where we are in our journey.

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7. They’re scared to do things alone

It’s normal to feel nervous about doing things alone, but getting comfortable on your own is a valuable part of understanding who you are and what makes you feel fulfilled.

The more you experience the world on your own, the more you understand yourself.

So don’t let life pass you by. Take yourself on a coffee date, or to the movies, or to a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try. Doing things alone builds resilience and self-worth.

8. They blame others for their problems

Boredom often comes from feeling unsatisfied, and when we're unhappy, it’s easy to blame others. When we feel bored, we might tell ourselves it’s everyone else’s fault, not our own.

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It’s much harder to hold ourselves responsible for the twists and turns our lives take. But being accountable to yourself is key to owning your life. Reset your path by looking inward and accepting that you're in charge of making changes.

9. They’re disconnected from themselves

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You may feel bored because you don’t really know who you are. Disconnecting from yourself can be a coping mechanism, one rooted in feeling stress and anxiety.

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Reconnect with yourself by spending time alone. Cultivate the hobbies and interests you’ve set aside, and see how much you bloom.

10. They’re too reliant on technology

It’s easy to spend hours scrolling mindlessly on social media. Yet our reliance on technology can negatively affect our mental health, making us feel isolated, disconnected, and ultimately, bored.

A 2017 study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine looked into the link between technology and social isolation. The study found that young adults who used social media more often were over three times more likely to feel isolated than those who used it less often.

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Putting your phone down and spending time in nature can reawaken your senses and help you feel connected to the outside world. Trying tech-free activities can open your life in ways you never expected.

11. They’re stuck in their routine

A routine is essential for feeling grounded and stable, yet it can also hold you back.

If you find yourself doing the same things day after day, it might be time to shake things up. Try something new each week to break up your routine and bring some excitement back into your life.

12. They compare themselves to other people

Comparison culture is “a pervasive phenomenon in which individuals habitually engage in the practice of measuring themselves, their achievements, possessions, and life circumstances against those of others.”

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According to a YourTango survey on the subject of comparison culture, 73% of respondents said there’s a correlation between comparison culture and depression or other mental health challenges.

It’s easy to think your own life is boring when all you do is look at other people’s social media accounts. But remember that the lives people present on those accounts don’t capture the full picture. Instead, they show only a snippet of someone’s lived experience, a highlight reel of what they want to share publicly.

Snap out of the comparison spiral by remembering that everyone’s life is complex, with ups and downs they might not show on Instagram. Find solace in face-to-face conversations and relationships that make you put the phone down, even if only for a little while.

13. They don’t put themselves first

If you put others' needs ahead of your own, you may get mired in what everyone else wants while ignoring what you want to do. Getting stuck in people-pleasing creates a vicious cycle: you don’t take care of yourself and end up feeling bored and frustrated.

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Learn to advocate for what you need so you can focus on yourself. Learn to say “no” to give yourself time and space for the activities that fulfill you and make you feel whole. Boredom can feel uncomfortable, but it also holds value because it shows you it’s time for a change.

When you feel bored, your body is talking to you. It's time to start listening. By taking a deep dive into yourself and reevaluating how you spend your time, you’ll learn what you need to do differently to live a more exciting life.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment-related.