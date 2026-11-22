Your daily tarot horoscope is here for November 23 as the Sun is in Sagittarius while the Moon remains in Taurus. On Monday, you become way more aware of what matters to you and how your choices affect the people around you.

The collective tarot card is Justice, which symbolizes fairness and a desire to be responsible. Fairness can be subjective, and sometimes you may think you're doing the right thing, but it can inconvenience the people around you. I urge you to take time to reflect today when you feel your decisions are causing conflict. If you could have handled things differently, go ahead and admit it.

Daily tarot horoscope reading for your zodiac sign on Monday, November 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aries: King of Swords

You know, sometimes you have no choice but to make decisions that others don't agree with.

But Aries, that's leadership. On Monday, the King of Swords encourages you to cross your t's and dot your i's. You can care about what people feel, but that doesn't obligate you to do what they want. Just make sure what you do is what is right for your situation.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups

You might need someone to tell you a hard-to-hear truth. A promise you made could be broken without any intent to hurt feelings. But if that happens, admit it and say you're sorry.

The Six of Cups represents long-lasting memories and relationships that are long-lasting. So a person who is truly close to you may remind you of a past conversation. If you dropped the ball, remember you can always pick it up again. Admit you're wrong, and then fix it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

Some questions feel invasive and like someone is trying to probe into things they don't need to know.

On Monday, the Seven of Swords is warning you about avoidance. You might not be able to sidestep a problem, even if you try. Avoiding a conflict might not be the out you want or need. Today may be asking you to confront and see what you can work through.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

You are so understanding, Cancer, but that doesn't mean you have to become anyone's doormat out of compassion. On Monday, you might feel pressured to take a side that you don't agree with.

The Queen of Swords encourages you to be objective and honest. You can be a good friend who tells an ugly truth rather than supporting a pretty lie.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands

The Five of Wands is a good example of what happens when people don't agree with each other. There's conflict and all sorts of tension that is hard to handle emotionally.

On Monday, you might be in a situation where people don't want the same things. Instead of pushing your own desires, be a good listener. A solution might be there that you didn't think of.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant

You have a lot of life rules that you truly believe in, but some might be worth changing from time to time.

The Hierophant symbolizes tradition and practices that have been tested and proven to work. Yet, today you're likely to see a shortcut you want to try. Check yourself and proceed with caution. It might work, but verify.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles

You are continuously trying to make things work for yourself and others.

But the Two of Pentacles suggests it might not be possible today. You'll make a compromise that can seem costly. Before making changes you're unsure about, be clear about what you want out of the situation.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgment

Yes, Scorpio, even mistakes come with opportunities to fix the problem. On Monday, you're asked to put on your thinking cap. The Judgment tarot card is about past choices and taking responsibility for them.

You can't always change what happened in the moment that you realize a problem occurred. But you can change your decisions or apologize. It might not fix things immediately, but it's a starting point.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Pentacles

Following through on your promises matters. The Knight of Pentacles is about reliability and the costs of being unreliable.

On Monday, make sure a change in plans doesn't create harm to others. You might think it's not a big deal to change your plans, but think about the people your choices affect today. It could be fine, but ask.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is about leadership and courage. On Monday, you could find yourself in the middle of a situation where you're responsible for others. You're hoping for people to agree with you, but that might not be as easy as you thought.

Good leaders model the behavior they want others to follow. Today's message is to be consistent with your expectations. Be fair, but also be realistic.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Swords

What do you want to know more about, Aquarius? You hear something through the grapevine, but is it the entire story? There's only one way to know: ask the source.

On Monday, the Page of Swords represents gathering of information, and you will want to do that before assuming what you hear is the truth. Asking questions can safeguard you against gossip or repeating incorrect information.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance

You are the middle person on Monday, Pisces, and it can feel a bit awkward. Temperance is about moderation, but it also encourages patience as you work toward a compromise.

Try to understand what everyone wants or needs. When you help others work through conflict, there's always a blessing for you at the end.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.