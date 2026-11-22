It's time to get down to business. Hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs on November 23, 2026. That's because during Pluto direct, whatever stood in our way no longer does. We're over it.

This is the season for taking a good, long look at what we value, and what we've given too much attention to. There are things in our lives that are no longer worth the trouble. We know this, and on Monday, we're able to walk away from them once and for all.

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1. Scorpio

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You work so well with Pluto direct, Scorpio. On Monday, during this transit, it feels as if a huge burden is being lifted from your shoulders. Major changes are rocking your world, and you're here for them all.

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Suddenly, something you once thought was very, very important turns out to be nothing more than a waste of your time. Another person might find this frustrating, but to you, it's immensely freeing. Knowing that you no longer have to bother is a huge relief. Phew!

Now that you know those troubles aren't worth your energy, you can move on and leave the hard times behind. Good riddance! You are on to bigger and better things. And now there's nothing left to slow you down.

2. Libra

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You're usually a pro at balance, Libra, but lately you've been slacking. Pluto direct points this out on Monday. It shows you that you have, perhaps, spent a little too much time focusing on things that aren't worth your energy.

It's OK. We all do this from time to time. Honestly, it's just a part of life. But now that you know what's been happening, you can snap out of it. This day ends up being really freeing.

Because of Pluto direct, you feel strong enough to walk away from these hard times and not look back. They've taken enough from you, but now they don't seem so important. You're ready to get back to what you love: living a life of balance. Enjoy!

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3. Gemini

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You got so used to your hard times that the idea of them disappearing felt completely out of the realm of positibility. But Pluto direct is here to surprise you. On Monday, it's almost as if some magical force comes in to save the day and put an end to your hard times once and for all.

You're realizing now that you've given way too much time and energy to one particular area of your life that just isn't changing. You put in a noble effort, but you know when it's time to quit, and that time is now.

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That doesn't mean you've failed, Gemini. But this thing has become a burden, and there's no need to keep wasting your energy on it. This is a hardship you can walk away from, and it'd be silly not to. Bring on the freedom and happiness! You deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.