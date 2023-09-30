Your Most Prominent Social Traits, Based On Your Birthday

There are nine planets used in Western astrology (including luminaries the sun and the moon) and all material calculations are based on nine numbers. Each planet in astrology is associated with a particular number and rules a particular sign of the zodiac, thought to bestow each associated number with the individual characteristics, traits and vibrations of that planet and zodiac sign..

Using astrology, your birth date can tell a great deal about your social skills, according to TikTok creator and astrology Alyssa Sharpe.

Your unique social traits, based on your birthday

Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th

If you were born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month, you are ruled by the Sun, according to Sharpe. “This means you’re very bright and vibrant; you’re a leader and people love your creative, fun-loving energy.”

Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th

“If you were born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th," she continued, "it means you are ruled by the Moon which means you’re kind of manipulative, a little bit emotional, but very nurturing and kind and a little standoffish at times."

Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th

“If you were born on one of these dates," she continued, "pointing to the dates on screen, you are ruled by Jupiter which means you have a lot of expansive energy and you are very wise and give a lot of advice to others.”

Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st

“If you were born on one of these dates," Sharpe continued, "it means you are ruled by 4, which is Uranus." Sharpe explains that this "makes you very intelligent and wired a little differently to play with things so you might not have the best social skills but you are really smart.”

Born on 5th, 14th or 23rd

“If you were born on one of these dates," she continued, "you are ruled by Mercury which makes you highly Mercurial which is cerebral, very logical and intelligent but it can make you kind of a trickster. You might like being with other people.”

Born on the 6th, 15th or 24th

‘If you were born on one of these days," Sharpe said, "you are ruled by Venus, so you are very charming with others and very kind and nurturing and loving in that way but also very flirtatious."

Born on the 7th, 16th or 25th

“If you were born on one of these days," according to Sharpe, "you are very isolated since you are ruled by Ketu and Neptune so you really like to be in your own headspace because you feel a little weird, but just because you are highly spiritual and empathic."

Born on the 8th, 17th or 26th

According to Sharpe, those born on these days "are ruled by Saturn which makes you very authoritative, kind of bossy but also a little greedy with other people and kind of standoffish — but very cool.”

Born on the 9th, 18th or 27th

“Lastly," Sharpe said, "if you are born on one of these days you are ruled by Mars and Mars is someone who is very competitive, ambitious and sometimes a little passive-aggressive." She explains that those born on these days may "try to play the peacemaker when they’re just not."

