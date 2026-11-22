The Sun in Sagittarius forms a harmonious trine with Neptune in Aries on November 23, making it easier for you to create value in your life. Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on this prosperous day.

Neptune in Aries brings out your ability to manifest your dreams. The Sun in Sagittarius is about bold honesty, so you're true to yourself. Today you stop making excuses and start living on your own terms. Because both planets sit in Fire signs, so Sagittarius, Aries, and Leo catch a direct creative surge, while Pisces receives a potent boost from its modern ruler, Neptune. Finally! These signs are now able to pursue the life they actually want.

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1. Sagittarius

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You have so much experience that it helps you attract value in your life. You don't need another random opportunity to earn money, you have information that can help others. Instead of needing someone to validate you before sharing, you recognize that you're ahead of some people, and that's enough. On November 23 you can use your knowledge to find another source of income.

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Being honest with yourself is the starting point, Sagittarius. With the Sun in your zodiac sign, you reach this place easily even after not doing so for a long time. You just have to trust that your intuition knows what's best for you.

2. Aries

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It's kind of ironic that you, Aries, feel like someone has to give you permission to embrace your personal freedom. On Monday, you're done thinking that the world controls your life. You stop following a plan someone else gave you and start doing what you think is right for your life. In the middle of all that, you discover that you really do believe in yourself.

That confidence is so valuable as it's what helps you to attract more of what you want into your life. With the Sun in Sagittarius on November 23, you regain your sense of self. All the ideas come pouring in with some help from Neptune in your sign. You have so much to offer the world, and now it's time for you to own that.

3. Leo

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You love to play, so you turn your creativity into a type of game. On Monday, being more yourself makes people instantly attracted to whatever you're doing. Attraction, btw, means money-earning potential. You have the materials and the skills that you need. But you make use of what you have to offer an enjoyable and useful experience.

You don't need to have a perfect offer. You just need to create buzz so people ask questions about what you're up to. You discover that some people will want to pay you to help them do the same thing that you're doing.

Since you love the creative process, this is definitely a valuable experience for you. When you put your imagination to work, you see what you can come up with. You get results almost instantly, and you finally love what you're doing.

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4. Pisces

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The main reason you want to attract abundance and luck into your life is that you want to live in peace. On Monday, you decide that you've had enough of struggle. You will do anything and everything it takes to create greater financial flexibility. You know that every decision counts when you're trying to make a life that reflects your values.

You start getting honest about what you actually want from your money. Every purchase has to make sense. Because you're creating room in your budget for what improves your quality of life, you stop spending wastefully. Truthfully, you discover that you don't really need as much as you think on a daily basis. You can invest it differently and start feeling like you're on the right path.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.